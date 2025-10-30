How to master ski mountaineering: Paul Verbnjak's guide to training and kit

Ski touring, ski mountaineering - or SkiMo, for short - whatever you call it, the essence of the sport remains the same: the journey is the goal. What began as a practical means of mountain travel has evolved into a demanding competitive discipline. Early skis, particularly in Scandinavia, often featured a small wooden 'tongue' at the tip for attaching leather climbing skins. These were never designed as sporting equipment, but as tools for traversing snowy landscapes efficiently.

Over time, this alpine passion became a sport with clear rules, standardised gear and international races. Ski mountaineering blends skin-assisted ascents with downhill speed, demanding tactical skill, endurance and technical precision. Today, its popularity extends well beyond elite competition. Once a niche pursuit, SkiMo is booming: ski tourers crowd mountain slopes, gyms offer SkiMo-inspired classes, and resorts issue dedicated touring passes. Social media is helping to spread its appeal.

“I think it’s great,” says Paul Verbnjak . “It makes our sport more dynamic and open. Anyone who’s climbed 600 vertical meters on skis knows how tough it is - and understands what we do.”

9 min Paul Verbnjak This exciting Austrian ski mountaineer is a rising star in a sport that’s rapidly taking the world stage.

01 Paul Verbnjak: the rough diamond who's already shining

Verbnjak is constantly striving to improve © Stefan Voitl/Red Bull Content Pool

At just 23, Verbnjak is among the best ski mountaineers in the world. The Carinthian has already claimed two U23 European titles, finished second overall in the World Cup Individual and is Austria’s brightest prospect for upcoming international events. The talent runs in the family: his father, Heinz, was also a successful ski mountaineer.

Verbnjak first stepped into touring skis aged seven, driven by one goal - to one day be faster than his father. He's achieved that with distinction. “I don’t just want to take part in races,” he says. “I want to show what we’re capable of and win medals.” From an early age, he was drawn to endurance sports such as cycling, triathlon, mountain running, and, naturally, ski mountaineering.

“Taking lifts was too boring,” Verbnjak laughs. “I’m a competitive person. I love testing myself, pushing through pain, and getting better as a result. Crossing the line completely spent but happy - that feeling is unique.”

Anyone who meets Verbnjak quickly realizes that he isn’t simply trying to conquer the mountain — he wants to understand it, in all its toughness and clarity. “Ski mountaineering is honest,” he explains. “There’s nowhere to hide. If you’re strong, it shows. If you’re not, the mountain will make that clear.” Perhaps that’s why he’s achieved so much so soon: he doesn’t see the mountain as an opponent, but as a mirror for his own performance.

02 Ski mountaineering equipment: precision in every gram

In few other winter sports do such fine details determine success or failure. The moment of changing skins - removing climbing skins before descent - must be executed flawlessly while fatigued, or any chance of a podium finish is lost.

Every component is optimized for efficiency: bindings, skis, skins, boots and tight race suits with integrated pockets for skins, snacks and, depending on the event, mandatory safety gear such as an avalanche transceiver, shovel and probe. “The equipment has to be commercially available,” says Verbnjak, quoting the regulations. “So, we start from gear anyone could buy.”

Like all ski mountaineers, Verbnjak favours lightweight, functional gear © Stefan Voitl/Red Bull Content Pool

Of course, every item he uses is high-tech, where every gram counts. In SkiMo racing, lightness is performance.

Ski mountaineering race equipment must be ultra-light, highly functional and absolutely reliable. Comfort comes second to efficiency, so recreational tourers rarely find race gear enjoyable. Race skis are built for speed and energy efficiency on the climb, not for leisure. Weighing just 700–800g, they must have steel edges under ISMF rules, with minimum lengths of 160cm for men and 150cm for women.

Ultra-light pin bindings (100–130g) are standard at elite level - meaning features like ski brakes or climbing aids are excluded. Rules require bindings to release both vertically and laterally, with free heel movement during ascents.

Equipment is vital, but in the end it's the athlete who determines success Paul Verbnjak

Boots must have two closure systems and cover the ankle, but beyond that, the choice is up to the athlete. The aim is to switch from ascent to descent within seconds. The principle: maximum freedom of movement, minimum weight. Mastery is essential - only skilled skiers can handle such finely tuned race set-ups at speed.

The skintight race suit acts as a second skin - extremely light, unrestrictive, and functional. “The equipment is vital,” Verbnjak notes, “but ultimately, it’s the athlete who determines success.” Ski mountaineering depends on a perfect balance of speed, endurance, recovery, technique and precision - all performed at high intensity.

03 Ski mountaineering training: Building endurance and power

Verbnjak’s training follows a strict structure. In summer, cycling, running and strength-endurance sessions dominate; in autumn, sprint work and altitude camps take over. “Between October and December, we spend up to seven weeks at altitude,” he explains. “My body responds really well when building form.”

As if competing at the top of ski mountaineering wasn’t demanding enough, Verbnjak also excels on two wheels. Since 2024, the Klagenfurt native has raced for the Lidl–Trek Future Team, one of the world’s top cycling squads, including appearances in the Tour of Austria.

Paul Verbnjak is one of the best ski mountaineers in the world © Stefan Voitl/Red Bull Content Pool If you have to think during a race, it’s already too late. Every second counts Paul Verbnjak

With mixed-relay events gaining prominence, Verbnjak has adapted his training to include more intervals and explosive drills. “Endurance used to be the main focus,” he says. “Now you need everything - speed, agility and technique are crucial, especially for sprint and relay races.”

After the endurance blocks in autumn come interval and transition simulations, often held in Hochfilzen on a giant treadmill where he trains using his race skis. “We replicate real race situations,” Verbnjak explains. “Skin removal, adjusting bindings, grabbing the backpack - all at high heart rate. We repeat it hundreds of times until it’s automatic. If you have to think during a race, it’s already too late. Every second counts.”

Between SkiMo competitions, the priority is to maintain, not overtrain. “Travel is also a big factor,” he says. “You need to manage it carefully to stay in shape - mentally and physically - throughout the season. Many underestimate the mental side of ski mountaineering. On the final stretch, when you’re completely spent, it’s your mind that determines whether you can out sprint your rivals or fall behind. By that point, it’s not about strength anymore - it’s about mental resilience.”