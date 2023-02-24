Get to know: Skylar Lickle

Skylar Lickle can still remember the first time she paddled into a wave at Pe’ahi. For years, she had watched as other surfers rode waves at the famous break. Finally, it all came together for her in October 2019. When Lickle made her first paddle wave, it felt even better than she could have ever imagined.

“To feel all my dreams from watching people surf out there my whole entire life come true — to have actually done it — was such a cool feeling,” she says. “I felt like I was on top of the world.”

Skylar Lickle surfs at Red Bull Magnitude at Jaws on 22 January, 2022. © Christa Funk / Red Bull Content Pool

Growing up in Maui, Lickle did not immediately fall in love with the ocean, so her passion for surfing big waves came as a surprise to her. Now 22, she is one of a new generation of women who are making their mark in big-wave surfing. In 2022 Lickle won the overall award at Red Bull Magnitude. “I didn’t see it coming,” she says. “It was pretty darn exciting!” And she’s just getting started.

Learning to Love the Ocean

Though surrounded by the ocean in her hometown of Haiku-Paulwela, Lickle preferred track running in elementary school. “I was kind of scared of the ocean at that point,” she says. The presence of sharks and Maui’s powerful waves made her slow to embrace the water. Eventually, she grew bored of watching her father Brett Lickle teach kiteboard lessons. “At around 9, I was like, ‘dad, can you just teach me how to kite?”

When her father first let go of her harness, Lickle felt a moment of panic. There she was, alone in the ocean. “I think that was a really huge moment,” she says now. “The evolution toward loving the ocean started there.” Kiting inspired Lickle to spend more time in the water. When she learned to stand-up paddleboard, she gained a new perspective. Seeing what was below her gave Lickle more confidence.

“It took me a while to be really comfortable and have the ocean become my safe zone,” she says. “I’m just so thankful that it was a slow evolution, because a lot of kids get scared of the ocean by one bad experience.”

One day when Lickle was 14, her dad brought home a jetski. Born in Delaware, Brett moved to Maui to windsurf. It proved the gateway to big-wave surfing, and he became one of the first to tow surf at Pe’ahi. Lickle grew up watching her father tow into big waves. “Being at Pe’ahi and seeing tow surfing was just in my life, so it wasn’t that wild to me.” Initially, she had no interest in doing it herself.

Skylar Lickle and Brett Lickle at Red Bull Magnitude 2022 at Jaws © Christa Funk / Red Bull Content Pool

Go Bigger

That soon changed. When Brett brought home their new jetski, the plan was to escape the crowded lineups close to home like Ho’okipa and have some fun. “That was really our only goal,” says Lickle. “It was something fun for us to do together.” At 14, she never imagined that big-wave surfing would become her passion. When her dad whipped Lickle into her first tow wave, it hooked her.

After that, it was all she wanted to do. “I was like, ‘I want to go on a bigger day!’” she says. “‘Bigger! Bigger! Bigger!’” Drawing on his own experiences, Brett encouraged her to take it step by step. She says that slow progression still informs her approach. “It meant that I was really able to go into it confident.” Each wave she rode led Lickle to inch her boundaries outward. Her close bond with her father also gives her assurance.

“When he’s towing me, he knows exactly what I want and we have this great communication,” she says. “It’s so cool to be able to work this flawlessly together.”

Sometimes when she and Brett showed up to tow, surfers would already be out in the lineup paddling into waves. Intrigued, Lickle asked her shaper Sean Ordonez to make her an 8’0” gun shape, designed for paddling big waves. “It’s such a huge adrenaline rush,” she says. “I actually caught that wave myself.” Almost immediately, Lickle fell in love with the feeling of accomplishment paddling big waves gave her.

Skylar Lickle surfs at Red Bull Magnitude at Jaws on 22 January, 2022. © Christa Funk / Red Bull Content Pool

As she’s developed her skills in big-wave surfing, Lickle has found joy in both tow surfing and paddling. When she tows, Lickle can ride a shorter board, which allows her to turn more radically on the wave. “I think there’s a huge open door for being able to rip a wave,” she says. She also has more speed after the jetski slingshots her down the wave’s face, which gives her more time for creativity. “I really enjoy being able to maneuver on the wave.”

But there’s a special satisfaction the comes from paddling into a giant at Pe’ahi. “Paddling is such a different beast,” she says. “I’m just happy to make it at the end of the wave.” When she paddles, Lickle stands up on her board later and has less time for style or big turns. Her paddle surfing boards range from 8 to 10 feet, and don’t turn as quickly as a shorter tow board. More often, it’s about surviving. “You have no clue how you looked, but it’s such a cool feeling!” Lickle says her favorite memories of big-wave surfing have come from paddle sessions.

That’s partly because the conditions don’t always allow for paddling. Lickle scored her first solid paddle wave at Pe’ahi in October 2019, but has struggled to find the right waves since then. “The past couple of winters were just kind of windy and a bit unruly,” she says. The wind can make it impossible to surf down wave’s the face. And the bigger the waves get, the harder it is to paddle.

“We’re lucky to get 10 or 15 days in a year to ride big waves, so I think it’s pretty awesome that I’m able to do both,” she says. “It just means I have twice the odds of actually catching a wave. I just love going past my own expectations.“

A Surprise Win

In late February of last year, Lickle and her family sat down to watch the waves from the 2022 Red Bull Magnitude entries. Together they scored each wave. When she added up her totals, Lickle discovered that she had ranked herself near the top. Surely, she had made a mistake. But it was no mistake. It felt like a total surprise to Lickle when she won the overall award at Red Bull Magnitude 2022.

Skylar Lickle, Annie Reckert and Paige Alms © Heather Hart / Red Bull Content Pool

Lickle credits her patient approach for the victory. “I think what made my waves stand out is that I made all three of my waves ,” she says. As Lickle assesses incoming swells , she is looking for the magic waves she can ride to the end. “I’m not going to just go for it,” she says. “I’m making calculated decisions.” It’s a mentality that dates from her earliest experiences tow surfing with her father and it is paying off for her.

If Lickle forgets to take it step by step, Pe’ahi is ready to remind her. The 2022-2023 winter season began slowly. In early December a pair of mid-sized swells gave Lickle a chance to paddle surf in glassy conditions. “It felt so reassuring that I could catch a wave like that,” she says. “It reinvigorated me! I had started to lose that feeling, and I finally found it again.” With paddle days few and far between over the past few winters, the clean swells felt like a breath of fresh air.

A month later during the January 11 swell, Lickle experienced a more punishing side of Pe’ahi. “It was beautiful, raw, and gnarly,” she says. After a difficult morning paddle session where she did not catch any waves, Lickle decided tow in the afternoon. Despite a challenging north wind, Lickle caught three waves. On her second wave, Lickle showed her characteristically stylish carving on Pe’ahi’s giant face.

But on her third wave of the session, she suffered her worst wipeout yet. “I got whipped into it super fast,” she says. When she went to turn off the bottom, she fell with her foot stuck in her board’s strap. “The scariest part of that whole situation is how much worse it all could have been,” she says. Lickle felt lucky to escape with minor tears in her MCL and meniscus.

Big-wave surfing requires a constant reassessment of risk and intention. “I think I had a good reminder where I got ahead of myself,” she says. “I really want to focus on that in the future and take my time.” Learning to surf big waves has taught Lickle patience. She knows now that she doesn’t have to catch a wave every session or push her limits on every ride. “Nothing needs to be forced.”

As she waits for the next swell, Lickle remains grateful that she found the ocean. It didn’t come easily for her. But now she can’t imagine her life without riding the big waves that have captivated her imagination. Despite the challenges, Lickle can’t wait for her next ride and the wild, free feeling surfing the world’s biggest waves gives her.

“I feel so lucky that my stars aligned and I was able to embrace the ocean,” she says. “It’s my safest place and it’s where I feel my most competent. Riding big waves, I just feel so strong and equal.”