Riding the ridgeline: The world’s narrowest snowpark
Watch three riders push ski and snowboard slopestyle right to the edge. Felix Georgii, Fabian Bösch and Ian Matteoli throw down tricks on a ridgeline snowpark where precision is everything.
A narrow alpine ridgeline, steep drop-offs on both sides and no room for error: snowboarders Felix Georgii and Ian Matteoli, and freeskiers Max Hitzig and Fabian Bösch recently took on an experimental slopestyle course designed to push precision to its limits.
All the riders agree – this is the narrowest skopestyle course in the world. "You have to perform your tricks perfectly and land precisely on this ridge," emphasizes Georgii. "There are really steep drops to the left and right, so everything has to be perfect."
Epic tricks on a narrow ridge: Slopestyle redefined
Felix Georgii, Ian Matteoli and Fabian Bösch show how precision and focus can reach new dimensions in the world's narrowest snowpark.
Matteoli agrees with him: "The best advice up here is not to look down the sides," he says. "Concentrate on the course and look ahead!" It turns out to be the perfect set-up for Bösch: "I'm always so focused when I'm skiing that I don't notice anything to the right or left. Then I can only see the course. That really helped me up here!"
This isn't their typical terrain, but all the riders proved with their precision and focus that they're perfectly at home pushing their sport right up to its limits.
Slopestyle on the ridgeline isn't for the faint-hearted
No question, this was the ultimate challenge for a slopestyler's body and mind. "When I stood at the start of this narrow snake run for the first time, I had a queasy feeling," says Georgii: "The tension was there, and I had to tap my chest a few times before I dropped in. But once you're in the run, you're 100 percent focused, and the run is really fun. The best feeling!"
Mentally, it was a big challenge
As narrow as the ridge on which the course was installed is, the features that Georgii and co had at their disposal after completion are just as bold: "The gap rail is the craziest feature, where you have the least room for error," says Matteoli. Georgii and Bösch agree that they definitely had to overcome some mental challenges to pull off the first tricks over the 7m-long gap rail. "Mentally, it was a big challenge," confirms Bösch. "But after overcoming it for the first time, you're really into it!"
The features at a glance
Epic action in an epic set-up
After the first orientation runs, there's no stopping them. Whether it's Georgii's lipslide on the rainbow rail, Bösch's boardslide 270 off the gap rail or Matteoli's switch 540 - the riders show what's possible on a narrow ridge and make the most of the one-off set-up high above Italy. The three of them even get carried away with some double lines, where they ride the course together only a few meters apart.
