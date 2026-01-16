Riding the ridgeline: The world’s narrowest snowpark

A narrow alpine ridgeline, steep drop-offs on both sides and no room for error: snowboarders Felix Georgii and Ian Matteoli , and freeskiers Max Hitzig and Fabian Bösch recently took on an experimental slopestyle course designed to push precision to its limits.

All the riders agree – this is the narrowest skopestyle course in the world. "You have to perform your tricks perfectly and land precisely on this ridge," emphasizes Georgii. "There are really steep drops to the left and right, so everything has to be perfect."

2 min Epic tricks on a narrow ridge: Slopestyle redefined Felix Georgii, Ian Matteoli and Fabian Bösch show how precision and focus can reach new dimensions in the world's narrowest snowpark.

Matteoli agrees with him: "The best advice up here is not to look down the sides," he says. "Concentrate on the course and look ahead!" It turns out to be the perfect set-up for Bösch: "I'm always so focused when I'm skiing that I don't notice anything to the right or left. Then I can only see the course. That really helped me up here!"

This isn't their typical terrain, but all the riders proved with their precision and focus that they're perfectly at home pushing their sport right up to its limits.

01 Slopestyle on the ridgeline isn't for the faint-hearted

Felix Georgii rides a rail marginally narrower than the ridge it's on © Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Content Pool

No question, this was the ultimate challenge for a slopestyler's body and mind. "When I stood at the start of this narrow snake run for the first time, I had a queasy feeling," says Georgii: "The tension was there, and I had to tap my chest a few times before I dropped in. But once you're in the run, you're 100 percent focused, and the run is really fun. The best feeling!"

Fabian Bösch warms up with a frontflip on the drop © Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Content Pool Mentally, it was a big challenge Fabian Bösch

As narrow as the ridge on which the course was installed is, the features that Georgii and co had at their disposal after completion are just as bold: "The gap rail is the craziest feature, where you have the least room for error," says Matteoli. Georgii and Bösch agree that they definitely had to overcome some mental challenges to pull off the first tricks over the 7m-long gap rail. "Mentally, it was a big challenge," confirms Bösch. "But after overcoming it for the first time, you're really into it!"

Bösch rides over the rainbow (rail) © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

02 The features at a glance

Georgii boardslides on the Rainbow Rail © Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Content Pool Bösch gets creative on the down rail © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool Matteoli with a lipslide over the gap rail © Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Content Pool Max Hitzig hits a straight air over the gap jump © Dominik Gührs/Red Bull Content Pool

The Step Down A 39,370ft gap on a windy and rocky ridge. The kicker is built directly on a rocky outcrop, which makes it extremely solid and gives it a natural look. The landing has also been fitted into the slope. However, it had to be realigned and slightly reshaped to match the course of the entire run. Ian Matteoli - going big on the Step Down © Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Content Pool The Rainbow Rail At 6m long and 3.5m high, the rainbow rail is built on a natural elevation. Special attention was paid to the transition zones before and after the rail to ensure plenty of flow and, above all, a safe landing. The Rainbow Rail in all its splendour © Dominik Gührs/Red Bull Content Pool Mini Gap The 10m-long, 3m-high Mini Gap is the natural set-up of the ridge. The terrain provided the perfect speed, flow and snow cover. Ian Matteoli interprets the Mini Gap snowboard style © Dominik Gührs/Red Bull Content Pool Big Gap The Big Gap is around 20m wide. It's built over two cliff tops and leads into a slightly sloping landing, which makes this jump more technical than it looks. You have to be fully committed to this gap. Max Hitzig hits a straight air over the gap jump © Dominik Gührs/Red Bull Content Pool Flat Rail This 6m-long rail is built between two huge boulders. It bridges a steep 45° slope, which makes the rail look extremely spectacular. Technically not the most challenging, but certainly one of the scariest features of this run. Fabian Bösch stages the flat rail, AKA gap rail © Dominik Gührs/Red Bull Content Pool Intermediate section A 30m-long intermediate section connects the first and second parts of this narrow run with some smaller wooden features. It is slightly uphill and therefore requires some speed, a few pumps and relaunches. At the same time, the intermediate section is the narrowest part of the entire run at just a metre wide and runs between two steep cliffs. Ian Matteoli flows through the intermediate section © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool Street Down Rail Not a particularly difficult rail at first glance. On second glance, however, it is noticeable that the 6m-long down rail is built into a very steep, exposed section and has only a very narrow landing zone. Felix Georgii can also do down rails on snow... © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool In-run to Quarter This feature takes riders from one mountain face to another. The in-run is located in very exposed, rocky terrain that ends in a steep 3m-high kicker. This feature is at least as visually impressive as it is mentally demanding for the riders. Ian Matteoli at the Quarter Pipe © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Epic action in an epic set-up

It doesn't get much narrower than this: Fabian Bösch on the Rainbow Rail © Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Content Pool

After the first orientation runs, there's no stopping them. Whether it's Georgii's lipslide on the rainbow rail, Bösch's boardslide 270 off the gap rail or Matteoli's switch 540 - the riders show what's possible on a narrow ridge and make the most of the one-off set-up high above Italy. The three of them even get carried away with some double lines, where they ride the course together only a few meters apart.