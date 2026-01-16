Italian professional snowboarder Ian Matteoli performs a frontblunt to fakie over the rainbow rail at Slopestyle on the Edge.
© Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Content Pool
Wintersports

Riding the ridgeline: The world’s narrowest snowpark

Watch three riders push ski and snowboard slopestyle right to the edge. Felix Georgii, Fabian Bösch and Ian Matteoli throw down tricks on a ridgeline snowpark where precision is everything.
By Henner Thies
Fabian Bösch

A two-time world champion, Swiss freeskier Fabian Bösch has also made a name for himself with some of the most creative videos in freeskiing.

SwitzerlandSwitzerland

Felix Georgii

With a strong snowboarding background, Felix Georgii is pushing the boundaries of wakeboarding by focusing on hitting gnarly rails and ledges.

GermanyGermany

Ian Matteoli

Italy's first snowboard Big Air World Cup podium finisher and the teenager who landed the world's first Frontside 2160, Ian Matteoli has a big future.

ItalyItaly

Max Hitzig

Freeskier Max Hitzig wants to take the Freeride World Tour by storm through diligent training, good preparation and a motivating search for freedom.

GermanyGermany

A narrow alpine ridgeline, steep drop-offs on both sides and no room for error: snowboarders Felix Georgii and Ian Matteoli, and freeskiers Max Hitzig and Fabian Bösch recently took on an experimental slopestyle course designed to push precision to its limits.
All the riders agree – this is the narrowest skopestyle course in the world. "You have to perform your tricks perfectly and land precisely on this ridge," emphasizes Georgii. "There are really steep drops to the left and right, so everything has to be perfect."

2 min

Epic tricks on a narrow ridge: Slopestyle redefined

Felix Georgii, Ian Matteoli and Fabian Bösch show how precision and focus can reach new dimensions in the world's narrowest snowpark.

Felix Georgii
Matteoli agrees with him: "The best advice up here is not to look down the sides," he says. "Concentrate on the course and look ahead!" It turns out to be the perfect set-up for Bösch: "I'm always so focused when I'm skiing that I don't notice anything to the right or left. Then I can only see the course. That really helped me up here!"
This isn't their typical terrain, but all the riders proved with their precision and focus that they're perfectly at home pushing their sport right up to its limits.
Slopestyle on the ridgeline isn't for the faint-hearted

Wakeboard pro and snowboard ace Felix Georgii performs a boardslide over the gap rail at Slopestyle on the edge.

Felix Georgii rides a rail marginally narrower than the ridge it's on

© Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Content Pool

No question, this was the ultimate challenge for a slopestyler's body and mind. "When I stood at the start of this narrow snake run for the first time, I had a queasy feeling," says Georgii: "The tension was there, and I had to tap my chest a few times before I dropped in. But once you're in the run, you're 100 percent focused, and the run is really fun. The best feeling!"
Freeskier Fabian Bösch performs a front flip on the drop at Slopestyle on the Edge.

Fabian Bösch warms up with a frontflip on the drop

© Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Content Pool

Mentally, it was a big challenge
Fabian Bösch
As narrow as the ridge on which the course was installed is, the features that Georgii and co had at their disposal after completion are just as bold: "The gap rail is the craziest feature, where you have the least room for error," says Matteoli. Georgii and Bösch agree that they definitely had to overcome some mental challenges to pull off the first tricks over the 7m-long gap rail. "Mentally, it was a big challenge," confirms Bösch. "But after overcoming it for the first time, you're really into it!"
Professional freeskier Fabian Bösch slides over the rainbow rail at Slopestyle on the Edge.

Bösch rides over the rainbow (rail)

© Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

The features at a glance

Wakeboard pro and snowboard ace Felox Georgii performs a boardslide with his snowboard at Slopestyle on the Edge.

Georgii boardslides on the Rainbow Rail

© Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Content Pool

Freeski ace Fabian Bösch slides down the downrail on his freeskis at Slopestyle on the Edge.

Bösch gets creative on the down rail

© Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

Snowboard ace Ian Matteoli performs a lipslide with his snowboard over the gap rail at Slopestyle on the Edge.

Matteoli with a lipslide over the gap rail

© Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Content Pool

Freeski pro Max Hitzig performs a straight air over the gap jump at Slopestyle on the Edge.

Max Hitzig hits a straight air over the gap jump

© Dominik Gührs/Red Bull Content Pool

Epic action in an epic set-up

Freeskier Fabian Bösch does a slide with his freeskis over the Rainbow Rail at Slopestyle on the Edge.

It doesn't get much narrower than this: Fabian Bösch on the Rainbow Rail

© Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Content Pool

After the first orientation runs, there's no stopping them. Whether it's Georgii's lipslide on the rainbow rail, Bösch's boardslide 270 off the gap rail or Matteoli's switch 540 - the riders show what's possible on a narrow ridge and make the most of the one-off set-up high above Italy. The three of them even get carried away with some double lines, where they ride the course together only a few meters apart.

