Motocross
SMX Playoff 1 recap: The post-season kicks off at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Sexton and Jo Shimoda win inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff.
History was made Saturday in Concord, North Carolina. On a racetrack built along and across the four-lane zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway the SuperMotocross World Championship kicked off. Composed of two Playoff rounds and one Final, raced over the three consecutive weekends, the SuperMotocross Championship is a culmination of the Supercross and Pro Motocross seasons.
In the first 450 moto of the day, it was Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing's Justin Barcia who grabbed the early lead with Ty Masterpool and Chase Sexton in tow. Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence, who had just completed an undefeated AMA Pro Motocross season two weeks prior, was buried off the start. Sexton wasted little time getting out front as he used the split lane to take the lead from Barcia. That was all Sexton needed as he ran away with the first moto win over Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis and Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki's Ken Roczen. Jett struggled in the first moto, as he tipped over at the midpoint in the race and could only come back to seventh.
In the second 450 moto it was privateer Ty Masterpool who took the holeshot over Adam Cianciarulo, Roczen and Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger. Roczen was on the move early as he took over the lead in the first pass through in the long rhythm section. Sexton was on the charge early while Jett got off to another bad start and sat in 10th. Roczen built a more than five second lead over Sexton, but Sexton slowly began to chip away and at the mid-point he quickly closed the gap and used an inside line on the off-camber turn to take over the lead. There was no stopping Sexton after that as he cruised to the moto win the overall behind 1-1 scores. Despite a bad start, Jett charged to catch Roczen at the end and with just over two minutes left passed him to take second.
“I had something to prove to myself,” said Sexton after the race.
Roczen finished second overall ahead of Dylan Ferrandis. “I feel like a completely different person compared to last year,” said Roczen.
Jett would finish fourth overall with 7-2 motos.
The first 250 moto would see Seth Hammaker taking the holeshot over Levi Kitchen, Justin Cooper, and Haiden Deegan while 250SX Eastern Regional Class and 250 AMA Pro Motocross Champion, Team Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence, washed out his front end and fell, which put in him 22nd place. Kitchen was on the move early and quickly took over first from Hammaker. But it was Deegan on the charge. At the midway point Deegan started applying heavy pressure on Kitchen for the lead and used a different option in the split lane to take over the lead. From there it was all Deegan as he went on the moto win over Kitchen and Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle. Hunter would only make it back to ninth.
It was Ryder DiFrancesco with the holeshot in the second moto over Vialle and Jo Shimoda. First moto-winner Deegan was in 13th and Hunter Lawrence was 19th after tipping over in the first corner. It was Vialle and Shimoda on the move early as they quickly passed DiFrancesco and moved into first and second. Shimoda pressured Vialle throughout the race and with just over six minutes left on the race clock Shimoda used an outside line to pass Vialle and take over the lead. He would cruise to the moto win and would take the overall behind 4-1 scores. Vialle would take second over Deegan. Hunter would finish eighth overall on the day.
“No one really knew what to expect going into the weekend but we did realize right away that the start would be important,” said Shimoda. “I didn’t get the jump I wanted on the start but it wasn't too bad off. It was just hard to pass so I’m glad I got up to the spot I did. The second moto was fun and I felt like I was faster but just couldn’t find the line to make it work. I tried a lot of different lines and when I was really close I went outside and got it. Now we all kind of know what to expect so we’ll see what happens next week.”
"I felt really good here in Charlotte, especially with this mixed track between supercross and motocross,” said Vialle. “There were sections where it was more supercross and others motocross, but overall, I was really happy with the circuit and my bike worked great in both conditions! I got a strong start in the second race and could really just focus on what I was doing – now I can’t wait for the next round in Chicago!"
The SuperMotocross League Playoff 2 will take place on September 16th, in Joliet, Illinois at Chicagoland Speedway.
01
450 Playoffs 1 Results
- Chase Sexton, LaMoille, IL., Honda (1-1)
- Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki (3-3)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Bedarrides, France, Yamaha (2-4)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (7-2)
- Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (4-5)
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (5-6)
- Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (6-8)
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha (8-7)
- Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (10-9)
- Colt Nichols, Muskogee, OK, Kawasaki (12-10)
02
450SMX Class Championship Standings
- Chase Sexton, LaMoille, IL., Honda (50)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (38)
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (38)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Bedarrides, France, Yamaha (37)
- Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla. Suzuki (36)
- Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (32)
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha (30)
- Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (27)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Murrieta, Calif., Kawasaki (24)
- Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (22)
03
250 Playoffs 1 Results
- Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki (4-1)
- Tom Vialle, France, KTM (3-2)
- Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (1-5)
- Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki (7-3)
- Jordon Smith, Belmont, N.C., Yamaha (8-4)
- Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki (5-8)
- Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (2-11)
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (9-7)
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (12-6)
- Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (11-10)
04
250SMX Class Championship Standings
- Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki (42)
- Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (42)
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (39)
- Tom Vialle, France, KTM (38)
- Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (35)
- Jordon Smith, Belmont, N.C., Yamaha (30)
- Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki (28)
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (27)
- RJ Hampshire, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Husqvarna (26)
- Maximus Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM (25)