SMX Playoff 2 recap: Lawrence brothers bounce back

The inaugural season of the SuperMotocross World Championship reached its middle phase Saturday at Chicago Speedway in Joliet, Illinois. The second round was worth double points which would prove huge for Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence as he entered the weekend 12 points back of his teammate Chase Sexton in the 450 title chase.

In the first moto, it was Jett into the lead early over Sexton. After an up and down 7-2 moto scores at the opener the weekend prior, Jett admitted they went the wrong direction in regard to settings in the first moto in Charlotte . Although Sexton made a push early, Jett inched away from his teammate and rode to a comfortable moto win.

Jett Lawrence races at Round 2 at Chicagoland Motor Speedway in Joliet, IL © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

In the second moto, it was again Jett into the early lead this time with Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki's Ken Roczen slotting into second with Sexton in third. Jett and Roczen slowly pulled away from Sexton, setting up for a showdown for the moto win. With just a few laps to go, Jett suddenly looked back and waved Roczen into the lead. It was a surprising move for the rookie, but in the end also inconsequential. In the Playoffs, overall scores are what pays out the points, not individual motos. Even with Roczen taking the moto win, Jett’s 2-1 would beat out Roczen’s 3-1 to take the overall and the maximum 50 points on the night.

“After the weekend before when you do so back, people only know you for your last race really,” said Jett. “I didn’t want to have another weekend like that. Definitely the motivation from that helped a lot and working on our starts was a very big thing for us. Just kind of getting off the gate more consistently helped a lot. The loss from last weekend hurt a lot and it motivated me a lot more to make sure I came out here swinging.”

With the second-place overall finish, Roczen picked up 44 points and sits just 10 points behind Sexton with 75 points available next weekend at the season finale in Los Angeles.

Ken Roczen races at Round 2 of at Chicagoland Motor Speedway in Joliet, IL © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“It was a dream race really,” said Roczen. “I had to make a couple of passes early on and then me and Jett just went at it. We were really close there for a bit and kind of just yo-yoing. He was better than me in one part of the track and then I’d reel him back in on the other half of the track. I think I got better towards the end because I was able to close the gap on the first part and then stay close on the back half as well. I just really had to figure that one out and I ended up doing it.”

Sexton would take third on the night and enters the final round with a two-point advantage over Jett.

“It was nice to come home and race,” said Sexton. “But from yesterday to today, I didn’t really have much speed. I don’t really know what it was. I was changing bike setup every session a lot, like big changes. I just straight up was slower today. I was not happy to be on the podium but it definitely was somewhat of damage control when I just wasn’t really comfortable.”

Hunter Lawrence at Round 2 at Chicagoland Motor Speedway in Joliet, IL © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

After a bad opening round, Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence found the start he was looking for in the first 250 moto of the night but he was just squeezed out by Haiden Deegan. Deegan tried to sprint away from Hunter, but at the halfway point in the moto, Hunter worked his way into the lead. It appeared Hunter would be able to cruise to the moto win, but Jo Shimoda caught him and made a late push for the lead, but Hunter would do just enough to hang on and win the first moto.

In the second moto, it was Justin Cooper taking the early lead over Hunter and Shimoda. Shimoda pounced first and took the lead from Cooper as Hunter quickly worked into second. Late in the race, Shimoda seemed to slow a bit and Hunter shot into the lead and inched away at the end to take the moto win and the overall behind 1-1 motos. It was a huge night for Hunter as he is now the points leader by three heading into the final race.

Hunter Lawrence at Round 2 at Chicagoland Motor Speedway in Joliet, IL © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“The starts obviously helped a lot,” said Lawrence. “A bit of a unique situation in the second moto with Jo and what was going on with his bike. So that one was a little unique. The track was different for sure. It was very high speed. There were a lot of sections where you couldn’t really see. The vision was really tricky to see because the dirt was so dark and there were some areas out the back where there weren’t really lights. It was kind of sketchy, especially with how high speed we were going. But yeah, it’s SuperMotocross.”

The inaugural season of the SuperMotocross World Championship wraps up on Saturday, September 23rd inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

01 450SMX Playoff 2 Results

Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (1-2) Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki (3-1) Chase Sexton, LaMoille, IL., Honda (2-3) Aaron Plessinger , Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (5-4) Dylan Ferrandis, Bedarrides, France, Yamaha (6-5) Justin Barcia , Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (4-10) Cooper Webb , Newport, N.C., Yamaha (8-7) Phillip Nicoletti, Bethal, N.Y., Yamaha (7-9) Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (13-6) Colt Nichols, Muskogee, OK, Kawasaki (12-8)

02 450SMX Class Championship Standings

Chase Sexton, LaMoille, IL., Honda (90) Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (88) Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla. Suzuki (80) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (74) Dylan Ferrandis, Bedarrides, France, Yamaha (71) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha (60) Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (59) Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (58) Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (44) Adam Cianciarulo, Murrieta, Calif., Kawasaki (42)

03 250 SMX Playoff 2 Results

Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (1-1) Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki (2-2) Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (3-3) RJ Hampshire, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Husqvarna (5-4) Maximus Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM (8-5) Jordon Smith, Belmont, N.C., Yamaha (10-8) Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki (9-9) Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (6-12) Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki (12-7) Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna (7-13)

04 250SMX Class Championship Standings

Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (89) Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki (86) Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (82) Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (63) RJ Hampshire, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Husqvarna (62) Jordon Smith, Belmont, N.C., Yamaha (62) Maximus Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM (59) Tom Vialle, France, KTM (54) Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki (54) Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki (49)