Get to Know Snow Tha Product, First time Red Bull Batalla Judge

Name: Snow Tha Product (Claudia Alexandra Madriz Meza)

Age: 34

Song to Listen To: “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” from the Hamilton Mixtape

“Be about your business, talk monotone to these dudes, and don’t give a fuck what anybody says,” Snow Tha Product is minutes away from judging her first ever Red Bull Batalla competition and is sending a reminder to herself, and all the women who are hoping to one day be in her position. The Mexican-American rapper is one of the five Red Bull Batalla USA National Final judges for 2021—their first live audience battle in the USA in two years. Snow is here to reign in a new era, and she doesn’t take that lightly.

“It’s difficult to freestyle,” she says, “so for me to be able to be a judge, it’s kind of like they’re holding me to a high regard, so I’m very proud and excited.”

Batalla © Jeremy Deputat

A record label owner, rapper and artist in her own right, Snow is aware of what’s needed to become successful but is by no means deeming herself an all-around expert in this particular arena; instead, she’s sticking to what she knows and judging from her corner of expertise.

“I’m not gonna talk crap about anybody and their freestyle stuff because I’m not a freestyle rapper but definitely [will be looking at] the technical aspect, the bilingual aspect… going that extra mile and being able to get your pronunciation right or getting your syllables or the rhymes and the cadence… I think all that is important,” she declares.

Snow Tha Product © Aldo Chacon

When the Red Bull Batalla team tapped Snow about the opportunity to join Cacha, El B, Cabra and Jony Beltran in Los Angeles this year for Red Bull Batalla USA National Final some time ago, she recalls hesitating for a split second before quickly remembering who she is and flipping the script. “The reason I hesitated was because I was like ‘I know that no matter what, somebody’s gonna be mad,” she recalls. But, “I’m gonna be fair and thats it. Nobody’s gonna be a crybaby,” she laughs. “No me gustan los llorones.”

When Snow came onto the music scene over a decade ago, she thrived in the underground scene before signing to Atlantic Records and eventually starting her own label, Product Entertainment. Now, Snow is having a bit of a moment. On Tuesday, September 28, the “Dale Gas” singer was nominated for a Latin Grammy for Best Rap/Hip Hop Song for her song with Bizzarap, “Burp Music Sessions, Vol. 39.” The only bilingual session on the well-respected Argentine rapper’s roster gained attention over the last year and now sits alongside the likes of Bad Bunny and Lito MC Cassidy in the running for one of the hottest awards of the night come November.

Snow Tha Product © Jeremy Deputat

For now, Snow Tha Product can be proud to have played a part in picking the face and voice of the USA for the Red Bull Batalla International Final. After much deliberation and a slew of replicas, the 34-year-old joined the four other judges in nominating Reverse for the task.

“I think people definitely tend to want to hate a women’s judgement more than a male’s so if anything were to go wrong they definitely are gonna pin it on me, but it’s cool to represent women, it’s cool to rep. Latinas, Mexican women, queer women… everything that I represent; I’m happy to be here,” she concludes. “I’m really just here to see and hear some impressive freestyle.”