Snowboard jibbing? What you need to know

He might not have invented snowboard jibbing, but Californian surf, skate, and snow pioneer

make this snowboarding trick mainstream. SIMS skateboards were big business, but rather than resting on his laurels, he decided to expand and develop snowboards. In the mid-1980s, he developed some boards and enlisted a small team of riders to market them. Terry Kidwell, Keith Kimmel, Bob Klein, and Mike Chantry began experimenting with the SIMS snowboards. They soon discovered the tricks they'd learned on skateboards were easily adaptable for the snow. Jibbing, a variant of the skateboarding technique of grinding, was among them.