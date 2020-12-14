8 epic snowboarding destinations in NYC
Check out top snowboarding spots near New York City where you can spend a day of fun on the slopes.
The first thing that comes to mind when people think about New York City is probably not snowboarding, but this city is located near a lot of great resorts and mountains. Whether you're looking to hit the slopes for the first time or catch some mad air like Red Bull's Zeb Powell, there is a great selection of destinations surrounding New York City. Here's a list of eight epic snowboarding spots for all levels within 300 miles of the city.
Best Snowboarding Destinations Near New York City for Beginners
Here are the top snowboarding destinations in and around New York City for beginners:
Thunder Ridge Ski Area
Thunder Ridge Ski Area is located 68 miles from New York City at 137 Birch Hill Road, Patterson, New York 12563. This smaller ski resort is less than two hours from the city and offers 22 trails for all levels. It has slow and gentle trails that are perfect for beginners and a ski school for those looking to learn the fundamentals. If you're on the more adventurous side, you can hit their more advanced trails or head on over to the newly revamped terrain park to master your jibbing skills.
Lift tickets range from $25 to $65 depending on the time and day you go and whether you want a partial-day pass or a full-day pass. If you're looking to spend the night, you can find lodging at the many nearby hotels like Comfort Suites or the Ethan Allen Hotel.
Catamount Mountain Resort
Catamount Mountain Resort is less than three hours or 120 miles from New York City. The address is 78 Catamount Road, Hillsdale, New York 12529. This small resort in the Berkshire Mountains is perfect for first-time boarders and those looking to practice some intermediate skills. The resort features lots of beginner to intermediate trails, making it great for those still learning and wanting to practice their skills and tricks.
Ticket prices range from $30 to $72 for single-day passes. Multiday tickets are also available for up to five days. You'll find several cozy and quaint lodging accommodations nearby, like the Inn at Sweetwater Farm and Swiss Hutte.
Camelback Mountain
You'll find Camelback Mountain Resort at 301 Resort Drive, Tannersville, Pennsylvania 18372, just 86 miles from the city. With 13 easy green trails, beginners will have plenty of exploring to do while they spend a day carving the mountain. Some of the easier trails even start at the top of the mountain, so those learning can spend more time on their board and less time on the lift.
More advanced boarders will love sliding the rails and catching air at Camelback's 20-acre terrain park. For some terrain park inspiration, check out these sick videos of some of the top snowboarders in the business. Lift tickets range from $40 to $78 with deals like triple ticket purchases and more available. The Pocono Mountains Hotel Resort offers nearby lodging if you're looking to spend a few nights.
Top Snowboarding Locations Near New York City for All Levels
Here are the best snowboarding locations around New York City for all skill levels:
Mountain Creek
Located at 200 Route 94, Vernon, New Jersey 07462, Mountain Creek Resort is just 53 miles from New York City. Mountain Creek is the largest ski and snowboarding area in the state, with four mountain peaks, eight lifts, three terrain parks, and 46 trails. Beginners can stick to the green trails, intermediates can tackle the blue, and the hardcore shredders can hit up the black diamonds and terrain parks.
Lift ticket fees currently range from $49.99 to $89.99. You can also score sweet deals with the resort's triple play card or ski and stay packages. The Appalachian is the perfect place for lodging with convenient slopeside accommodations.
Belleayre Mountain
Belleayre Mountain is 135 miles from the city at 181 Galli Curci Road, Highmount, New York 12441. This mid-size resort has a little something for every level with 50 trails, five glades, a terrain park, a progression park, and an X-course. Of the 50 trails, 22% are for beginners, 58% are intermediate, and 20% are for advanced boarders and skiers. If you're looking to score some lessons before you start carving the slopes, you can check out Belleayre's Snowsports School.
Belleayre offers plenty of options when it comes to purchasing lift tickets. You can grab a day pass for anywhere from $10-$95 depending on age or two or three day passes at a discount. You can also get a discount if you purchase your ticket ahead of time online. If you plan on making regular trips to Belleayre throughout the winter season, be sure to check out their frequent skier cards or season passes. You can plan a full getaway with great nearby lodging options like Full Moon Resort and Cold Spring Lodge & Cabins.
Windham Mountain
Windham Mountain is one of the most popular snowboarding destinations near New York City. It's only 145 miles away from the city, located at 19 Resort Drive, Windham, New York 12496. This ski resort has 54 trails and over 280 acres of terrain, so you'll enjoy multiple long stretches of time on your board. Whether you're new to the sport or looking for a spot nearby where you can hone your skills and keep your freestyle boarding fresh and exciting, you'll find everything you need at this sweet resort.
Adult day passes range from $52 to $95 when purchasing ahead of time online. Windham also offers many ski and stay packages for convenient lodging while you spend a few days on the mountain.
Epic Destinations Near New York City for the Advanced Snowboarder
Here are some great destinations around New York City for more skilled and experienced snowboarders:
Gore Mountain
As the largest resort in New York, Gore Mountain is the perfect place for those looking for more challenging terrain. The resort's address is 793 Peaceful Valley Road, North Creek, New York 12853, about 238 miles from New York City. With 110 trails across four peaks, eight terrain parks, and over 2,500 feet of vertical, you can spend the day perfecting your moves. Check out Red Bull TV's show, "MiniShredits," for some inspiration, watching some of the world's top snowboarders test their freestyle skills.
You can choose between a daily lift pass, frequent skier cards, or season passes. For nearby lodging, check out Gore Mountain Lodge and Summit at Gore Mountain.
Whiteface
Whiteface Mountain is located 291 miles from New York City at 5021 Route 86, Wilmington, New York 12997. While it's a bit of a drive, this mountain features the largest vertical drop in the east and even hosted the Winter Olympics. With 90 trails featuring steep groomers, race runs, trees, and bumps, this is one of the best nearby destinations for those in search of more difficult terrain.
Single-day lift ticket prices range from $10 to $115 depending on age and times; however, since this resort is a bit of a drive, you might want to check out their discounted rates on multiple day tickets. You'll find cozy lodging in Lake Placid, roughly 20 minutes from the mountain.
Whether you're an eager beginner looking to learn the basics or a long-time snowboarder hoping to shred the mountains like Travis Rice, you'll find plenty of epic snowboarding spots near New York City where you can spend a day of fun on the slopes.