Superstar soccer player Neymar once said, “Individually, I always want to give the most. I want to help the Brazilian National Team the best way possible, whether it is with goals, assists, or even a slide tackle, whatever. All that matters is to help the team.”

Neymar, who hosts his own World Final , knows formations help soccer teams win matches. Formations refer to the positioning of players on the field . Offensive formations put pressure on the defense and help set up easier goals. Defensive formations are designed to block attackers and create opportunities for counterattacks.

There are a number of different formations teams use depending on their personnel. Teams like the New York Red Bulls often employ a 4-2-3-1 formation. What does that mean?

Soccer Formations: Explained

Below we explain five popular soccer formations that teams use to gain an offensive and/or defensive advantage.

01 4-3-3

4-3-3 © Red Bull

The 4-3-3 is the most common formation soccer teams use. It’s popular because of its versatility for both defense and offense. A 4-3-3 offers the ability to be aggressive on defense, with five potential attackers offensively.

The formation consists of two full-backs and two center backs making up the back four in front of the keeper. The center defensive midfielder is a bit deeper than the other midfielders, evenly placed in front of the center backs, and the midfield line. The other two midfielders are placed right at midfield on both sides of the center fielder. The left and right wings are placed in the opponent's territory on opposite sides of the field, while the CF is placed in the middle of the wings.

The 4-3-3 has been around since Brazil employed it in the 1960s. Defensively, the three midfielders are essentially responsible for covering the center of the field. The midfielders placed on the outside defend everything past the wingers. They press the wide areas on the field and try to take possession back. The central defender protects any and everything in the direct middle of the field, while the full-backs and center-backs act as the last line of defense before the keeper. The last line of four protects everything inside, outside, and in the heart of the defense.

02 4-4-2

4-4-2 © Red Bull

The Soviet Russian coach Viktor Maslov is widely known as the pioneer of the 4-4-2 formation. It remains popular because it’s one of the most simple formations. The formation also offers a good balance between defense and attack.

The 4-4-2 formation has three levels of players. The back level consists of two center backs and two full-backs aligned the same way they’re aligned in the 4-3-3. The second level consists of four players. These players line up in the middle of the field. Two center mudslides are in the middle, and two wide midfielders are placed on either outsides. The first level consists of two center-forwards.

Defensively, the midfielders form a line to prevent the ball from getting deep into their territory. They move laterally when the ball is on the outside. This means the center midfielders will help when the ball is on the outside, while the wide midfielder on the opposite side of the ball becomes responsible for the middle of the field. The back line has similar rules to the midfielders. The center backs often aggressively press attackers and try to gain possession of the ball. The full-backs also press up on anything that gets past the wide midfielders.

03 4-3-2-1

4-3-2-1 © Red Bull

The 4-3-2-1, also known as the “Christmas Tree formation,” was very popular in England and was run by many teams in the '90s. Statistically, it is considered the most effective formation with the added selling point that it is very versatile, meaning it can adapt further up or down the pitch if needed.

The formation has four back defenders, three defensive midfielders, two wingers, and one striker or center forward. The four back defenders’ main job is to prevent the opposing team from getting into the penalty box and threatening the keeper. They’ll get compact if the ball is inside, and will widen if it’s outside. In this particular formation, the three defensive midfielders will need to be versatile on offense and defense.

Defensively, their job is to simply protect the middle and keep the ball away from the back four. Offensively, they’ll need to be good passers and understand spacing. The two wingers main objective is offense and assisting the striker by spacing out defenders or dishing out assists.

04 3-4-3

3-4-3 © Red Bull

The 3-4-3 formation originated in Italy in the 1970s. The formation has three center-backs, two center midfielders, two wide midfielders, two wingers, and one striker. The main difference between the 3-4-3 and other formations is it’s extremely vulnerable on the back line having only three defenders as opposed to four.

There are variations to the formation where one of the midfielders will drop back on the back line to help out. The 3-4-3 is more of an attacking formation than a defensive one. Four midfielders that can pass, run and dictate pace, puts extreme pressure on opposing defenses.

Essentially this formation presents the possibility of seven attacking players which explains some of its popularity. Multiple players in the center make things easy, but the wide midfielders and wingers make it extremely easy to move the ball on the outside.

05 4-5-1

4-5-1 © Red Bull

The 4-5-1 is one of the more defensive formations. José Mourinho, manager of the Chelsea Football Club, used the 4-5-1 defense in 2004-2005 and won a championship. The formation has two center-backs, two full backs, two wingers, three midfielders and one striker. The full backs and center-backs form a line in front of the keeper and are responsible for defending the back line and keeping opposing players away from the penalty box.

In this formation, there are three midfielders. However, the two wingers align with the midfielders at midfield and they defend everything outside. The inner three midfielders defend everything in the center by breaking up passes, playing help defense, and taking on offensive players one on one.

Offensively, the two wingers often cross into the opposing team’s territory to assist the striker. The center midfielders probably won’t score any goals but play pivotal roles on offense. They’ll need to be skilled passers and have the ability to access the field quickly .

Conclusion

Formations and players executing on their assigned roles are the bread and butter of a soccer team's success. Each player is in a position depending on their skill and field IQ. But as Liverpool soccer player Trent Alexander- Arnold sums it up, success is never easy.

“You've always got targets to hit and when you do, more come along, with higher levels to hit. There's that constant need to improve – that's just the way the game is.”