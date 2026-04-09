Best stretches after a soccer game: Post-match recovery guide

Soccer pushes your body to its limits. Every sprint, tackle and quick change of direction, whether you’re pressing high or tracking back in different soccer formations, fires up your muscles.

When the final whistle blows, your body doesn’t just “turn off.” Ignoring recovery can leave you stiff, sore and less mobile for your next game.

Top soccer players like Trinity Rodman know that winning isn’t just about what happens on the field – it’s also about how you recover after it. Post-match stretching can help your muscles relax, reduce tightness and keep you ready for your next challenge.

You don’t need a super long routine or a fancy program. Just a few targeted soccer recovery stretches can help reset your body, improve circulation and lower your risk of injury.

Below are some of the best stretches to do after a soccer match.

Best stretches after a soccer game:

Hamstring stretch

Quad stretch

Calf stretch

Hip flexor stretch

Groin stretch

Glute stretch

Child’s pose stretch

Downward dog

01 Hamstring stretch

Trinity Rodman stretching her hamstring © Matthew Stith / Red Bull Content Pool

After all the sprinting, stopping and quick changes of direction, your hamstrings can take a serious hit. It’s no surprise they can feel tight and heavy once you’re off the field. A hamstring stretch helps release that tension and restore mobility so you’re not carrying it into your next session.

Keep it simple and don’t rush it. Simply sit or stand and reach toward your toes. This is about letting your muscles gradually relax, not forcing the stretch. Focus on slow, steady breathing as you ease into the position.

Hold each leg for 20–30 seconds

Keep your spine straight, avoid rounding your lower back

Feel a gentle stretch, not pain

02 Quad stretch

Your quads do a lot of work every game, from sprints to shots. By the end, your quads can feel tight without you even realizing it at first.

Stand tall, grab your foot and pull it toward your glutes. Push your hips slightly forward and let the stretch build naturally. Focus on steady breathing and relaxing into the position rather than forcing it.

Hold for 20–30 seconds per leg

Keep hips slightly forward to deepen the stretch

Use a wall for balance if needed

03 Calf stretch

Your calves work nonstop during a game, handling every sprint, push-off and quick stop. Once you’re done playing, that tight, stiff feeling is a sign they need some attention.

Step one foot back against a wall and press your heel into the ground. This one works best when you relax into the position instead of trying to push deeper right away.

Hold for 20–30 seconds per leg

Avoid bouncing; keep the stretch controlled

Focus on feeling the tension release along the calf

04 Hip flexor stretch

Stretching is key for Trinity Rodman's recovery © Devin L'Amoreaux / Red Bull Content Pool

Tight hip flexors are one of the most common post-game issues. Sprinting shortens these muscles, which can limit your stride and even lead to lower back discomfort.

Step into a lunge and gently push your hips forward. Keep your torso upright and allow the front of your hip to open naturally. Focus on steady breathing and relaxing into the stretch.

Hold 20–30 seconds per side

Keep torso upright

Breathe deeply and relax into the stretch

05 Groin stretch

The groin muscles take a lot of stress from lateral movement, quick turns and defensive positioning. Tightness here is common if you skip recovery after a soccer match.

Sit with your feet together and let your knees fall outward. Apply light pressure and hold the position, allowing your inner thighs to gradually loosen.

Hold 20–30 seconds

Lean slightly forward for a deeper stretch

Keep your spine tall

06 Glute stretch

Your glutes play a major role in stability and power, especially during cutting and acceleration. When your glute is tight, it can affect your movement and recovery.

Lie on your back, cross one ankle over the opposite knee and pull your leg in. This stretch usually becomes more effective as your body relaxes.

Hold 20–30 seconds per side

Keep shoulders relaxed on the ground

Focus on slow, steady breaths

07 Child’s pose stretch

After a high-intensity match, your body needs a moment to slow down. A child's pose stretch can help release tension in your back, hips and shoulders while also calming your breathing.

Sit back, reach your arms forward and let your body relax into the position. As much as this is about stretching, it’s also about letting go of tension.

Hold each pose for 30–60 seconds

Breathe slowly and focus on full-body relaxation

Helps improve circulation and recovery

08 Downward dog

Downward dog is a great full-body stretch to finish your routine. It targets your calves, hamstrings and your back all at once while also improving circulation.

Lift your hips up, press your heels toward the ground and find a position that feels stable and good. You don’t need to have perfect form, just a strong and comfortable stretch.

Hold for 30–60 seconds

Keep your body engaged but not rigid

Focus on lengthening your muscles

Post-match recovery for soccer players

Consistent post-match stretches are important for many reasons. They’re a key part of performing at your best. Taking a few minutes to help loosen muscles, improve circulation and release tension helps you bounce back faster.

Stick to your routine, pay attention to how your body responds and combine stretching with hydration, nutrition and light movement. Over time, this approach not only speeds recovery, but also supports flexibility, mobility and overall performance on the field.

Remember, recovery is part of the game, just like tactics, positions and the demands of extra time. Treat it like training and you’ll see the difference in every match.

Muscle group Stretch Time Hamstrings Toe reach 20–30 sec Quads Standing quad 20–30 sec Calves Wall stretch 20–30 sec Hip flexors Lunge stretch 20–30 sec

FAQs: Why stretch after a soccer game? Stretching after a soccer game helps reduce muscle tightness, improve flexibility, protect your joints and lower the risk of injury. It’s a key part of any post-match recovery routine. How long should I stretch after a soccer game? A focused 5-10 minute post-game stretching routine can help relieve tightness and support recovery. Which muscles should I stretch after playing soccer? Focus on your hamstrings, quadriceps, calves, hip flexors, glutes and groin muscles. Does stretching reduce soreness after soccer? Yes. Stretching improves blood flow and helps muscles recover faster, which can help decrease post-game soreness and stiffness. What is the best way to recover after a soccer match? The best way to recover after a soccer match is to combine a light cooldown, targeted post-match stretches, proper hydration and adequate sleep.