©
Music
Red Bull SoundClash: From Detroit to the Bay
With the upcoming Red Bull SoundClash shows in Detroit and San Francisco, see how Babyface Ray and Larry June put on for their cities.
Rap history is brimming with competition, so something healing happens when two rappers exist in the same chill, smooth groove. When they not only complement one another and feature on each other’s tracks, but also respect each other too. Similar to their hometowns, Babyface Ray and Larry June aren’t quite brothers, but definitely cousins in the same way that we all become cousins when you finally meet a family friend that just feels familiar.
There is so much synergy between The Bay and Detroit, that it almost feels too simple to ask what the two cities (and the two artists) have in common. Put it like this, if you drove a souped up convertible through about eight states to get from San Francisco to Detroit or vice versa, you’d catch the same eyes and get the same looks of approval. If you bumped any of Babyface Ray or Larry’s albums or mixtapes, people would hit the same head nod and know the same lyrics.
"Now why the hell you had to go and move to LA?" – Babyface Ray (“Move to LA”)
"Get up out your feelings man, it’s time to hit the road." – Larry June (“Don’t Check Me”)
Their music, although unique and wholly original, has been speaking to each other through metronomes and metaphors, cymbals and similes for years. There are too many high hats, bucket hats, and fitted caps between them to count. Put it in streaming service terms and you’re just as likely to find Babyface Ray in Larry June’s “more like this” section as you are to find Larry June in Babyface Ray’s. It’s not every day that two rappers reach a beautiful turning point in their career at the same time. At a time when they’ve been in the game long enough to respect what’s going on elsewhere. Maybe it’s happenstance or maybe it’s written in the stars.
Both rappers are signed to EMPIRE. Both are 31 years old. One was born on February 7, a fire sign. One was born on April 8, an air sign. Water and fire would be too obvious and too aggressive a pairing. After all, fire needs air to burn. And isn’t that the goal? To burn so bright that the flame is undeniable and inextinguishable.
“Larry June is to San Francisco what Babyface Ray is to Detroit. They are pillars in the city. I've spent a ton of personal time with both of them. I've known Larry since he was 13-years-old. I've known Ray for over five years, too. They remind me of one another in so many ways. Young, fly, and gifted. It only made sense. Good job, Ghazi,” says Ghazi Shami, Founder and CEO of EMPIRE.
Their Red Bull SoundClash shows are special because these two artists are not an unlikely pair. What Babyface Ray calls reality rap, Larry June calls energy and consistency. For fans, it’s an invitation to uplift two hometown heroes who made it out the neighborhood and into our playlists, parties, and speakers. We’ve been ready for greatness, now we’re ready to witness.