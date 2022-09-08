Red Bull SoundClash is back in the USA for three epic nights

Red Bull SoundClash returned stateside for a series of high-powered showdowns in 2021. Across events in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and Nashville, eight artists—including Westside Boogie, Rico Nasty, and Danny Brown took the stage to battle for ultimate bragging rights. This year, we’re doing it again as Red Bull SoundClash returns for three dynamic events. Ready for unique night of music? Read on.
Red Bull Soundclash 2022 Teaser
First off, we head to Detroit on October 15 and San Francisco on November 3, as Larry June and Babyface Ray kick off Red Bull Soundclash’s first-ever touring show. With June repping for San Francisco, and Ray holding it down for Detroit, the artists will have the home field advantage in each of their respective cities. So, expect some special “home” and “away” events, with unique elements and surprises that reflect the personality of the host city.
Next up, we return to Houston on November 10 for a showdown between Texas legends Gary Clark Jr., and last year’s SoundClash Houston host Paul Wall, who is back to show his grit as a headliner in this battle. The pairing will represent a brand-new clash of genres for the USA series: Hip-hop vs. a Fusion of Blues, Rock, and Soul—so get ready for a night without sonic limits.
New to Red Bull Soundclash? Welcome! For the last sixteen years, Red Bull’s SoundClash series has brought fans and artists together for unique events across the world. Inspired by soundsystem competitions in Kingston, Jamaica (where bigger equals better and flashy choices are richly rewarded) each SoundClash show isn’t so much a traditional concert, but rather a battle to see who can deliver a knockout performance to win over the audience.
Translation: these events are unexpected, never-before-seen experiences you don’t want to miss.
Here's a simple breakdown of the rules: Go head-to-head with your opponent in the name of creating a one-of-a-kind party and asserting musical dominance. The battle takes place over four rounds, where each artist performs a cover song, takes on their competitor’s tracks, reimagines their own tracks in a comfort-zone stretching new style (Rap? Acoustic? Singing in French? C’mon, we dare you.), and then pulls out the stops for a wildcard finale where anything—including special guests and performance antics—is fair game, and usually happens. Who will win? We'll find out soon. Mark your calendars and strap in for events that you won’t soon forget.