Red Bull SoundClash Returns to the USA

Since 2006, Red Bull’s SoundClash series has brought bands and fans together in 85 unique events across the world. In a format inspired by the soundsystem competitions in Kingston, Jamaica, each SoundClash show features two artists facing off against each other for musical dominance. Translation: these are unexpected, one-of-kind experiences you’ll never have again.

(Sometimes, FOMO is real.) And after a ten-year hiatus, you’ll once again be able to experience Red Bull SoundClash in the United States, as we bring SoundClash to Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and Nashville.

The rules of the game are simple: to clash in the name of creating a one-of-a-kind party and score ultimate bragging rights. Over the course of four rounds, each band or artist will play covers, reimagine one of their competitor’s tracks, perform three of their own songs in a comfort-zone stretching new style (Folk? A capella? Electro pop? Why not?), and then finally pull out all the stops in a wildcard finale. (Improvisation? Special guests? On-stage antics? Almost anything is fair game.) At the end of the night, the audience will vote will determine a winner—but not one goes home without having a good time.

Westside Boogie © Michael Joyner

For the first SoundClash show in Atlanta on November 30, Shelley (fka DRAM) will go up against Westside Boogie. Both are signed to the iconic Love Renaissance label and management company. Which means that the pairing offers beguiling blend of hip-hop, soul, and both East and West Coast sounds.

The Suffers © Marco Torres

In Houston on December 2, it’s a battle of The Queens of Gulf Coast Soul, as The Suffers square off against Tank and the Bangas. Between The Sufferers’ reputation for intense performances (after all, the band is named after the 1978 Jamaican film featuring Leroy “Horsemouth” Wallace, Jacob Miller, and Burning Spear), and Tank and the Bangas’ signature, deep-groove R&B, there will be some fiery, genre-gobbling performances. On hand to host will be the iconic artists, Paul Wall and Big Freedia.

Bren Joy © Lamont Robertson

On December 9, Bren Joy will show off his impressive vocal range in Nashville against a to be announced artist for a night of Nashville alternative pop. We’ll reveal his worthy competitor soon, but know (like all Red Bull SoundClash events) that this will be a high-energy celebration.

Rico Nasty © Courtesy: Atlantic Records

And finally, Red Bull SoundClash will finish its USA run in Atlanta on December 15, serving up one more epic night of old school vs new school hip-hop. There, Danny Brown will go toe-to-toe with Rico Nasty. It’s anyone’s game. From Brown’s Q-Tip produced beats and witty wordplay, to Rico Nasty’s fiery punk rap, it’s a night of king verses queen.

Let the games begin! We hope you’ll be able to catch one of these extremely rare and fun shows.