F1 to 10: What really happened at the Spanish Grand Prix

Max Verstappen takes control in Catalunya to win his third successive Grand Prix, while Oracle Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio Pérez charges home to finish fourth from 11th on the grid.
By Matthew Clayton
Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Spanish Grand Prix on June 4, 2023.
1. Spain in exactly 74 words*

Max Verstappen won his third Formula One race in succession by winning the Spanish Grand Prix for the third time. Oracle Red Bull Racing's reigning world champion leading every lap from pole to boost his championship advantage to 53 points. Lewis Hamilton was second for Mercedes – the 35th time Verstappen and Hamilton have finished 1-2 in a race – while his Mercedes team-mate George Russell surged from 12th on the grid to complete the rostrum.
*2023 is the 74th season of the F1 world championship

2. The Spanish GP in six pics

Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Spanish Grand Prix on June 4, 2023.

Verstappen had to get his elbows out to stop Sainz at the start

Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Spanish Grand Prix on June 4, 2023.

It's all pointing in the right direction for Max and the team

Sergio Pérez of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Spanish Grand Prix on June 4, 2023.

Pérez's late pit stop saw him charge towards Russell for third

Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Spanish Grand Prix on June 4, 2023.

Verstappen was understandably delighted with his maiden Spanish GP pole

Footballer Mason Mount presented Verstappen with his pole position award

Pérez gave himself plenty of work to do after his qualifying error

3. Max brings the pain in Spain

Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Spanish Grand Prix on June 4, 2023.

From first practice onwards, Verstappen was in complete control

It had been some time since Formula One raced on a conventional racetrack after five straight races on street circuits. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya's signature sweeping curves helped Red Bull generally – and Verstappen in particular – to demonstrate the true pace of the RB19 this season.
From the very first laps of the weekend, the reigning world champion established himself as the benchmark. Verstappen led all three practice sessions, topped qualifying with a circuit-record lap (1m 12.272s), and then led for all 66 laps on Sunday, setting the fastest race lap with five laps remaining to lead Hamilton home by 24 seconds.
Verstappen's 40th career win wasn't completely smooth sailing – starting on the medium-compound tire, he had to defend with some gusto from a fast-starting Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) on soft tires into the first corner – while in the shadows of the chequered flag, Verstappen was told he'd exceeded track limits three times in the race and was issued with a black and white flag, indicating any further breaches would result in a five-second time penalty. Two laps later, he set the fastest lap of the race, simply underlining his reserve speed.
For the second Grand Prix in succession, Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Pérez was left with plenty to do after an off in qualifying saw him out of position on the starting grid; the Mexican ran wide into the gravel at Turn 5 and had to scramble to get another lap in to make the top 10, but overheating tires saw him miss Q3 by just 0.051s and line up in 11th place.
Unlike the previous weekend in Monaco, where passing is next to impossible, Pérez moved forward steadily and was in prime position for an attack on the podium's final step, hunting Russell down on soft tires after his final pit stop on Lap 51. In the end, he fell three seconds short, finishing in fourth place.

4. Tsunoda pays a heavy price

Yuki Tsunoda of Scuderia AlphaTauri at the Spanish Grand Prix on June 4, 2023.

Tsunoda's battling drive was denied a points finish

A robust first lap by Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda saw the Japanese muscle his way into points contention from 15th on the grid, but a late-race battle with Zhou Guanyu saw Tsunoda issued with a five-second time penalty for forcing the Alfa Romeo driver off the track as they battled through Turns 1-2. Tsunoda crossed the line in ninth place but was demoted to 12th and out of the points in a bitter end to a battling race.
Tsunoda's team-mate Nyck De Vries was again the leading AlphaTauri driver in qualifying, the Dutchman lining up 14th on the grid, and he finished in the same place after 66 laps, only occasionally looking likely to sneak into the top 10 in a race where all 20 drivers saw the checkered flag.

5. The number you need to know

73: that's the percentage of races at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya that have been won from pole position (24 of 33) since the track first hosted F1 in 1991 – a greater pole-to-win ratio than any other circuit, even Monaco.

6. The word from the paddock

It's a big pleasure to drive with a car like this, and it showed again today. Again, a win here ... it's incredible
Max Verstappen

7. The stats that matter

Drivers' championship top 5

Position

Driver

Team

Points

Gap

1

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

170

-

2

Sergio Pérez

Oracle Red Bull Racing

117

-53

3

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

99

-71

4

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

87

-83

5

George Russell

Mercedes

65

-105

Constructors' championship top 5

Position

Team

Points

Gap

1

Oracle Red Bull Racing

287

-

2

Mercedes

152

-135

3

Aston Martin

134

-153

4

Ferrari

100

-187

5

Alpine

40

-247

8. Away from the track

Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez and Daniel Ricciardo. The Monaco harbor. And a remote-controlled boat race. You'll never believe it – this was absolute chaos… Watch the video below to see it for yourself.

2 min

Fastest RC Boats Sink In Monaco 🚤

See what happens when Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Checo Pérez race RC boats in the harbour of Monaco. Heads up, it is absolute chaos.

Sergio Pérez

9. Where to next, and what do I need to know?

Round 8 (Canada), June 16-18
Circuit name/location: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal
Length/laps: 4.361km, 70 laps
Grands Prix held/debut: 41, 1978
Most successful driver: Lewis Hamilton (seven wins)
Most successful team: Ferrari (11 wins)
2022 podium: 1st: Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), 2nd: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), 3rd: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

10. Inside the wide world of Red Bull Motorsports

Abdo Feghali and competitors were seen during the parade ahead of Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final in Jeddah Corniche, Saudi Arabia, on December 8, 2022.

Abdo Feghali on the F1 circuit in Jeddah

Power sliding around corners on full opposite lock with front wheels facing away from the curbs and smoke billowing from the rears ... drifting is a spectacular test of driving skill and one of the world’s fastest-growing motorsports.
With events like Red Bull Car Park Drift growing in popularity, get the lowdown on everything you need to know about drifting.

