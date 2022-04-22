Birk Irving is using his new following for good

You could say Birk Irving was destined to become a standout skier. The Winter Park, Colorado native was surrounded by skiing all his life. His mom is a former alpine racing coach and his father is a longtime ski patrol director. They strapped Birk up to his first skis in their driveway when he was just two years of age. From that moment on Birk was in love with the sport. He enjoyed having ski days with his family almost every weekend where he would be trying to land 360’s. Birk landed his first 360 when he was just five years old and just two years later landed his first sponsor with K2 Skis. He credits those early days on the mountain with his family for helping turn his passion for skiing into a profession.

