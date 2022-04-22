Birk Irving is using his new following for good

This edition of The Spotlight coincides with National Parks Week (April 16-24) and Earth Day (April 22) so we are focusing on freeskier Birk Irving (@BirkIrving) and his work with Protect Our Winters, an organization that helps passionate outdoor people protect the places and lifestyles they love from climate change.
You could say Birk Irving was destined to become a standout skier. The Winter Park, Colorado native was surrounded by skiing all his life. His mom is a former alpine racing coach and his father is a longtime ski patrol director. They strapped Birk up to his first skis in their driveway when he was just two years of age. From that moment on Birk was in love with the sport. He enjoyed having ski days with his family almost every weekend where he would be trying to land 360’s. Birk landed his first 360 when he was just five years old and just two years later landed his first sponsor with K2 Skis. He credits those early days on the mountain with his family for helping turn his passion for skiing into a profession.
Birk also credits his parents' support for being one of the major reasons he is where he is today. Birk’s parents drove him to all his events and competitions, filmed him all the time and allowed him to do whatever made him happy as long as he was passionate about it. They weren’t the overpowering parents. They never forced or pushed Birk to do things he didn't want to do. They always allowed him to explore his passions and never put pressure on him to succeed. Because the pressure was off and his parents didn't push him, he was able to genuinely find and maintain a love for the sport. He always dreamed he would one day be able to make skiing his career, but he knew he had to work hard and maintain that love and not put pressure on himself. To this day Birk doesn't think what he does for a living is a job, he thinks about it as he has the privilege to shred for a living.
Birk’s skiing style is very laid back. He makes his runs look effortless, which seems to be working out well for the 22-year-old. He won gold on a broken foot at the Winter Youth Olympics in 2016, then won the bronze in the 2021 X-Games Superpipe followed by a bronze in the 2021 World Championships. His most recent accomplishment was earning a spot on the 2022 US Winter Olympics team. He placed 5th overall in the halfpipe competition in Beijing.
Birk’s success on the mountain has further increased his passion to protect the environment that has given so much to him. Birk has started working with the Protect Our Winters organization to help them on their mission to eliminate climate change.
Tell us about the Protect Our Winters (POW) organization and your involvement with them.
Birk Irving:Protect Our Winters organization helps skiers and people who love the outdoors try to protect the places that we love and to eliminate climate change in an ideal world. Their mission is to inform future generations about these issues. Because we all have the same love for the sport and the outdoors. I just really back what they do, because they're out there meeting with politicians to drive home this problem that is climate change. Which is very apparent in skiing, and snowboarding, and we want every generation to be able to continue to enjoy these spaces and sports. I just really appreciate the amount that they've done for our sport and trying to make a real impact.
How did you hear about Protect Our Winters?
Birk Irving:I think two or three years ago, they started really breaking through and I saw them doing a lot of events through their social media. And a lot of my buddies were out there doing stuff with them. Saw them making an impact, making a serious push to speak to a lot of politicians and people in those higher up places. Talking to these scientists to make a huge difference in climate change and emissions space. So, I've been watching and following along for awhile.
How have you been able to lend yourself and your platform to their cause?
Birk Irving:I donate when I can and spread the word about their causes. I help inform people about the org and generally about the issues I see first-hand on the mountain. The more funding and the larger reach Protect Our Winters has the more they can make happen. But I haven’t really had a large audience that would actually make a difference. So now that I have a little bit more of an audience I'll be able to share the things they're doing and the things that they have coming up. I think that's definitely something I will do more of.
Why are you so passionate about helping and working with them?
Birk Irving:I’m very passionate about helping them out because skiing has given me so much and I've gotten so much joy from skiing over all these years, I just want future generations to also experience that same joy. I think that push to really branch out and talk to politicians is huge. Because those are the people that are going to make a difference and those are the people that can reach an audience that we can't. That’s probably the main reason why I’m stoked to help them out.
If you could create an event with POW in the future, what would you want to do?
Birk Irving:I would love to do an event where we take people on tours of the backcountry. With people who don't usually get to experience that and show them just how beautiful the mountains are and how great the snow is. Letting them experience what I enjoy. Showing them we need to protect these areas.
Protect Our Winters (POW) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that focuses its efforts on legislation regarding climate change. The nonprofit, created in 2007 by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones, strives to help passionate outdoor people protect the places and lifestyles they love from climate change. The organization's headquarters is located in Boulder, Colorado.
