Caroline Marks is taking the lead to preserve coral reefs around the world

Caroline Marks © Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool

In celebration of United Nations World Oceans Day (June 8), this edition of The Spotlight focuses on professional surfer and Olympian Caroline Marks and her work with SeaTrees , a non-profit organization on a mission to protect, restore and regenerate coastal ecosystems around the world.

Before becoming the youngest surfer ever to qualify for the Women’s Championship Tour, Caroline Marks was a little grom running around the beaches of Melbourne Beach, Florida. She grew up in a large household – two older brothers, two younger brothers, and one younger sister. As a kid she constantly competed and sought the approval of her two older brothers and despite being younger and a bit smaller, she never backed down from their challenges. Quite the opposite, Caroline took their contests head-on and she credits those exchanges with her mental and physical toughness and resiliency.

Initially she had a love for riding horses and showed superior skills at a young age. But young Caroline wanted to be like her brothers and they were out in the water surfing. If she wanted them to think she was cool she had to do the things they were doing. So she stopped riding horses and began riding waves.

What started off as motivation to gain the approval of her brothers, quickly turned into a love affair that has since taken her around the world. Once Caroline began surfing around eight years old, she was constantly pushed by her brothers. That push and support approach by her family helped Caroline improve quickly. “It was all out of love,” says Caroline. Her father Darren would judge family surf competitions where Caroline and her brothers would get into huge fights because they thought their father was favoring the other. Those family competitions with her brothers laid the foundation for life as a competitive surfer.

By her early teens Caroline was participating in surf competitions and dominating. Caroline was gathering win after win at local and national competitions. By the age of 15 she had won 17 national titles. Her tremendous success by the age of 15 allowed her to qualify for the World Surf League (WSL), the top level of professional surfing, making her the youngest surfer ever to qualify for the Women’s Championship Tour.

Caroline went on to win WSL’s rookie of the year in 2018, her first year on tour. In 2019 she won her first professional competition, the same year the WSL became the first major sport league in the world to implement equal pay for both men and woman. “I just want to thank all the girls that came before me, Lisa Anderson, Stephanie Gilmore, Carissa Moore, they fast tracked this movement and made it all possible. It’s just so cool being a part of the younger generation that benefits from their work. It’s also empowering and shows younger girls that there's such a bright future for them.”

Her first pro competition win in 2019 plus some other top finishes helped Caroline rise to the top of the WSL rankings and eventually qualify for one of the two coveted spots on Team USA to compete at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo where surfing made its debut as an Olympic sport.

Caroline Marks performs in Mentawai Islands, Indonesia © Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool

Personally, I just want to be a great person and a great role model, and also just be the best surfer I can be. And really push myself in the water every day. If I do that, the rest will fall into place. Caroline Marks

Caroline wants to continue to compete for world titles and gold medals while also being the best person she can be. “Personally, I just want to be a great person and a great role model, and also just be the best surfer I can be. And really push myself in the water every day. If I do that, the rest will fall into place.”

With the rise of her popularity in the surfing world and beyond, Caroline understands young kids look up to her and she’s in a position of influence. “The fact that girls are looking at me as a role model is empowering and cool. I do feel some pressure, but at the same time, I just do my best to be a great role model and do my own thing. It's just pretty crazy.”

One way Caroline is being a role model and leading by example is through her work with the SeaTrees organization to restore coral ecosystems. Recently back from a trip to Bali with SeaTrees and their partner Ocean Gardners, Caroline shared her thoughts and goals on their collaborative efforts.

Caroline Marks taking in the scenery in Mentawai Islands, Indonesia © Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool

HOW DID YOU FIRST HEAR ABOUT SEATREES AND HOW ARE YOU INVOLVED WITH THE ORGANIZATION? Caroline Marks: SeaTrees is an amazing organization whose focus is on coral reef restorations. We got to see their process firsthand. I've never really done something like that before so I wanted to get involved. Some of my favorite waves are over reefs, and having healthy coral reefs is really important to the overall well being of the planet. My life is pretty much in the ocean 90% of the time, so having a healthy ocean and healthy coral means a lot to me.

WHAT IS IT ABOUT SEATREES THAT ATTRACTED YOU TO WORK WITH THEM? Caroline Marks: First of all they’re involved in preserving integral parts of the ocean and since the ocean is a huge part of my life it was a natural fit. And I like how they bring various groups, individuals and companies together for a shared cause. Some of my favorite waves are over coral reefs so having healthy reefs is key to having great waves. SeaTrees gives me hope that future generations will have healthy coral reefs to surf on in the future. So the fact that I get to partner with such a rad organization is really inspiring.

ARE THERE ANY PROJECTS OR ACTIVITIES THAT YOU’VE WORK WITH SEATREES ON? Caroline Marks: I recently got to fly to the island of Nusa Penida, in Bali to volunteer with SeaTrees to plant coral as a part of the restorations of the reefs out there. We also got to plant mangrove seedlings, which was great and so important to that ecosystem. I was able to swim with manta rays and see how they and other sealife rely on the reefs. It was great to learn something new and get to see such a beautiful place.

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS TO WORK WITH SEATREES IN THE FUTURE? I would love to continue these types of restoration trips. SeaTrees is such an amazing organization that is doing amazing work. The ocean and the environment are super important in my life. So if I can do something like that again to help preserve the environment, I would love to do it again. I learned a lot about the process that goes into restoring the coral reefs.

ABOUT SEATREES

SeaTrees is a non-profit organization that makes it easy for anyone who cares about the ocean to directly support communities planting and protecting blue-carbon coastal ecosystems. SeaTrees creates connections between people and brands that are ready to meet this challenge, and the social entrepreneurs and scientists who know how to regenerate ecosystems but struggle for funding and recognition.

Learn more at https://sea-trees.org/

Follow on IG @sea.trees

ABOUT THE SPOTLIGHT

The Spotlight is a series of articles and content that gives Red Bull ambassadors the opportunity to spotlight organizations, businesses, community groups and/or individual people raising awareness and driving progression in mental health, environmentalism, and/or diversity & inclusion.