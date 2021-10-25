The Spotlight: P.K. Subban partners with Newark Arts org and local artist Yasmin De Jesus to bring to life a multi-facade mural that promotes diversity in hockey.

Hockey Player P.K. Subban Taps Into Artistic Roots to Inspire a Community
It's the greatest way to leave an impact. I think it's the best feeling in the world to be able to give back and see people flourish.
Can you tell me how this project came about?
Since I've been in Newark playing for the New Jersey Devils, my number one objective has been having a positive impact. The timing of moving here was great because I am at a more mature point in my career where I can be a little bit more strategic and more focused on exactly how I want to make that impact. I started an initiative that has legs of its own at the Montreal Children's Hospital and P.K.'s Helping Hand. I have a whole team of people supporting this and we do a great job. I want to make an impact in hockey and not just hockey, and help people, but specifically people that look like me, and grew up the same way that I did, come from similar backgrounds, or neighborhoods, the people that resonate with me instantly. I wanted to be more focused on helping that community. And I think that coming to Newark has given me an opportunity to help people that look like me and help others through hockey and the platform that I have. It’s awesome that Red Bull has supported me with this opportunity to do something pretty special. To be able to create this mural has been a great experience for me. To be able to work with Yasmin and select an artist from Newark was really important to me. To have somebody that was local, create this with me was special, it's probably one of the most special things I've seen in my career so far.
What stuck out about Yasmin's work and led you to select her for this project?
First of all, she's extremely talented. Yasmin brings everything together. I've worked extremely hard to get to this point in my career, but I've also had a lot of coaches, trainers, and a lot of people that have supported me. People that have helped open doors for me along the way. This is an opportunity for me to create something with someone like Yasmin at this level, to help her give back to her community. The most important thing is teaching the youth that they can give back, not when they've achieved their goals, but they can do it while they're in the process of achieving their goals. Having Yasmin, a young woman from the community, be able to be a part of something special like this was a no brainer. She's an awesome, sweet and intelligent, and extremely talented young lady. We were very pleased with the work that Yasmin has done.
Why did you guys select Newark as the location for the mural?
I drive through Newark every day. I drive down Broad Street. I've been doing that for the past two years. I have friends from the community, and met different people that live in the area, The Sharpe James / Kenneth A. Gibson Recreation Center is beautiful. There’s also a hockey rink there. It just made sense to select Newark as our location because it's where I play every day at the Prudential Center. It's where I bring my fans to the games, where I interact with law enforcement and people of the community. Those are the people I play for. I play for that community. I don't think it can be anywhere else.
You're an artist yourself that loves to draw, so do you have plans to collaborate in future with Newark Arts?
I love it. It’s a passion of mine. I started playing pro hockey pretty early on in my life. Unfortunately, because of hockey I didn't have as much time to really stick with all the sketching that I did growing up. What's awesome about the position I'm in is that I'm able to do cool projects such as this which brings me back to my days of sketching, drawing, watching Art Attack on television, and watching my sister paint. For me, this project is really cool. I'd definitely be open to doing more with Newark Arts. I'm a firm believer that an open mind is a goldmine. As long as things are pushing the right messages forward and we're creating a difference, I'm all for it.
Now that you guys have finished the mural, and you've been able to drive past and see it regularly. What do you think it symbolizes for that community?
I hope that it symbolizes more than just hope and that people look at that mural and see that you can do it! You don't have to hope you can do it, you can just go out and do it. All you have to do is put your mind to the task and execute and put in the work, regardless of where you're from, or what you look like. I've never allowed any of those things to hold me back. Now more than ever the opportunities are out there and we just have to go out and do it and take advantage of the opportunities. Hopefully the mural brings some positivity and motivates the community.
Were you able to get out there and help with the creation of the mural?
Yes, I was able to get out there. I got my hands dirty and got to paint a little bit. They took it easy on me. It was really nice to get out there and have a bunch of people from the community come help out. Honestly, I still have to pinch myself about it. I still don't believe that it's actually there. My head's always down trying to do my thing and make a difference. But sometimes I'm forced to pick up my head and take a look at what I'm doing and it's just really cool. It's really cool to see.
Your financial commitment to the Montreal Children’s Hospital has been well documented. Most people would’ve stopped there but you continue to add to your list of generous contributions. Why is it so important for you to continue to give in the communities where you play?
Giving is important, period. I don't take myself too seriously. I know what I do for a living. I know all of those things. But at the end of the day, I'm just like everybody else. There was a time when no one really knew who I was. It was the work that put me in this position. And I'm a firm believer that you have to show respect to your craft and to the goals that you've set and how you've achieved them. Not only do I want to be successful, I want to see everybody be successful. I want to see everybody be able to put food on the table and be able to look back on their life and feel proud of how hard they've worked to accomplish their goals. I want everybody to have the tools to be able to do that, that's what I want to see. I want to be remembered for opening doors and giving people opportunities.
ABOUT NEWARK ARTS
- Follow on Instagram @newarkarts
- Check out www.newarkarts.org
ABOUT YASMIN DE JESUS
- Follow on Instagram @YADEJE