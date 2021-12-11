Climber Sasha DiGiulian Takes On Her Biggest Climb Yet – Capitol Hill
During that year, I could kind of do it all. I could compete and then go climb outside because time wasn't such a factor or limitation.
How did you first hear about Access Fund (@AccessFund)?
I have known about Access Fund since I was about 10 or 11. I used to go to this climbing competition series in the southeast called the Triple Crown which took place in North Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee. Access Fund always supported the series and I would go into their booth and look with wonder at the posters and get inspired by the climbers that I looked up to. Flash forward to around 2015 or 2016 and that’s when I started working with Access Fund as a climbing ambassador. One of my first years being an ambassador for Access Fund we went to Washington, D.C. and met with different senators and congressmen in different districts. Access Fund teamed up with the American Alpine Club to put on this event that brought together some of the biggest names in climbing to go and meet with politicians and advocate for their environmental preservation causes.
Access Fund represents the community of climbing because they're behind so many climbing areas in this country. You go to climbing areas and wonder how did this trail and these bolts that we climb come to be? The reason that the climbing areas are open is because of Access Fund and what they're doing to advocate to keep private land away from overdevelopment. Even to the point of a lot of their actionable work is acquiring land to keep it open for climbing.
What spoke to you about Access Fund and why did you want to get involved with them?
As I was climbing more outside I think Access Fund just spoke to me as the leading organization for protecting the places that we love. As a professional climber and being in the spotlight of our sport I wanted to educate more people about how to cultivate a more inclusive and responsible community. Because on one end of my career, I want climbing to continue to grow and for more people to experience the sport in the way that I get to. On the other end, the more people who go to these areas to climb the more the land is being used. Those trails and climbing areas are getting more wear and tear. Even when it comes to being a responsible climber I want to leave no trace and pick up all of my trash and carry everything that I brought in, back out. It seems like a really basic philosophy but making sure that people know that is important.
Do you have a specific role with Access Fund?
I’m involved with Access Fund in a few ways. My first role has been around making the annual trip to Washington, D.C. and meeting with different politicians. We share what the climbing community needs and bring that to the forefront for politicians so that our actionable causes are met with support. The efforts in D.C. are focused on getting sponsorship around bills to protect public lands that are pertinent to climbing areas. That's probably the most actionable side. This last year and half of COVID most of my work with Access Fund has been virtual. Doing virtual zooms with politicians and working at the legislative level. We can all do our part by being more responsible stewards in our own environment, but where change really happens is when we get our federal administration behind it.
A second way I’m involved with Access Fund is by helping them develop climbing areas like the one we did in Breaks Interstate Park in Virginia. I was bolting, which means I was laying down fixed metal anchors into the rock to develop new climbing lines for people to come out and climb. The philosophy around this particular trip to Breaks Interstate Park that I did with Access Fund was to build out the Eco side of tourism in an area that was economically depressed from the declining coal industry. When there's a community that was built upon coal’s existence and then that natural resource is being extracted to the point of extinction, it leaves a ghost town. So our approach was to highlight the world-class level of climbing in this otherwise random part of the country in order to draw people from all over the world, which then drives local economy like new restaurants, hotels, bed and breakfast spots, and retail.
How have you used your platform to advocate for them?
One way was when I worked with my friend Briana (@bribol) who's an artist and a jeweler to develop this climbing knot series in the jewelry space. With this series we wanted the jewelry to be elegant pieces that connect us to our passions and to represent the connected nature of how climbing really ties us to our community. Embedding in that feminine and grace that goes into climbing, but also showing strength. Because knots are this little thing that keeps us safe. So a portion of the proceeds from this series go to supporting the Access Fund.
Do you have any goals that you'd like to achieve by working with Access Fund?
I'd love to see more climbing areas open and them not be threatened by private land lost to development. Also getting more people involved in Access Funds membership program. If every climber could be a part of the Access Fund, and or the American Alpine Club, which are these two organizations that are really leading the protective spaces of our climbing areas, I think that would be a major step in giving back to our environment and supporting the places that we climb. And actively reaching out to local representatives and advocating for our environment is something that I would like to continue to try to inspire everyone who is following my career to do.