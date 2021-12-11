Sasha DiGiulian: I’m involved with Access Fund in a few ways. My first role has been around making the annual trip to Washington, D.C. and meeting with different politicians. We share what the climbing community needs and bring that to the forefront for politicians so that our actionable causes are met with support. The efforts in D.C. are focused on getting sponsorship around bills to protect public lands that are pertinent to climbing areas. That's probably the most actionable side. This last year and half of COVID most of my work with Access Fund has been virtual. Doing virtual zooms with politicians and working at the legislative level. We can all do our part by being more responsible stewards in our own environment, but where change really happens is when we get our federal administration behind it.

A second way I’m involved with Access Fund is by helping them develop climbing areas like the one we did in Breaks Interstate Park in Virginia. I was bolting, which means I was laying down fixed metal anchors into the rock to develop new climbing lines for people to come out and climb. The philosophy around this particular trip to Breaks Interstate Park that I did with Access Fund was to build out the Eco side of tourism in an area that was economically depressed from the declining coal industry. When there's a community that was built upon coal’s existence and then that natural resource is being extracted to the point of extinction, it leaves a ghost town. So our approach was to highlight the world-class level of climbing in this otherwise random part of the country in order to draw people from all over the world, which then drives local economy like new restaurants, hotels, bed and breakfast spots, and retail.