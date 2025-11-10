Wakeboarding athlete Guenther Oka is cooking during The Red Bulletin 2024 Train Like a Pro in Florida, United States on November 6, 2024.
© Ian Witlen/The Red Bulletin
Fitness Training

Stabilizing energy: How to fuel for performance

You don’t need a perfect diet to perform well. But you do need the right fuel. A nutrition expert breaks down the easy steps that make a big difference.
By Valerio Mammone
3 min readPublished on

Read this and other beyond the ordinary articles in The Red Bulletin Magazine.

See more
From explosive training sessions to rebuilding strength after injury, so much of performance starts with how you fuel your body. That’s where personalised nutrition comes in, explains Stephen Smith, nutrition expert at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center (APC) in Thalgau, near Salzburg. The APC is a high-performance hub where athletes work with specialists across strength, recovery, psychology, sleep and nutrition, all under one roof.
Smith helps athletes understand what their bodies need to train, recover and perform at their best – and many of those same principles apply whether you’re prepping for your first HYROX, lining up for a local 10K or simply trying to feel stronger in everyday life.
Catie Munnings pushes her limits during a HYROX workout at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center in Thalgau, Austria, on January 9, 2025, surrounded by fellow Red Bull athletes.

Stephen Smith coaches British rally driver Catie Munnings in Thalgau

© Markus Rohrbacher/Red Bull Content Pool

How does a personalized diet improve performance?

Stephen Smith: Personalized diets ensure that energy and macronutrients are aligned with the demands of training and competitions. They support recovery, improve athletes’ ability to adapt, protect the immune system and ensure an adequate supply of energy. During a competition, tailored nutrition helps to avoid issues linked to blood sugar, while also preserving energy and clarity of mind.

Can you share an example of a time when nutrition made a difference to an athlete?

An endurance athlete was suffering energy dips and bloating halfway through races. Their calorie intake was sufficient, but their strategy during the race was wrong because they were avoiding carbohydrate-based drinks due to previous blood-sugar problems. After six weeks of ‘intestinal training’, with a gradual increase in carbohydrates, the use of dual-source carbohydrates (glucose + fructose), a change in pre-race meals and a simplified diet plan, the athlete was able to maintain a constant energy level, with less discomfort and improved performance.

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe rider on Deutschland Tour 2025 - Stage 2 in Essen, Germany, 22 August 2025.

The right mid-race fuel can make all the difference

© Fellusch/Red Bull Content Pool

What’s the role of nutrition for athletes recovering from injury?

Food is essential for repairing body tissue, keeping inflammation at bay and maintaining muscle mass when training is limited. The priorities are an evenly distributed protein intake, micronutrients for collagen synthesis (vitamin C, zinc, vitamin D), nutrient timing, and endurance training.

What impact does nutrition have on an individual’s concentration and stress?

Nutrition, as well as sleep, hydration and load management, helps to regulate stress. Stable glucose levels promote better concentration and decision-making capabilities.

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares some food during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 23, 2025.

Fitness and fuel are absolutely crucial for F1 drivers

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

What mistakes do athletes most often make?

The most frequent mistakes made by athletes are an insufficient energy intake, overly complex diet plans with untested products or supplements, and following generic advice instead of diet plans based on their own personal data.

Finally, do you have any tips for amateur skiers or winter sports athletes?

All you need is a simple routine: A carbohydrate-rich breakfast containing a moderate amount of protein, two-to-three hours before exertion. Carbohydrate-based snacks that are easily consumed between descents. A regular intake of fluids: the cold reduces thirst but not our fluid intake requirements.

How to eat like a winter athlete: Pro tips

On August 4th, 2025, Alice Robinson sports her dynamic Red Bull racing suit while training at Coronet Peak near Queenstown, New Zealand, showcasing her alpine determination.

Alice Robinson knows to stay hydrated on the slopes

© Miles Holden/Red Bull Content Pool

"All you need is a simple routine", says nutrition expert Stephen Smith. Here are his top three tips:
  • A carbohydrate-rich breakfast containing a moderate amount of protein, two-to-three hours before exertion.
  • Carbohydrate-based snacks that are easily consumed between descents.
  • A regular intake of fluids: the cold reduces thirst but not our fluid intake requirements.
Fitness Training
Athletics