360-Camera Captures Breathtaking Views at Red Bull Walk the Line

Videographer Steven Donovan has held nearly every kind of job you can think of to make his filming dreams come true. For three years, Donovan worked at Yellowstone and Glacier National Park, and says he would approach adventurers to film them dropping off waterfalls in kayaks or doing other stunts. That tenacity led him to pioneer a new kind of 3D filming as a freestyle cliff diver, and he’s since developed the FPoleV , a long pole that allows Donovan to get incredible 360 videos of action sports. Afterwards, Donovan will edit the shots together frame-by-frame to get a cohesive, constantly-moving video that feels like something out of an action movie.

Red Bull Walk the Line © Chris Garrison/Red Bull Content Pool

We caught up with him at Red Bull Walk the Line, a freestyle slackline competition held 30 feet in the air over downtown Nashville’s historic Lower Broadway on October 16. Spectators lined the streets as slackline competitors from Japan, Brazil, and other countries around the globe pulled off backflips, 360 barrel rolls and even splits. Donovan was there to film the slackliners, many of whom he’s come to know personally while filming their skills on the rope at previous jam sessions. He stood on the 30-foot-tall platform with a harness, swinging the pole up, down, around and side-to-side as the slackliners performed.

Did Donovan get the 360 shots he wanted so high in the air, and what was the creative drive to develop his own technique and product? We sat down to ask just that, as well as why he thinks 360 filming is the future of action sports videography.

When did you first get behind a camera?

I’d say ten years since I've been taking it seriously.

What are some of the challenges in photographing slacklining?

The challenge with me and 360 is getting close to them. Because with 360, it’s such a wide angle you need to be within inches of them. Trying not to hit them is a challenge.

With my cliff diving background, I’m situationally aware of how the pole is moving through the air, and how close I can get to people. Ultimately you have to communicate with athletes before filming.

Is it difficult to shoot in a crowded downtown area like this?

Yeah. I have a 24-foot pole, a 35-foot pole and a 40-foot pole for personal use. I have to be aware of where I’m swinging it so I don’t hit anybody in the head.

The whole idea behind the pole and the reason I created it was I wanted to get drone-like shots where drones were illegal. That’s also what makes it easier shooting in crowds. You’re not gonna endanger a crowd or athlete by flying a drone close to them.

Had you trained to get these incredible 360 shots, or did you come up with a new technique yourself?

The idea of putting a 360 camera on the end of a pole is not an idea I came up with—it’s the length I’m doing it. It started with 18 feet and I’ve gotten bigger and bigger.

360 has been around for quite a few years. When the GoPro Max came out, it was perfect. I don’t have to frame. I don’t have to have a gimbal. There wasn’t a whole lot online about 360 cameras, so I’ve been fortunate to have a close relationship with GoPro. It was a lot of figuring it out on my own and that’s why I’ve found my niche.

I call it thinking in 360. I put my brain at the end of the pole and think about the angle, and how I’m going to edit it later. With slackline I’ll try to get below, so they’re in the sky and they stand out. if I’m above, they blend in with the crowd and buildings. I try to constantly keep the pole moving throughout the scene so you get a dynamic moment.

What’s your advice to up-and-coming action sports photographers?

Cliff jumping has been my way in. I was able to grow with these talented athletes. You’re not going to find an action filming sports job on Craigslist. These guys have worked their way into it. I’d say find people that are doing cool things.

I put myself out there and it paid off. I’m living the dream I always imagined. I’m here up on the platform filming in my style.

360 is the future. It’s going to change action sports and the way we film forever.

*Edited lightly for brevity and clarity only