© Garth Milan
Motocross
Red Bull Straight Rhythm roster features riders ready for two-stroke combat
It’s time for the rider roster reveal. See who will be participating at this year’s Red Bull Straight Rhythm on October 15 with a battle at the beach like no other.
After a two-year hiatus, the seventh running of the ultimate two-stroke challenge moves from California’s Pomona Valley to Huntington Beach State Park in partnership with the popular Moto Beach Classic.
Despite leaving Pomona, Red Bull Straight Rhythm will still offer the two-stroke-obsessed drag race style combat on a half-mile unwound supercross course nestled between the ocean and Pacific Coast Highway.
A star-studded cast of 32 riders will be divided into 125/150 and 250 classes for mano-a-mano, bar-to-bar, bracket-form competition. Take a look below to see who will be riding at this year’s long-awaited event on October 15.
Ken Roczen returns to defend his 250cc title from Red Bull Straight Rhythm 2019. The event marked the first time KROC competed with a two-stroke engine since turning pro in 2009. It’s uncertain whether he will reclaim Jeremy McGrath’s 2006 bike from the mothballs to attempt consecutive wins.
At Red Bull Straight Rhythm 2017, the three-time AMA champ hosted the inaugural Ken Roczen Two-Stroke Shootout—but didn’t participate. The event ignited a nostalgic energy in those longing for braap-braap buzz and the smell of pre-mix exhaust wafting through the air. The following year, Red Bull embraced the vintage vibe and Straight Rhythm evolved into a two-stroke exclusive contest. Roczen, 28, faces a deep field of 250-class riders, including two former winners—Marvin Musquin and Gared Steinke.
Musquin has ridden to victory in two different classes since RBSR debuted in 2014. After winning the Lites Class in 2014, Musquin returned two years later to collect his first of two wins in the Open Class. The 32-year-old two-time Motocross World champion executed a perfect run in the 2016 event through qualifying rounds to the finals.
Steinke won the first two-stroke competition in 2017, outdueling Mike Brown in the quarterfinals and Ryan Villopoto in the semis. Steinke lined up against Ronnie Mac for the final. After Mac crashed, Stank Dog cruised to victory. Could we see a rematch at the beach?
Cooper Webb hopes to improve on his 2019 RBSR debut. The two time 450SX supercross champ did not advance out of the Round of 8, but the 26-year-old has refined his racecraft dramatically over the last three years.
Justin Barcia, who finished fifth in the 2022 AMA Supercross standings, adds his name to this year’s list. Aaron Plessinger, Justin Hill and Josh Hansen, who finished on the podium in 2019 are among the riders headed to Huntington Beach. Ivan Ramirez, Robbie Wageman, Kevin Moranz, Chris Blose, Josh Greco, Deven Raper, Austin Politelli, Mike Alessi and Nico Izzi round out the 250cc Class.
Among the small-bore bracket standouts, Carson Brown is one to keep an eye on. Brown’s battle with AJ Catanzaro to win the 125 Class title in 2018 was epic. Catanzaro collected back-to-back podiums with his third-place result in 2019. Other drivers joining the 125/150cc or less roster include Andy Dibrino, Ryan Morais, Casey Cochran, Josh Varize, Derek Kelley, Josh Thomas, Dominique Thury, Dylan Woodcock and Evan Ferry.
Red Bull Straight Rhythm tickets can be purchased here. Gates open at 10:00 a.m. PST on October 15 for spectators to view the practice and qualifying rounds.
Can’t make it to the event? Don’t want to miss a minute of the action? ESPN+ will livestream exclusive coverage of Red Bull Straight Rhythm on October 15 starting at 2:30 p.m. PST.