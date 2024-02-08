With the recent launch of Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 around the corner, it occurred to us to put these two colossuses of the fighting games to the test. The idea: make a profile of the two fighters to find out which one adapts to your taste and way of playing.

01 Confrontations

Historically, the Bandai Namco license has been easier to learn. This is due to a very complete Training mode, which offers a multitude of customization parameters and useful information. We could also talk about the different buttons, more intuitive at the time of discovering them – although the balance leans in favor of SF once this phase is over – but we'll turn over to them a little further down. While at first glance Tekken presents a pretty basic way to perfect different combos, it also shines thanks to Ghost Battle, which lets you fight against characters controlled by the AI ​​imitating... real players. By not talking about the detailed information about the frame data, an authentic gold mine to take your game to the next level.

However, Street Fighter is starting day-by-day with each new iteration. For example, the Challenges introduced in Street Fighter IV, which allow you to quickly familiarize yourself with the combos of a specific fighter, as well as the Replay mode, which allows you to watch matches from the best players in the world. An essential step on any learning curve.

02 Execute different combos

In Street Fighter, the combos are usually shorter and less complex than in Tekken. They usually consist of a sequence of a few chained quick attacks. Combos focus on the precise use of special moves, normal moves, and specific techniques (cancellation, etc.) to maximize the damage dealt to the opponent. Accurate timing is essential to successfully executing combos, and this generally translates to a much faster pace and higher number of trades than in Tekken.

Landing expected in 25 minutes © Bandai Namco Entertainment

Combos in Tekken tend to be longer, more technical, and require a more thorough mastery of movement and attack properties. Not to mention the two missing mechanics in SF: aerial juggling and hitting the ground.

These are two essential components of the license, and they make a huge difference in terms of gameplay. Between aerial combos and ground slams, Tekken can quickly give the impression that you're locked in by your opponent's combos. As a result, trades are generally much slower, but the slightest mistake is much more deadly.

03 The movements

The movement differences between Tekken and Street Fighter are key. In Tekken, side-to-side movement and 3D gives you great freedom of movement, allowing you to dodge attacks and create more varied openings. The 'side step' adds an extra dimension by allowing characters to get out of their opponent's frame and avoid linear attacks.

On the other hand, since Street Fighter takes place in a 2D plane, emphasis is placed on forward and backward movements and small jumps to adjust the distance with the opponent. Footwork and quick movements such as strides play an essential role in managing space and creating chances. These movement differences reflect the different approaches of each series to mobility and strategy in combat. The moves in SF are more similar to fencing, whereas in Tekken you can surround your opponent and take advantage of the whole stage to find an opportunity.

04 The different game modes

Here too, Tekken has historically had a slight advantage that Street Fighter is slowly compensating for. Although both licenses offer a Story mode, there are some differences between them. Especially in terms of the narrative approach. In Street Fighter, Story Mode focuses on individual scenarios for each character, with detailed cutscenes that tell their stories and reveal their motivations. Instead, Tekken takes a more global approach, with one main story spanning the entire squad.

But if Tekken has a slight advantage, it's the diversity of game modes it offers. These include the Treasures Battles, where you can get loads of cosmetic items and increase your wallet over a series of battles, and the fabulous Tekken Ball, which includes a match of... volleyball.

The very definition of entertainment © Bandai Namco Entertainment

In addition to the traditional Story, Arcade and Online Multiplayer modes, these little treats offered by Bandai Namco have the advantage of offering slightly lighter game sessions, concrete rewards and diversified gameplay, while extending the life of the title. And that's what Street Fighter 6 is about as well.

Yes, Capcom's new release is here with a bang, led by its new World Tour mode. The latter is called to be a small revolution in the genre, since it's nothing more than a story mode... in a semi-open world. For the first time in a fighting game, it lets you create your avatar from A to Z, roam the city of Metro City, and take part in a whole series of mini-games. Also making an appearance is the Extreme Battle mode, which gives you the chance to engage in wacky combat.

For example, a bull will run across the screen and collide with the fighters, or a bomb will be placed between the two players. It's clear that we're facing a total WTF. Everything the series needed to develop richness and diversity.

05 The evolution of rosters

When it comes to roster policy, Tekken and Street Fighter take different approaches. Tekken tends to maintain a wide base of recurring characters throughout the series (about 30 at the launch of each game), gradually integrating new fighters to expand the historical roster. Street Fighter, for its part, favors character rotation, generally starting from a much smaller base (between 15 and 20 at launch), and regularly adding to its opuses through updates and other DLC to periodically rekindle interest in Players.

Watch Red Bull Kumite 2024 finals on Red Bull Gaming's Twitch and YouTube channels.