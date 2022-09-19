© Marv Watson
Red Bull Street Kings: Bigger than brass
Red Bull Street Kings is a showcase and competition celebrating the brass band traditions of New Orleans, combining their rich musical legacy with its progressive hip-hop culture.
No one throws a funeral like New Orleans. The deaths of our people are celebrations, replete with dancing and parades and above all - music. And not just any music - brass band music, a sound that manages to be soaring and joyous, plaintive and mournful, all in one breath. The leader of the all-female Original Pinettes Brass Band explains: “ [When we play a funeral]… we’re not celebrating death, we’re celebrating life. And that’s what New Orleans always does, takes tragedy and makes it into something great.” Funeral parades, known commonly as Second Lines, are always led by a brass band. The band will start with a hymn or a dirge, something slow and somber, but by the end of the parade, the music is lively and fast, and mourners and onlookers alike are dancing in the street. If a brass band is playing and you aren’t moving along, it’s likely that you’re the one in the casket.
Brass band music is a true product of New Orleans, with over a century of history. Following the Civil War, military bands returned to New Orleans, where they were quickly utilized by Black Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs for their many community events. Most brass bands began playing hymns and music rooted in Black churches, but their popularity quickly led to the incorporation of secular music, show tunes, and even jazz. Many of the members of these bands were also musicians in their own right, playing in formal venues, thereby bringing in further outside influences and styles that have created the sound of modern brass. Over the course of the last six decades, funk, soul, R&B, and countless other genres have become a part of the brass band sound you can hear all over New Orleans today.
Here, if you have a trombone, a baritone, a sousaphone, or a drum in your hand, you’re the cool kid in school.
Brass has become so ingrained in the communal culture of New Orleans that the youth of the city frequently aspire to a career as a brass musician. Paul Robertson, of Soul Rebel Brass band points out, “In other cities, it’s the high school quarterback who’s the cool kid. Here, if you have a trombone, a baritone, a sousaphone, or a drum in your hand, you’re the cool kid in school.” Brass instruments are a common gift for young New Orleanians, and most play them into adulthood. The culture bearers of the city rely on the youth to carry the soul of brass music into the future.
These days, brass bands have become much more than just a New Orleans cultural phenomenon, gaining acclaim on a national level and performing with artists from all genres and backgrounds. The Soul Rebels in particular have collaborated with Metallica, Nas, and Katy Perry, to name a few. Many bands now have regular touring dates and perform at festivals and events nationwide.
This move into the mainstream provided the opportunity for Red Bull Street Kings, a brass band competition. Created in 2010, and returning to NOLA this year, the competition challenges four brass bands to go head-to-head in front of a live audience and a panel of local judges, including famed producer Mannie Fresh. In a nod to the evolution of the brass band style, each band will be required to collaborate with a local hip-hop artist to produce an original composition. After three rounds, the last band left standing will be crowned the reigning “Street Kings” of New Orleans.
Paul Robertson of Soul Rebels says that while contests between brass bands are always fiercely fraught, the performers also have a deep respect for one another and their shared roots. “There aren’t too many times where we all get to hang out and have friendship and fellowship, and also competition. But family comes first before everything, and at the end of the day, we’re family. Win or lose, it’s all family.”
You can attend Red Bull Street Kings on Saturday, September 24, at the Music Box Village at 4557 N. Rampart St., New Orleans, La. Doors open at 2 pm. Buy tickets here.