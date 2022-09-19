Red Bull Street Kings: Bigger than brass

No one throws a funeral like New Orleans. The deaths of our people are celebrations, replete with dancing and parades and above all - music. And not just any music - brass band music, a sound that manages to be soaring and joyous, plaintive and mournful, all in one breath. The leader of the all-female

explains: “ [When we play a funeral]… we’re not celebrating death, we’re celebrating life. And that’s what New Orleans always does, takes tragedy and makes it into something great.” Funeral parades, known commonly as Second Lines, are always led by a brass band. The band will start with a hymn or a dirge, something slow and somber, but by the end of the parade, the music is lively and fast, and mourners and onlookers alike are dancing in the street. If a brass band is playing and you aren’t moving along, it’s likely that you’re the one in the casket.