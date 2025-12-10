Back-to-back World Cup winner Su Yiming is back on top with a new attitude

Su Yiming : Being the defending champion adds a distinct dimension to my preparation, but I choose to frame it not as pressure to defend something, but as a rare chance to compete at the sport’s highest level - this time with more experience, grit and self-awareness.

The 2022 title is behind me; it's a chapter I'm grateful for, but not one that defines my present. The goal isn't to replicate past success, but to be better than I was yesterday. To the outside world, 'defending' might be a headline, but for me I’ll just be another athlete on that mountain, showing up to land my best run, plain and simple.