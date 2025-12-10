Winter athlete Su Yiming poses for a portrait in Mammoth, Arizona, United States on May 3, 2025.
© Chris Singer/Red Bull Content Pool
Snowboarding

Back-to-back World Cup winner Su Yiming is back on top with a new attitude

After gold in 2022, China's snowboard superstar Su Yiming is back following a disappointing 2024 season. This how he changed his mindset to dominate big air again before another medal chase in 2026.
By Agnes Aneboda
4 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Su Yiming

The snowboarder and former child actor was the first Chinese athlete to win gold in the big air event, creating history at the 2022 Games in Beijing.

ChinaChina
View Profile
It's official. China's superstar of snowboarding, Su Yiming, is back on top of big air snowboarding at exactly the right moment.
Following a win less and injury-affected 2024–25 season, the 21-year-old scored his first FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup wins since 2023 at the opening two events of the 2025–26 season on home snow in Secret Garden and Beijing.
As a huge season of competition centered on February's medal hunt in Italy gets under way, Ming's pair of victories in front of his home Chinese fans by solid margins put his rivals on notice that he's entered the season with renewed clarity while maintaining the grounded mindset he says keeps him performing at his best.
Su Yiming upside down over the mountains during the Red Bull Performance camp in Saas-Fee on October 1, 2025.

Su Yiming has been hard at work, as his recent return to victory shows

© Frederik Kalbermatten/Red Bull Content Pool

"The 2022 version of me was a dreamer who'd just caught lightning in a bottle," says Ming, who has significantly reshaped his approach to training and competition. "The 2026 me is still that dreamer, but now with a much clearer roadmap."
Ming, who studies at Tsinghua University in between his stratospheric snowboarding career, has quickly had to become adept at managing expectations, partnerships, academic commitments and elite-level pressure. He creates music as his "portable sanctuary" and enjoys playing pool with friends -– a blend he says helps him maintain balance and perspective throughout the season.
As a career-defining season kicks-off in earnest, Ming sat down to talk through his new approach to his training, facing the pressure of being big air's defending champion and enjoying the small moments of life.
The 2022 title is behind me; it's a chapter I'm grateful for, but not one that defines my present.
Su Yiming

How do you feel about the upcoming global competition? You’ll be the defending champion, so how much is that in your head already?

Su Yiming : Being the defending champion adds a distinct dimension to my preparation, but I choose to frame it not as pressure to defend something, but as a rare chance to compete at the sport’s highest level - this time with more experience, grit and self-awareness.

The 2022 title is behind me; it's a chapter I'm grateful for, but not one that defines my present. The goal isn't to replicate past success, but to be better than I was yesterday. To the outside world, 'defending' might be a headline, but for me I’ll just be another athlete on that mountain, showing up to land my best run, plain and simple.

How is 2026 Su Yiming different from the 2022 version? Could you describe how your life and training have changed?

The 2022 version of me was a dreamer who'd just caught lightning in a bottle - all raw passion and the explosive joy of breaking through. The 2026 me is still that dreamer, but now with a much clearer roadmap. Life has shifted from a singular, all-consuming focus on snowboarding to mastering the balance between the demands of this level - media, partnerships, expectations - and fiercely guarding the core of what matters: quiet time on the snow, trust with my team and the freedom to train without distraction.

I've grown from a rider who wins contests to an athlete building a sustainable career - one that honours the sport I love while allowing me to show up fully, both on and off the mountain.

Su Yiming with his coach at the Red Bull Performance Camp in Saas Fee, Switzerland on September 28, 2025.

Yiming and his team have been preparing hard, but having fun while doing it

© Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool

I've grown from a rider who wins contests to an athlete building a sustainable career.
Su Yiming

Life as a pro snowboarder can be pretty hectic. Do you have any small routines that keep you calm on the daily?

Music is my portable sanctuary. Whether I'm travelling across time zones, recovering from a tough training session, or just need to tune out the noise, sliding on my headphones instantly shifts my mindset. It can energise me when I'm dragging, or calm me down when my thoughts feel scattered. It's not just a routine; it's an integral part of my daily rhythm that keeps me grounded, focused and connected to myself.

What would you say are the little things you enjoy the most in life?

After so much time in the intense, high-energy world of competition and constant travel, the little, unscripted moments are everything. The feeling of perfectly sharpened edges gliding over fresh snow on a morning's first run. The sound of my coach and team's laughter after a gruelling day of training. Even the simple act of stretching in a quiet room, feeling my body reset and recover. These are the moments of pure, uncomplicated presence - no pressure, no expectations, just gratitude for the small joys that fuel me.

Winter athlete Su Yiming poses for a portrait in Mammoth, Arizona, United States on May 5, 2025.

Yiming has a hectic life, but works hard to maintain balance and enjoyment

© Chris Singer/Red Bull Content Pool

Su Yiming Stale Fish grab mid rotation during the Red Bull Perfomance camp in Saas-Fee on Sep 28, 2025.

Yiming's recent back-to-back World Cup Big Air wins show he's back on form

© Frederik Kalbermatten/Red Bull Content Pool

What are your favourite things to do when you're not snowboarding?

Playing pool with friends is my go-to. It's like chess on a table: it requires focus, a sense of geometry and a steady hand, but in a laid-back, fun setting where the stakes are low and the laughter is loud. It hones my competitive edge in a fresh, low-pressure way, but above all, it's about connection – spending time with friends and remembering that life isn't just about training and contests. It's about the moments that make the hard work worth it.

Part of this story

Su Yiming

The snowboarder and former child actor was the first Chinese athlete to win gold in the big air event, creating history at the 2022 Games in Beijing.

ChinaChina
View Profile
Snowboarding
Wintersports

Want more of this?

Wintersports