Wintersports
Back-to-back World Cup winner Su Yiming is back on top with a new attitude
How do you feel about the upcoming global competition? You’ll be the defending champion, so how much is that in your head already?
Being the defending champion adds a distinct dimension to my preparation, but I choose to frame it not as pressure to defend something, but as a rare chance to compete at the sport’s highest level - this time with more experience, grit and self-awareness.
The 2022 title is behind me; it's a chapter I'm grateful for, but not one that defines my present. The goal isn't to replicate past success, but to be better than I was yesterday. To the outside world, 'defending' might be a headline, but for me I’ll just be another athlete on that mountain, showing up to land my best run, plain and simple.
How is 2026 Su Yiming different from the 2022 version? Could you describe how your life and training have changed?
The 2022 version of me was a dreamer who'd just caught lightning in a bottle - all raw passion and the explosive joy of breaking through. The 2026 me is still that dreamer, but now with a much clearer roadmap. Life has shifted from a singular, all-consuming focus on snowboarding to mastering the balance between the demands of this level - media, partnerships, expectations - and fiercely guarding the core of what matters: quiet time on the snow, trust with my team and the freedom to train without distraction.
I've grown from a rider who wins contests to an athlete building a sustainable career - one that honours the sport I love while allowing me to show up fully, both on and off the mountain.
Life as a pro snowboarder can be pretty hectic. Do you have any small routines that keep you calm on the daily?
Music is my portable sanctuary. Whether I'm travelling across time zones, recovering from a tough training session, or just need to tune out the noise, sliding on my headphones instantly shifts my mindset. It can energise me when I'm dragging, or calm me down when my thoughts feel scattered. It's not just a routine; it's an integral part of my daily rhythm that keeps me grounded, focused and connected to myself.
What would you say are the little things you enjoy the most in life?
After so much time in the intense, high-energy world of competition and constant travel, the little, unscripted moments are everything. The feeling of perfectly sharpened edges gliding over fresh snow on a morning's first run. The sound of my coach and team's laughter after a gruelling day of training. Even the simple act of stretching in a quiet room, feeling my body reset and recover. These are the moments of pure, uncomplicated presence - no pressure, no expectations, just gratitude for the small joys that fuel me.
What are your favourite things to do when you're not snowboarding?
Playing pool with friends is my go-to. It's like chess on a table: it requires focus, a sense of geometry and a steady hand, but in a laid-back, fun setting where the stakes are low and the laughter is loud. It hones my competitive edge in a fresh, low-pressure way, but above all, it's about connection – spending time with friends and remembering that life isn't just about training and contests. It's about the moments that make the hard work worth it.