How these athletes and photographers spent their summer staycation

This has been the summer of the staycation. With travel restrictions and social distancing in full effect, these past few months have been a time for many people to slow down and turn a different lens on the places and faces that are closest to their homes and hearts.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff says that while he usually might be traveling to far-flung destinations for an off-season vacation or two, he has been staying closer to home this summer. A recent outing with his girlfriend Christen Harper took him into nature for a trail ride in Los Angeles.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper © Jared Goff

“Being home and around my closest friends and family was invaluable and time that I’ll never have again, so I really enjoyed that,” he said. “That’s why I celebrated this summer.”

Mountain bike photographer Paris Gore has taken this summer to gain a different perspective on the Pacific Northwest. “Being at home in Bellingham, Washington, was pretty great,” said Gore. “For the first time in a while I actually got to enjoy the perks of my own backyard.”

Earlier this year, he purchased a Cessna 140 that he calls his “little escape machine from reality.” Usually the person behind the lens, he admits he rarely has any images of himself. But he shared a photo from the cockpit taken by his friend Greg Jacobs that he says represents the best of his summer staycation –exploring the islands and mountains near his home by air. “It has been a big escape from some of the serious things going on in the world right now,” he says.

Paris Gore © Greg Jacobs

Daredevil motocross rider Robbie Maddison , likewise, has found himself taking flight – although, in his case, it hasn’t been inside the cockpit. Maddison has taken advantage of a little extra time this summer to learn to skydive.

“Normally the summer for me is peak season: it’s when I’m traveling and doing things and really busy. This year we’ve been at home and definitely feeling the change of pace,” said Maddison, who is enjoying time with his wife Amy and three sons, Kruz, Jagger and Rocco, at his Southern California home known as the Madhouse. “We’re rural. We have motorcycle jumps here and enough property to stir up dust and go high speed.”

Robbie Maddison © Mike Escamilla

A typical summer would see him travel for work on the daredevil stunt projects that have become his signature, like the 2015 water bike surf at Teahupo’o in Tahiti, the 2011 jump across San Diego Bay, his 2010 jump across the Corinth Canal in Greece, or the 2008 jump onto and off of the Arc de Triomphe replica in front of the Paris casino in Las Vegas. “In our family, we’ve all embraced this experience with gratitude,” he said. “I’m feeling blessed with all we have and praying for those who are struggling.”

Robbie Maddison © Robbie Maddison

East Coast photographers Daniel Zuliani and Xavier Garcia found themselves changing routines and workflows over the summer. Before social distancing, both were shooting hip-hop and lifestyle in Miami – including Red Bull Zeltron World Wide , the last concert either attended back at the end of February.

Zuliani, a Brazilian-born shooter who lives in Wynwood, had to make a transition away from his typical journalistic-style projects – primarily shooting concerts and professional sports. But having few events to photograph for work delivered an inspiration boost.

“I started doing a different style of photography that was creatively very good and I was having great experiences,” said the 24-year-old photographer. “My strategy in general changed. My prior work was quicker turnaround and trying to capture a moment but, more recently working with bigger teams and holding more responsibility to execute planned out concepts where you need to account for and control every variable."

For his part, Garcia, who goes by XAVIERLUGGAGE on social media, is known for his Florida sun-soaked lifestyle portraits. After spending the first months of summer in Miami with his family, the 26-year-old Chilean photographer took a chance on a one-way ticket to Los Angeles. “At first, definitely things slowed down. I didn’t do a shoot for like two months, maybe three,” he said. “I was mostly hanging out with my family and friends and staying in a small circle.”

Within a week of arriving in the West Coast, he found himself with new opportunities and he was soon back to shooting regularly again, saying, “When you’re in an uncomfortable place or weird situation, life can force you to do something about it.”

Former UCI mountain bike world champion Jill Kintner also made some changes. The five-time Queen of Crankworx says this is the first summer she has been at home for more than four-weeks straight since she was in her early teens.

“A lot of things are different; just dealing with change, unrest, [and having] empathy for what is going on in the world is heavy, and needs some focus right now. I like action, so I’ve been trying to use my skills and resources to find ways to help people.”

She opted to take a break from her typical structured training this summer to build some new routines. “I think finding joy in daily life to maintain health and sanity, as well as trying to make a positive difference in my community ultimately became my priority,” she said.

Jill Kintner © Jill Kintner

She has focused on spending time with her husband, fellow mountain biker and photographer Bryn Atkinson , exploring her local area near Bellingham, Washington, on foot, bike and paddleboard. She has also found herself with time to coach and build trails with kids in her community, while sharing her artistic passions -- launching this summer’s Mind Maintenance project to encourage others to use art as a way to benefit their mental health.