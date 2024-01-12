AMA Supercross Round 1 report: Historic night for Jett Lawrence

With any new season of AMA Supercross there are new intriguing storylines. Perhaps no other time in the series history has there been more unknowns and talking points heading into the season opener than in 2024. On the heels of a perfect Pro Motocross campaign, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence was set to make his highly anticipated 450 Supercross debut. As was his older brother, Hunter , who was coming off a 2023 season in which he captured the 250SX East Region and Pro Motocross titles .

Defending 450SX champion Chase Sexton was debuting with a new team: Red Bull KTM, while two-time 450 AMA Supercross champion Cooper Webb was moving from Red Bull KTM to Star Racing. Toss in 2023 MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado making his Supercross debut in the 450 Class for Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas and the 2024 season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Saturday had all the ingredients for one the most fascinating in history.

Jorge Prado in AMA Supercross Series Round 1 at Anaheim, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Although just 20, Jett Lawrence has already etched his name in the history books alongside the all-time greats. Following a 250SX West Region title, Jett moved to the 450 Class for Pro Motocross and became just the third rider to accomplish a perfect season, joining Ricky Carmicahel and James Stewart. And while there isn’t much left to accomplish on his resume, there is one box left to check off: moving to the 450 Class in AMA Supercross.

Similar to his Pro Motocross debut, Jett made his presence known early. He posted the fastest times in both qualifiers and finished third in his heat race after a small crash. In the main event, he cleaned up his mistakes and after edging out Jason Anderson for the holeshot, he took the reins. As he did all summer in Pro Motocross, he methodically increased his lead and rode with a precision not often seen from a rookie. Despite pressure from former champions Anderson and Webb, Jett rode a perfect race at the opener and claimed the win, becoming the first rookie in history to win their first 450SX race.

Jett Lawrence with his trophy at Round 1 at Anaheim, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

"It’s an unreal thing to kinda grasp,” he said. “Really because you just think with how many years this sport’s been around you’d have thought someone has done it before. But it’s cool that it took that many years for someone to do it. I’m definitely grateful and I’m happy to do it for Honda and Red Bull. They’ve been behind me for a very long time now so it’s good to give back in that type of way and get up in the history books for them."

Jett Lawrence in AMA Supercross Series Round 1 at Anaheim, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Anderson took second on the night after Webb crashed out late while giving chase. Webb would go on to finish sixth at the opener. In his debut for Red Bull KTM, Sexton worked his way through the field to grab the last spot on the podium.

"I come out here to win and be up front, so not only Jett, but everybody else, I gotta go out there and race as hard as I can and try and win,” said Sexton. “But I’m happy to be on the podium. It wasn’t, like I said, my best riding, but it’s a long season; and like last year shows, you gotta be there for every race. I feel like my consistency is better this year, I just gotta get a little bit more speed. I had really good speed last year and now we gotta get that back and we’ll be in a good spot."

Chase Sexton in AMA Supercross Series Round 1 at Anaheim, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

It was a heartbreaking night for Hunter Lawrence in his 450SX debut for Honda HRC. After getting caught up in a first turn crash in his heat race, he was forced to go to the LCQ. He again got pinched on the start and was forced to rip through the pack. He was closing on Cade Clason on the final lap for the final transfer spot but bobbled in the rhythm lane. He tried a last ditch pass in the final corner but Clason hung on and Hunter failed to qualify.

“That obviously wasn’t how we planned for my 450 debut to play out, but there’s only one way to go from here, and it’s one I’m very familiar with: put my head down and get back to work,” said Hunter.

No other time in history has a MXGP World Champion made his debut in AMA Supercross in the premier class. And while his learning curve is steep, Jorge Prado came away from Anaheim 1 with a feeling of accomplishment. He qualified for the main straight from his heat and placed a respectable 13th.

Jorge Prado in AMA Supercross Series Round 1 at Anaheim, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“First-ever Supercross race is done, and what an experience! It’s so different from what I am used to, and it was just a day of building,” said Prado.

In a class filled with veterans, one of the biggest stories in the 250SX West Region opener was a rookie. In his debut for Red Bull KTM, it was Julien Beaumer grabbing the holeshot in the main. After leading the opening lap, Beaumer would give way to RJ Hampshire who took control of the race after making his way into the lead, grabbing the win by three seconds over Jordon Smith. Beaumer would eventually fall back to sixth, but he came away from his debut feeling positive.

“Obviously this is A1, so I was a bit nervous at first,” he said. “I felt good in the main event and got the holeshot, which made things a little scary, but I feel like my pace was good in the beginning. I made a little mistake around halfway and got passed, but just settled in from there. I am happy with sixth and the goal for next weekend is to be in the top five.”

Julien Beaumer in AMA Supercross Series Round 1 at Anaheim, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

For the first time since 2010, AMA Supercross returns to San Francisco this Saturday, January 12, for round 2 of the series.

01 450SX Results

Jett Lawrence Jason Anderson Chase Sexton Aaron Plessinger Dylan Ferrandis Cooper Webb Justin Barcia Justin Cooper Eli Tomac Ken Roczen

02 250SX West Region Results

RJ Hampshire Jordon Smith Levi Kitchen Jo Shimoda Max Vohland Julien Beaumer Garrett Marchbanks Mitchell Oldenburg Ryder DiFrancesco Carson Mumford