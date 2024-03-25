AMA Supercross Round 11 Report: Webb outlasts Sexton in Seattle

Behind a three-race win streak, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence had distanced himself in the 2024 AMA Supercross 450SX title fight. The rookie sensation built a 21-point lead over Cooper Webb entering round 11 in Seattle, WA. As has seemingly been the case all season, weather once again played a factor. Rain earlier in the week made for a deep, rutted track which led to a mistake filled night from all the top contenders.

Jett Lawrence at AMA Supercross Series Round 11 at Lumen Field Stadium © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

If Red Bull KTM’s Chase Sexton and Webb were to stay in the title chase, they knew they needed to stop Jett’s momentum in the Pacific Northwest. Sexton was on a mission early as he grabbed the holeshot over Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen and Webb. They also got help from Jett off the start, as the points leader was buried in eighth.

As Jett began to make his way through the field, Webb caught fire and moved into second behind Sexton on lap 5. He quickly had company, though, in the form of Jett. Using a tricky jump over the sand wall, Jett quickly moved into position to make a pass stick on Webb. But a critical mistake stopped any momentum he had gathered in the opening laps, as he tried to pass Webb in the same sand section and the two collided with Jett going down. While he was able to make another push, a run-in with a lapper a few laps later ended any chances he had for a fourth straight victory.

Up front, Sexton and Webb were locked in a massive fight for the win. After leading the opening 16 laps, Sexton was the first to make a mistake. Webb, using the same wall jump as Jett, was able to close the gap on Sexton and then the defending champion stalled in a corner, which let Webb garner his first lead of the night. Sexton fought back and quickly repassed Webb, but moments later Webb made his way back into the lead. With just two laps remaining, the two were in a dead heat for the win.

Chase Sexton at AMA Supercross Series Round 11 at Lumen Field Stadium © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Sexton made a massive push on the final lap and with Webb making a mistake in the whoops, the two entered the final two corners dead locked. Sexton tried to dive into the inside of Webb in the final corner, but Webb was able to block the move and held on for the win by less than a second.

“I got arm pump pretty bad there at the end and it was just [a matter of] surviving, but I was able to hold on,” said Webb. “Chase rode great, obviously made a few mistakes, then I’d make mistakes, and we’d go back and forth so, man, I'm stoked. I just want to give it up to the good Lord, want to give it up to the team; man, we've been dealt some adversity and we're fighting through it, and it just feels amazing to win. It's crazy, you know, you see Jett do it over and over and you just, you want to get that feeling again… I'm pumped.”

“I didn't even know it was last lap,” said Sexton. “I didn't see the white flag come out but I looked at the tower and I saw zero seconds left. So I'm like, well, this is probably it. So I was really good [in the sand]. Obviously, I wasn't good there in the beginning of the race, but I was good in the sand [at the end] and I came out of the corner where I stalled, it went up pretty much into the tough block, lost some time there. And then I was good on the on-off. Coming into the sand, I caught him and then I just, I nailed the rest of the track, but he did too. And then in the whoops, I was good at jumping. I was good over that wall and he went to that second rut and I was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna go outside and cut across and ….I can't cut across.' I got next to him, and then I was just looking for any opening I could get in that last corner, but there wasn't much there. He pretty much sealed the deal there. I went around the outside but you ain't passing somebody in this class on the outside like that at the last corner. I tried my best but ended up coming up short.”

Jett Lawrence at AMA Supercross Series Round 11 at Lumen Field Stadium © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

While his win streak came to an end, Jett was able to rebound from his mistakes and take third on the night.

“I had a good charge at the start [of the race], had a really good flow, and I think I just came in the sand here and was a little bit committed,” said Jett. “I knew I was going to hit Cooper, I could have been mean and hit him harder and just committed to it, but I didn't want to hit him, and then in that sand you don't want to – it's very hard to pull up. So yeah, I ended up kind of being nice and checking up, but I [ended up] clipping the back [of Cooper’s bike], got off balance [and crashed]. And then I stalled it here once, and also had a lapper stop on the wall jump in front of me [and hold me up]. So, I'm like, ‘You know, that's enough signs that tonight’s not the night, so we'll just try and bring it home in third.’”

Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger put in a massive charge at the end to finish fourth in front of Roczen.

Aaron Plessinger at AMA Supercross Series Round 11 at Lumen Field Stadium © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

"Seattle was the best race I've had in a month and probably one of the better races I've had this year,” said Plessinger. “In my mind, I should have gotten on the podium. My start was decent and I went backward in the first couple of laps, but started riding well around lap three or four. I got within a second of Jett [Lawrence] at the end but couldn't quite seal the deal for third."

The return to the Pacific Northwest meant the 250SX West Region was back in action for round 6 of the 10-round championship. Entering the weekend, three riders were all in the mix for their first career titles. Levi Kitchen held a small four-point lead over Jordon Smith in second with RJ Hampshire just five points back in third.

A native of Washington, Kitchen dominated in front of his hometown fans as he led all 18 laps en route to a massive 21 second win. Behind Kitchen, there was a massive championship shakeup, as Smith crashed while in second late in the race. He crashed twice more and finished 14th on the night. Hampshire kept his championship hopes alive with a runner-up finish ahead of Jo Shimoda in third.

Behind his win, Kitchen now holds an eight point lead over Hampshire in the championship.

“I've been waiting for a night like this for a long time… I just finally rode like myself and, you know, to do that in front of the hometown is awesome,” said Kitchen. “Man, I just felt good on my dirt bike, like finally completely myself… it wasn't a pretty race, actually, if you were me; I got really frustrated a few times and just tried to stay with it and I just kept telling myself, ‘stay with it,’ and I find myself again. It was crazy, but yeah I can't give it up [enough] to all my friends and family for coming out, and shout out to my sister and my newborn nephew and niece, and just everybody, man, I'm going to really enjoy this one. Yeah, I'm stoked, extending the points a little bit.”

Round 12 of AMA Supercross returns to St. Louis on Saturday, March 30 where Jett Lawrence hopes to extend his 16-point lead in the 450SX Championship over Cooper Webb.

01 450SX Results

Cooper Webb Chase Sexton Jett Lawrence Aaron Plessinger Ken Roczen Eli Tomac Hunter Lawrence Justin Cooper Justin Barcia Jason Anderson

02 250SX West Region Results

Levi Kitchen RJ Hampshire Jo Shimoda Garrett Marchbanks Carson Mumford Michael Mosiman Julien Beaumer Anthony Bourdon Nate Thrasher Cole Thompson

03 450SX Point Standings

Jett Lawrence 230 Cooper Webb 214 Chase Sexton 207 Ken Roczen 192 Eli Tomac 190 Aaron Plessinger 180 Jason Anderson 177 Justin Cooper 134 Justin Barcia 122 Malcolm Stewart 115

04 250SX West Region Point Standings

Levi Kitchen 131 RJ Hampshire 123 Jordon Smith 110 Garrett Marchbanks 105 Jo Shimoda 94 Anthony Bourdon 79 Julien Beaumer 78 Carson Mumford 75 Mitchell Oldenburg 67 Nate Thrasher 63