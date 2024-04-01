AMA Supercross Round 12 report: 450 championship turns upside down

Just as everything seemed to be in order in the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship, the last two rounds have thrown the 450SX title chase upside down. Riding a three-race win streak, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence seemed to be able to do no wrong. He held a 21-point lead entering Seattle and was distancing himself from defending champion, Red Bull KTM’s Chase Sexton, and two-time champion Cooper Webb.

Jett Lawrence at AMA Supercross Series Round 12 at The Dome in St. Louis © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

A collision with Webb in the main in Seattle, and subsequent win by Webb, closed the points gap, but not by much, as Jett entered round 12 in St. Louis—the third and final Triple Crown race of the season—with a 16-point advantage.

In the first race of three, it was actually Eli Tomac that struck first. After passing early leader, Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence , Tomac fended off a challenge from Jett to claim the win with the points leader coming in second and Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger third.

The second race is where things began to go sideways for the rookie. All seemed well at the start, as Jett passed early leader Justin Cooper and fended off a tough challenge from Tomac for what he thought was a second race win. On the final lap, though, Jett jumped the finish line when another rider was downed and a red cross flag was being shown. Tomac did not jump the finish line, but four other riders—Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger and Jason Anderson—did. After the race, the AMA penalized Jett, Webb, Sexton and Plessinger two positions, while Anderson was docked four for jumping while the red cross flag was shown on both the white flag lap and the checkered flag lap. In the end, this gave Tomac the win and 1-1 finishes heading into the final race.

Justin Barcia at AMA Supercross Series Round 12 at The Dome in St. Louis © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

The third and final race is when the 450SX title chase turned on its head. Tomac took the holeshot and the early lead over Sexton and Webb. On the opening lap of the main event, Jett cut down quickly in a corner and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Justin Barcia was not anticipating it and the two had a vicious collision. The points leader was on the ground, visibly in pain, for some time before rejoining the race. Although he was able to finish the main event, the damage was done as he crossed the line in 21st, which put him eighth overall on the night.

While Webb kept Tomac honest in the third race, the Colorado native would take the win and a sweep on the night. The victory was the 52nd of his career, which is second all-time in AMA Supercross history.

“I had so many questions, and honestly doubt, in my mind that at this point before this weekend,” said Tomac. “You know, questioning the comeback and where I was. So, to do this here, to feel that way, to get those rides in all through those motos, that felt like old me. So, this was so awesome.”

It was a big gain in the championship for Webb, who took second overall on the night with 5-6-2 scores.

“It was a crazy night,” said Webb. “The first two didn't go my way—the second one, especially. I was running a good spot, fell over, and just…these Triple Crown’s, you never know what can happen, and that's what the team just told me, is, ‘Don't give up. Go in there in this last one and give it your all.’ And it worked out.”

Consistency was the theme of the night for Hunter Lawrence. The rookie took second after the penalties were handed down in the second race and a fourth in the third and final race gave him his first career overall podium.

Hunter Lawrence at AMA Supercross Series Round 12 at The Dome in St. Louis © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“Man, it's awesome,” said Hunter. “We had a little bit of an upgrade, I'd say, from the second moto to the third one with the red cross flag [penalty on other riders]. But hey, I've been on the bad end of that deal many times, so we'll take it. That was a pretty good feeling. I’m bummed to not have Jett up here with me. We all saw what happened, that sucks, but, yeah, I’m honored to be sharing the podium with Tomac and Webb. You know, I watched these guys racing on this stage when I was still in Australia as a kid, so it's pretty cool. We'll take it, try and build, and we'll try and get a really legitimized one next time we're back [after the break].”

Following the race, Honda HRC released a statement on social media that said Jett’s left side of his body was beat up and bruised, but “it’s yet to be determined if anything is actually broken.”

While he still holds the points lead in the championship, the gap between him and Webb has been cut to just eight heading into round 13.

Jett Lawrence at AMA Supercross Series Round 12 at The Dome in St. Louis © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Levi Kitchen has caught fire in the 250SX West Region. After taking a win at his hometown race last weekend in Seattle, Kitchen dominated the Triple Crown in St. Louis. He swept all three races in convincing fashion and became the first rider in 250SX history to lead every single lap of all three races.

“That was insane,” said Kitchen. “I mean, I'm pretty speechless right now. That was for Austin Forkner back home. I hope he's healing up good. I know he's the only other one to do that, so yeah man, that was sick.”

Kitchen leaves the seventh round with a 15-point gap on RJ Hampshire in second and a 26-point gap on Jordon Smith in third with only three rounds remaining in the championship.

The AMA Supercross Championship goes on break for two weeks before returning for round 13 at Foxborough on Saturday, April 13.

01 450SX Results

Eli Tomac 1-1-1 Cooper Webb 5-6-2 Hunter Lawrence 8-2-4 Aaron Plessinger 3-8-6 Chase Sexton 10-5-3 Justin Barcia 6-4-10 Malcolm Stewart 7-9-8 Jett Lawrence 2-3-21 Justin Cooper 12-11-7 Shane McElrath 12-11-7

02 250SX West Region Results

Levi Kitchen 1-1-1 Jo Shimoda 2-3-3 Jordon Smith 3-2-4 RJ Hampshire 4-4-2 Nate Thrasher 5-5-6 Garrett Marchbanks 9-6-5 Julien Beaumer 6-8-7 Ryder DiFrancesco 7-7-12 Carson Mumford 12-10-9 Talon Hawkins 10-12-10

03 450SX Point Standings

Jett Lawrence 244 Cooper Webb 236 Chase Sexton 224 Eli Tomac 215 Ken Roczen 202 Aaron Plessinger 198 Jason Anderson 188 Justin Cooper 147 Justin Barcia 138 Hunter Lawrence 133

04 250SX West Region Point Standings

Levi Kitchen 156 RJ Hampshire 141 Jordon Smith 130 Garrett Marchbanks 121 Jo Shimoda 116 Julien Beaumer 93 Anthony Bourdon 90 Carson Mumford 88 Nate Thrasher 80 Hunter Yoder 71