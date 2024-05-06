AMA Supercross Round 16 Report: Historic night for the Lawrence brothers

Entering the penultimate round of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship Saturday night at Empower Field in Denver, CO, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence mathematically had a chance to clinch the 450SX title as he held a 12-point lead in the championship over Cooper Webb. While it was a long shot that Jett would clinch in Denver, an eighth victory on the season would go a long way toward him clinching the title at the season finale in Salt Lake City, UT, in a week’s time.

Jett Lawrence at AMA Supercross Series Round 16 at Empower Field © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

While Jett’s older brother, Hunter Lawrence , hasn’t had the same success in his rookie 450 season, he’s found his form as of late and that was on display Saturday. In the 450 main event, Hunter got the holeshot over Jett and hometown favorite Eli Tomac. While the brothers engaged in heated battles throughout their 250 careers, Denver marked the first time they had met up at the front in the 450 division. While Jett applied pressure early on, his older brother wasn’t budging. Every time Jett tried to make a pass, he shut the door and led the opening 11 laps of the race.

On lap 12, Jett was finally able to make his way around and into the lead for the first time. While Hunter kept the action close throughout the remaining 12 laps, Jett was too strong down the stretch and took his eighth win on the year by 1.8 seconds.

Jett Lawrence at AMA Supercross Series Round 16 at Empower Field © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“It did cross my mind for most of it, just to kind of stay there [behind him],” said Jett Lawrence on settling for second and not passing his brother. “Then, once it got a little bit closer, I was like, ‘Uh, it would also be nice to get the few extra points just to have that bit of extra cushion for next weekend so it’s not as stressful of a weekend.' No, it was cool to follow him. It felt at home almost, felt like at the Dog Pound [training facility] just kind of logging laps. But yeah, it definitely crossed my mind quite a few times to stay behind.”

The performance from the Lawrence’s marked the first time in AMA Supercross history that a pair of brothers went 1-2 in a 450SX main event.

“Yeah, it’s pretty easy to see obviously I’m not going to race him pretty hard, even though [to win] tonight would have been awesome," said Hunter. "This championship’s not about me right now. I’ll have my time next year as well, or maybe even next weekend. Cool to lead some laps. The start was really good, that’s something we’ve been struggling to execute in the main events the past few weekends. So, happy to just put it together.”

Hunter Lawrence at AMA Supercross Series Round 16 at Empower Field © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Behind his win and Cooper Webb finishing fifth on the night, Jett now holds a 20-point lead in the championship with just 25 points remaining. Next weekend at the season finale, Jett only needs to finish in 17th place to become just the third rookie in history to win a title in their first season.

The title fight in the 250SX West Region was much tighter than the 450 Class entering Denver. Just two points separated Levi Kitchen and RJ Hampshire entering the weekend, but the big winner on the night, quite literally, was Jo Shimoda. The Honda HRC rider took the holeshot and fought off a hard charging Kitchen late in the race to grab his first win of 2024.

"For sure it feels good, finally got a win for me and for them," said Shimoda. "I want to get another one so we will keep working. I’ve made steady progress since the start of the year, but definitely, the holeshot. You can run a steady pace from the start. That’s probably the biggest thing."

Event participants at AMA Supercross Series Round 16 at Empower Field © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Kitchen had more than Shimoda and Hampshire to deal with in the main event, as his boot came unbuckled early in the race. Despite the malfunction, Kitchen would hold off Hampshire and picked up two valuable points heading into the finale next weekend. The two are tied at the top of the standings with just one round remaining.

"It happened in the first turn. The first couple of laps it ran through my head, I didn’t know what to do," said Kitchen regarding his boot malfunction. "I skimmed the whoops early and I felt like my boot almost came off. I went jumping. I don’t really think it would have come off. After a few laps I was able to forget about it."

"We're leaving with the red plate still and it's all tied up heading into the final round," said Hampshire after finishing third. "It's awesome to be in this position and going for a championship. We had really good speed all day and I needed some things to go my way in the main event, but they didn't. I need to focus on getting out of the gate better, put myself in a better position, and we can win this championship next weekend. I'll be ready to go in Salt Lake."

The 2024 AMA Supercross Championship will wrap up Saturday May 11 in Salt Lake City, UT.

01 450SX Results

Jett Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Jason Anderson Justin Barcia Cooper Webb Justin Cooper Malcolm Stewart Chase Sexton Dylan Ferrandis Eli Tomac

250SX West Region Results

Jo Shimoda Levi Kitchen RJ Hampshire Nate Thrasher Jordon Smith Phil Nicoletti Cole Thompson Robbie Wageman Talon Hawkins Julien Beaumer

450SX Point Standings

Jett Lawrence 336 Cooper Webb 316 Eli Tomac 282 Chase Sexton 282 Jason Anderson 264 Ken Roczen 223 Justin Cooper 205 Hunter Lawrence 200 Justin Barcia 200 Aaron Plessinger 198

02 250SX West Region Point Standings

Levi Kitchen 186 RJ Hampshire 186 Jordon Smith 165 Jo Shimoda 163 Garrett Marchbanks 121 Julien Beaumer 118 Nate Thrasher 107 Anthony Bourdon 102 Phil Nicoletti 93 Carson Mumford 88