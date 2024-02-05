AMA Supercross Round 5 Report: Jett Lawrence rules Detroit

Since his opening round win at Anaheim 1 , it’s been a bit of a roller coaster ride for Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence . A crash induced ninth place in the mud in San Francisco was followed by a post-race run in with Jason Anderson and subsequent fine in San Diego . Things were looking back on track at the Anaheim 2 Triple Crown , but a last lap crash in the third and final main event cost him a chance at the points lead.

Jett Lawrence at AMA Supercross Series Round 05 at Lion Stadium in Detroit © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Despite the rookie ups and downs, Jett entered round 5 of AMA Supercross at Ford Field in Detroit, MI, just eight points behind points leader Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger . On Saturday, Jett made his presence known early, as he narrowly topped 450SX qualifying over Cooper Webb and Red Bull KTM’s Chase Sexton . A heat race win setup Jett with a great gate pick, which he used to his advantage in the main event.

Jett rocketed out of the gate to take the holeshot over Sexton and Eli Tomac . While Sexton provided pressure early, Jett was never in danger of losing his grip on the lead and went on to lead all 28 laps en route to a 4.7 second win over Sexton.

Jett Lawrence after his win at Round 05 of the AMA Supercross Series © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“It definitely feels nice,” said Jett. “Been a rough couple of weeks, on the riding side of things and obviously off the bike. But no, it helps make these wins even sweeter and it's a good bit of motivation.”

While Sexton wasn’t able to take the win, his second place finish coupled with Plessinger’s sixth place finish, gives him the points lead heading into round 6.

“It’s nice to have the red plate but it really only matters who ends with it,” said Sexton. “So, it’s nice to have it back, we’re all pretty close in points, but tonight was one of my best rides on the new bike, I think. We’ve had so many mud races, last week it was a Triple Crown, and this week it was our first real main event, and I felt pretty solid in the conditions. I didn’t have a great heat race and after seeing the 250 start, I was pretty far outside. I was a little bit nervous that if I didn’t get a good jump, I was going to get pushed off the track. So, I got a good start and I had some good speed, made some mistakes obviously, but it was a good main event and I'm looking forward to building off that.”

Chase Sexton at AMA Supercross Series Round 05 at Lion Stadium in Detroit © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen rebounded from a disappointing seventh at Anaheim 2 to take the final podium spot in third, his second podium of the young season.

“I’m not the kind of guy that plays the, ‘I can’t catch a break,’ type thing,” said Roczen. “It’s just part of racing… I had a streak of, you know, if you want to call it bad luck, that can happen to anybody. And you know, we fought our way back to the podium. And I know we have everything that it takes to be on the top step, but before I think about winning all the time, I want to get some consistency and be on the podium. I just really want to get a little bit further up to the front in the point standings.”

Despite a tough main event, Plessinger is still very much in the thick of the title chase as he sits third in points, trailing Sexton by two points and Jett Lawrence by just one.

Aaron Plessinger at AMA Supercross Series Round 05 at Lion Stadium © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“In the main I just messed up the start,” he said. “Came from around 15th place and ended up sixth, so not too mad with that! We’ll go back, do some homework and stay in this championship fight.”

AMA Supercross’ return to Detroit also marked the opening round of the 250SX East Region. Littered with veterans and young stars, including two-time MXGP World Champion Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle, the door was open for anyone at the first round.

Unfortunately, the start of the 250SX main event had a huge crash that was the focus point. The first start of the year featured a massive pileup that collected the likes of Vialle, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Pierce Brown, as well as Seth Hammaker, Cameron McAdoo, Haiden Deegan and more.

With nearly half the field down in the first turn, it was veteran Austin Forkner out front in the lead over Chance Hymas and Max Anstie. Hymas provided pressure early before a crash pushed him down the results page. While Anstie tried to mount a comeback late, Forkner would lead all 21 laps en route to his first win since April 2022.

Round 05 of the AMA Supercross Series at Lion Stadium in Detroit, MI © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“I just made it kind of a point to surround myself with people who are there to lift me up, basically,” said Forkner. “I feel like that’s just really important in this sport. You can have one good race and be on top of the world and you can have a bad one and get so down. So, having people around you that keep you on the right track and keep you focused on what you need to be focused on, I think is really important. I’ve done that this year.”

Anstie would take second over rookie Daxton Bennick, who claimed the final podium spot in his first career AMA Supercross race.

Despite being collected in the first turn crash, Brown fought all the way back to fifth.

“Round 1 for us is over and done with, I got the nerves out of the way which feels good,” he said. “Overall, not a bad day, I got away lucky especially with what happened at the start of the main… that was hectic! Salvaged a fifth, which isn’t too bad, and we’re in a good spot for the upcoming races, so I’m excited to put some work in and come out swinging at Round 2.”

Pierce Brown at AMA Supercross Series Round 05 at Lion Stadium in Detroit © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

The same could not be said for Vialle, who could only manage an 18th place finish following the first turn pileup.

“I had a crash and couldn’t really do anything about it,” he said. “I was hit from the back, which of course makes me pretty disappointed. I felt great on the track and I think it would’ve been a great race. A lot of top guys were on the floor in the first turn, which means that a few are a ways down in the championship, so let's regroup and come back for the next East Coast round in Dallas.”

The 250SX East Region now takes a break before returning at round 7 of the championship in Arlington, TX, on February 24. The series heads back out west for round 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, on Saturday, February 10.

01 450SX Results

Jett Lawrence Chase Sexton Ken Roczen Cooper Webb Jason Anderson Aaron Plessinger Dylan Ferrandis Hunter Lawrence Justin Cooper Eli Tomac

02 250SX Results

Austin Forkner Max Anstie Daxton Bennick Coty Schock Pierce Brown Jalek Swoll Henry Miller Guillem Farres Marshal Weltin Chance Hymas

03 450SX Point Standings

Chase Sexton 98 Jett Lawrence 97 Aaron Plessinger 96 Cooper Webb 92 Jason Anderson 84 Eli Tomac 82 Ken Roczen 77 Dylan Ferrandis 77 Justin Barcia 59 Hunter Lawrence 52

04 250SX Point Standings

Austin Forkner 25 Max Anstie 22 Daxton Bennick 20 Coty Schock 18 Pierce Brown 17 Jalek Swoll 16 Henry Miller 15 Guillem Farres 14 Marshal Weltin 13 Chance Hymas 12