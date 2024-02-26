AMA Supercross Round 7 Report: Late mistakes hinder Jett

Winning at the highest level of AMA Supercross as a rookie is rare. In fact, only twice in history has a rookie won the premiere class title: Jeremy McGrath in 1993 and Ryan Dungey in 2010. While Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence seemed immune to rookie struggles during a perfect 450 season in Pro Motocross last summer, Supercross has provided a different set of challenges.

Jett Lawrence at AMA Supercross Series Round 07 at Arlington, TX © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Yet, despite the typical rookie mistakes, Jett entered round 7 of the championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a six-point lead in the championship over Red Bull KTM’s Chase Sexton .

At no time in history has the top seven in 450 points been as close as they were entering Saturday night–the gap from Jett to seventh place Eli Tomac at just 17 points. While there were a handful of title contenders up front at the start of the 450 main event, there were others buried in the pack, as Jason Anderson, Progressive Ecstar Suzuki’s Ken Roczen , and Tomac all suffered crashes early in the main event. Up front, it was championship contenders Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb at the top early, with Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence and Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger in tow.

On a very tricky track that required technical precision, Jett maintained a small gap over Webb throughout much of the main event, leading the first 23 of 27 laps. With a gap of close to five seconds in the late stages of the race, Jett was cruising to a third win on the season and a strong points lead when disaster struck. In a tricky rhythm section, Jett drifted wide and landed on a Tuff Blox and went down with just four laps remaining, handing the lead over to Webb.

Jett Lawrence at AMA Supercross Series Round 07 at Arlington, TX © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Although the crash cost him the lead, Jett still had a chance at the win. On the final lap, Jett closed to within a second of Webb’s lead and was making a late push for the win when he ran into a lapper after the whoops and went down again. This crash proved more costly, as it pushed him from second to fourth.

After Jett’s crash, Webb finished strong to claim his second win on the season and close the points gap on Jett.

“I rode a solid main behind Jett,” said Webb. “Obviously got a bit of a gift there, but we were trying to catch him there at the end, and we were close. Who knows. Maybe the pressure got to him there, I don’t know, but I’ll take it either way. That section was really tough as the main went on. It was hard to get that rhythm clean every lap.”

Perhaps the best ride of the night came from Tomac as he charged through the pack after crashing early to take second.

“I was trying my heart out out there,” said Tomac. “I made such a frustrating mistake over-jumping the triple there [early in the race]. I just tucked my front end and lost my hand off the grip. I’m sick of people calling me the old guy. So, I’m just warming up. I’m getting better, I’m coming, so I’m ready to get going.”

Aaron Plessinger at AMA Supercross Series Round 07 at Arlington, TX © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Arlington marked a big turnaround for Plessinger. After crashing out in the main event early in Glendale , the former points leader was back on the podium in Arlington and in the process gained ground on Jett in the championship.

“I thought I got off to a good start, and I was like, ‘I’m going to push to the front.’ I knew Jett was up there, I knew Coop was up there, and I knew they were going to take off,” said Plessinger. “Hunter was riding an awesome race and then out of nowhere I see the number 3 come through and I’m like ‘Dang, I gotta latch on or something, because this dude’s going fast.’ And I knew Hunter was right behind me… I just kept on two [wheels] and it was just a really, really good race. My heart rate was through the roof, and I was trying with everything I had to get back by Eli, but he was in “beast mode” as they call it. It was a good race, gained some points, and lucky to be back up here on the podium.”

Hunter Lawrence at AMA Supercross Series Round 07 at Arlington, TX © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Despite his late crashes, Jett still maintains the points lead as the series heads to Daytona for round 8. The rookie holds a slight three-point lead over Webb, with Plessinger in third, just seven points back.

“The bike was feeling great, I was feeling good, and yeah, just got caught off guard. Sometimes you’re the hammer, sometimes you’re the nail, and I ended up nailing that Tuff Blox,” said Jett. “Just a little mistake, almost saved it, but got back up, bars were bent but we still had some fuel in the tank and I tried going after Cooper. And just… silly mistake [for the second crash], I should have seen the lapper was going to stop. I just didn’t think enough far ahead.”

Jett Lawrence at AMA Supercross Series Round 07 at Arlington, TX © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Following a wild opener in Detroit , the 250SX East Region was back in action for round 2 of the championship with Austin Forkner holding a three-point lead over Max Anstie.

In the main event, Haiden Deegan grabbed the holeshot over his Star Racing Yamaha teammate Nick Romano. Forkner moved quickly to get around Romano and Deegan on the opening lap and opened a small gap on the rookie. In the late stages, Deegan used a jump line through the whoops to close within a second of Forkner’s lead. Forkner adjusted his line and started to stretch his lead on Deegan.

With only five laps remaining in the race, Forkner cased a jump in a tricky rhythm section and launched off the track, landing directly to his back on the concrete. He was attended to by medics on the track and was transported to a local hospital. On Sunday, Kawasaki announced that Forkner suffered a spine and scapula injury in the incident and that further information would be released at a later time.

With Forkner out of the main event, Deegan cruised to his first career win and after the finish line, ghost rode his bike in a homage to his father, Brain Deegan, who famously did the same thing in his first, and only, career AMA Supercross win.

“I am so amped right now. My first career win in Supercross, this is unreal. Obviously, man, that’s terrible to see Austin, [he was] ripping, and to see that happen is sad, man,” said Deegan. “I wanted to fight for this with him, man. I wanted to go back and forth and bang bars this season. But it’s racing, and the pressure, you know, it gets to you. This is a very, very technical track.”

Tom Vialle at AMA Supercross Series Round 07 at Arlington, TX © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Cameron McAdoo would take second place over Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle, who rebounded from a big crash in practice to claim the final spot on the podium.

“I had a huge crash in the practice, I’m glad to be okay. I’m so happy to be here,” said Vialle. “It’s my second year in Supercross, I’ve had a lot of crashes and I’ve been through tough times… I mean, racing here in front of so many people in the stadium is amazing and I’m glad to be here and can’t wait to be at the next race.”

Consistency has been Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Pierce Brown’s strong suit to begin the 2024 season. Behind consecutive fifth place finishes, he sits just four points behind championship leader Max Anstie after two rounds.

Pierce Brown at AMA Supercross Series Round 07 at Arlington, TX © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“Overall, not a bad weekend,” said Brown. “Riding was good and I think we improved as a whole, so that was good. We got another fifth, but we're second in points now and we're in this. Now we're back to work on Monday to tighten a few things up before Daytona this weekend."

AMA Supercross is back in action Saturday, March 2 for round 8 of the championship in Daytona.

01 450SX Results

Cooper Webb Eli Tomac Aaron Plessinger Jett Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Chase Sexton Justin Cooper Ken Roczen Malcolm Stewart Jason Anderson

02 250SX East Region Results

Haiden Deegan Cameron McAdoo Tom Vialle Seth Hammaker Pierce Brown Max Anstie Chance Hymas Coty Schock Guillem Farres Daxton Bennick

03 450SX Point Standings

Jett Lawrence 135 Cooper Webb 132 Aaron Plessinger 128 Chase Sexton 127 Eli Tomac 122 Jason Anderson 118 7Ken Roczen 116 Dylan Ferrandis 93 Hunter Lawrence 86 Jusitn Cooper 75

04 250SX East Region Point Standings

Max Anstie 38 Pierce Brown 34 Daxton Bennick 32 Coty Schock 32 Haiden Deegan 31 Cameron McAdoo 29 Chance Hymas 27 Guillem Farres 27 Henry Miller 26 Austin Forkner 25