AMA Supercross Round 8 Report: Jett and Vialle claim Daytona

As the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship entered its midway point on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway, the title fight had never been closer in the history of the series. Despite two late crashes, which cost him the win in Arlington a week prior , Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence maintained a three-point gap over Cooper Webb entering round 8. While Webb was the closest adversary to Jett, multiple championship contenders had emerged in the last few weeks, including the Red Bull KTM duo of Aaron Plessinger and Chase Sexton, a surging Eli Tomac and a resilient Progressive ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen , who sat just 19 points back of Jett in seventh place entering the weekend.

Jett Lawrence at AMA Supercross Series Round 08 at Daytona Speedway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

In the last decade, one rider has dominated Daytona: Eli Tomac. The Colorado native had won seven of the last eight races at the iconic venue and is the current all-time wins leader at the Speedway. On Saturday, daytime rain and a soft soil made for one of the most treacherous races at Daytona in recent memory. The conditions were so tough that many riders and teams elected to change tires after the site lap, which nearly cost Jett dearly. As the gate was moments away from dropping for the 450 main event, Jett’s team was frantically trying to remove the tire cover on his rear wheel. They were able to remove the cover just seconds before the gate drop and despite the chaos surrounding him, Jett still managed to get a great jump off the start as he sat third early behind Sexton and Tomac.

Up front, Sexton built an early three second lead as Jett was dealing with pressure from Roczen in third. As Sexton tried to run away after leading the opening four laps, Jett found his rhythm and used a big quad combination to track down Tomac and Sexton and passed both riders in a matter of a few corners to take his first lead of the night. While Tomac and Sexton tried to mount a comeback, there was no stopping Jett as he ran away in the late stages of the race to grab his third win on the season and extend his points lead.

Jett Lawrence at AMA Supercross Series Round 08 at Daytona Speedway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“It felt great. I felt good all day, but like I said, we came here for business,” said Jett. “I’m just happy to come out of here with a win. Now I only hope we can keep clicking them off. I improved on my mistakes from last weekend, so I’m pumped about that and I’m ready to go on to the next few… [This win] means the world. It’s like a home race for me. I gotta thank the crowd, they’re wild."

Despite smoke coming from his motorcycle during much of the latter portion of the main event, Tomac was able to pass Sexton with just two laps remaining to claim the runner-up spot behind Jett.

“No, to be totally honest I didn’t look over at my pit board so I didn’t see anything [about the bike smoking], I didn’t feel anything, the motorcycle’s fine," said Tomac. "There are treacherous conditions out there. For me, I’m on the clutch a lot and with the ruts that deep, obviously [those conditions] make the bike hot. But I powered through there. Thinking back to the race, [I’m] frustrated I didn’t do the quad; [that] cost me. So gotta take more risks next time. That’s that. So, yeah, second place.”

The defending champion Sexton, who has been dealing with a hand injury the last few rounds, took the final spot on the podium.

Chase Sexton at AMA Supercross Series Round 08 at Daytona Speedway © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction. I’ve had a rough couple weeks with my hand being hurt,” said Sexton. “It was a good first couple laps. I was doing this section next to the tunnel jump pretty good. Then I started getting a little sketchy and stopped doing it, and I paid the price for it [with slower lap times]. So overall this is a building block, and we’ll go back to work this week. I finally got to ride this week with my [injured but healing] hand, and yeah, we’re not done yet. Just gotta keep building and keep moving forward.”

Entering the weekend just seven points behind Jett in the championship, Aaron Plessinger’s title chances took a big hit as he crashed late in the race while running fifth and following a stop in the mechanics area only managed to come back to 18th on the night. He now trails Jett by 28 entering round 9.

“The main event was going well, until it wasn't,” said Plessinger. “I was running around fifth or sixth, hit a soft spot on the face of a jump, and had to bail over the bars. I got up, the bike was all twisted so I pulled in, went back out, and then rolled around to save some points.”

Aaron Plessinger at AMA Supercross Series Round 08 at Daytona Speedway i © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Behind his third win of the season, Jett now holds a 10-point advantage over Webb in the championship as the series heads to Birmingham, Alabama, for round 9.

You would be hard pressed to find a track and conditions more suitable for Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle than Daytona. The two-time MX2 World Champion is in just his second year of AMA Supercross and the faster Daytona track mixed with the soft, rutty soil made for a perfect combination for the French rider.

Daytona marked just the third round of the 250SX East Region and entering Saturday, the championship was still up for grabs. The holeshot in the main event went to Haiden Deegan, but he had a ton of pressure from the Kawasaki duo of Cameron McAdoo and Seth Hammaker and both quickly made their way around the early race leader.

The rider on the move early was Vialle. He quickly made his way into third and went after the lead group. By lap four he had already made his way into second and was pressuring McAdoo for the lead. A lap later, Vialle made his way around McAdoo and took his first lead of the race. He would go on to lead the remaining seven laps to claim his first career win in AMA Supercross.

Tom Vialle at AMA Supercross Series Round 08 at Daytona Speedway in Daytona © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s nice to grab that win," said Vialle. "I had my first podium last weekend and first win today in Daytona. Track was tough. I actually feel good, I could have [ridden] like 30 minutes, I think. So, it’s pretty nice, bike was nice. I didn’t have a great start, but I passed a lot of guys and just feel so good. It’s amazing to win and I want to thank everyone–my team, everyone who works with me during the week, my trainer–really everyone who supports me and all those fans, it’s amazing to ride here in Daytona, so thank you everyone.”

McAdoo and Hammaker would round out the podium, with Haiden Deegan holding off Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Pierce Brown for fourth.

"Another fifth was okay on paper, but a disappointing night,” said Brown. “I didn't get the start that I needed and it was hard to make passes, so we'll regroup and pick some stuff up for next week. Overall, the bike is good and the team is also, I just need to get a start and put myself into position sooner."

Through three rounds, the 250SX East Region title is there to take, as the top seven in the championship are separated by just eight points. Max Anstie holds a slim one point lead over McAdoo and Brown with Vialle just three points back heading into round 4 Saturday March 9 in Birmingham.

01 450SX Results

Jett Lawrence Eli Tomac Chase Sexton Cooper Webb Ken Roczen Justin Cooper Malcolm Stewart Dylan Ferrandis Jason Anderson Benny Bloss

02 250SX East Region Results

Tom Vialle Cameron McAdoo Seth Hammaker Haiden Deegan Pierce Brown Coty Schock Jalek Swoll Max Anstie Marshal Weltin Daxton Bennick

03 450SX Point Standings

Jett Lawrence 160 Cooper Webb 150 Chase Sexton 147 Eli Tomac 144 Ken Roczen 133 Aaron Plessinger 132 Jason Anderson 131 Dylan Ferrandis 107 Justin Cooper 91 Hunter Lawrence 87

04 250SX East Region Point Standings

Max Anstie 52 Cameron McAdoo 51 Pierce Brown 51 Tom Vialle 49 Haiden Deegan 49 Coty Schock 48 Daxton Bennick 44 Seth Hammaker 39 Henry Miller 37 Marshal Weltin 35