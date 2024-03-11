AMA Supercross Round 9 Report: Jett and Vialle go back-to-back

Through seven rounds, the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship had been one of the closest ever. Seven riders all felt they had a legitimate shot at the title. Since then, Honda HRC’s rookie sensation, Jett Lawrence , has taken control of the 450 Class. Last weekend, he dethroned Eli Tomac at Daytona and entered round nine in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday with a 10-point gap over Cooper Webb.

Once again weather would play a factor over the weekend. Rain led to multiple track changes, but none of that seemed to bother Lawrence, as he narrowly topped qualifying over Chase Sexton and Tomac. In the main event, it was the two title rivals up front early with Jett leading Webb and his teammate Justin Cooper. Early on, it looked like Webb was going to make a run for the lead, as he narrowed the gap to within a second. Yet for every move he made, Jett had an answer and by lap 14 he had already built a four second lap. Webb was never able to make a late charge and Jett led all 23 laps en route to his fourth win on the season.

Jett Lawrence at AMA Supercross Series Round 09 at Birmingham, AL © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“I feel like some of the tracks we've had this year, the track kind of had a limit on speed,” said Jett. “I think Cooper [Webb] could also agree. You didn't want to push too hard with this track because I think if you tried pushing too much, the track would bite you back. So, it was kind of like, I felt both of us had that, just that limit. I felt like I had a few laps where I was able to just kind of push a little bit a few times in a few sections of knowing where, where I could and where I couldn't. But most of the time I was maintaining it a little bit because I didn't want to either lose heaps of time or try and push to gain heaps and end up making a mistake and losing a lot more.”

Behind his win, Jett now holds a 13 point lead over Webb in the championship. Following the race, Webb praised Jett as a competitor.

“We played cat and mouse and I know what it takes now to run that pace, so [I’m] pretty happy with tonight, solid second,” said Webb. “He's a hell of a competitor, a great rider, so we'll try to be better for next week. It feels great to be back up here on the box. [When asked what it’s going to take to close the points gap] Who knows! This season's been crazy, so I think there's still a lot of guys that are capable of getting in the mix. So, for me, I’ve just got to keep having rides like tonight, but one position better.”

Following his win in Glendale , Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen hadn’t returned to the podium. In Birmingham, Roczen was back in form as he charged past Justin Cooper to grab the final spot on the podium.

Ken Roczen at AMA Supercross Series Round 09 at Birmingham, AL © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“I think where I got held up the longest was behind J-Coop [Justin Cooper],” said Roczen. “It also takes a lot of energy because I tried super hard a few times to get by. I pushed extra hard, but then couldn't make it happen, then dropped back a little bit and had to regroup and go again. I took different lines and crossed over and made passes. So, I would say yes and no. It's just kind of hard when the track is that rutty. We can't really move around the track that much, especially in the rhythms. We kind of just follow and there's no staying low or anything like that. We're kind of just all hovering.”

Red Bull KTM’s Chase Sexton would finish fourth, but now trails Jett in the championship by 20 points.

"Today was better, even if the result obviously didn't really show it,” he said. “I feel like my speed and also spark was back today – not where I want it to be, but it's getting better. Heat race win, it took me nine races to get one of those this season, which was good for us tonight, and then in the main event, I made a few mistakes and really just lost the race from there. We'll go back to work this week and try to come out swinging for the Triple Crown in Indy."

Chase Sexton at AMA Supercross Series Round 09 at Birmingham, AL © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Through three rounds of the 250SX East Region Championship, chaos has been the central theme. That continued in Birmingham. Coming off his first career AMA Supercross win last weekend in Daytona , Vialle was once again in charge at round four. He took the early lead over Cameron McAdoo and used precise lines to lead all 17 laps to claim his second career win in as many weeks.

“The first Supercross is always nice, but tonight was kind of a different supercross track. I really wanted to win on a normal Supercross track, and today was back in the stadium,” Vialle said. “The track was, I mean, even if it was a little bit wet in the afternoon, by the night the track was pretty great and I felt great. The last few weeks, I feel better on the bike and I actually had a great winter. We had a big crash in Detroit, so I couldn't really show what I was able to do, and now I got a podium, then two wins, last week and today. I’m really happy for that.”

Tom Vialle at AMA Supercross Series Round 09 at Birmingham, AL © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Kawasaki teammate McAdoo and Hammaker would round out the podium over Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Pierce Brown.

"I'm happy, but not satisfied,” said Brown. “We're still in it in the points, but it wasn't the Main Event that I wanted. I made a couple of mistakes, which cost me a podium, but that was on me – we need better starts. Like I said though, we're in it in the points and I'm stoked with that heading into Indy next weekend! I just need to keep knocking on the door, doing what I'm doing and we'll get it eventually. Overall, we're trending in the right direction!"

With his win, Vialle now leads the points for the first time in his career. The Frenchman will take a slim one point lead over McAdoo into Indianapolis on Saturday March 16.

01 450SX Results

Jett Lawrence Cooper Webb Ken Roczen Chase Sexton Justin Cooper Jason Anderson Eli Tomac Aaron Plessinger Justin Barcia Malcolm Stewart

02 250SX East Region Results

Tom Vialle Cameron McAdoo Seth Hammaker Pierce Brown Jeremy Martin Jalek Swoll Daxton Bennick Coty Schock Haiden Deegan Chance Hymas

03 450SX Point Standings

Jett Lawrence 185 Cooper Webb 172 Chase Sexton 165 Eli Tomac 159 Ken Roczen 153 Jason Anderson 147 Aaron Plessinger 146 Justin Cooper 108 Dylan Ferrandis 107 Justin Barcia 95

04 250SX East Region Point Standings

Tom Vialle 74 Cameron McAdoo 73 Pierce Brown 69 Haiden Deegan 62 Coty Schock 62 Seth Hammaker 59 Daxton Bennick 59 Max Anstie 53 Henry Miller 48 Jalek Swoll 47