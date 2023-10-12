Here’s how Szymon Godziek is going for the win at Red Bull Rampage

Yes, last year, the initial plan was different from what happened at the finals. The day before the competition, the organizer told us that there would probably be only one run, so I had to add to the fire immediately. It all worked out and resulted in a good result. This year, I also want to give it a real go in the first run.

If everything goes according to plan, I will try to add something extra in the second attempt. It depends on how the training sessions, which we are just starting, will line up. Where we had the McGazza hip, on which I did the Table-Top, we slightly changed the location of the landing and straightened the whole obstacle. Still, it's not perfect, though, because that's how the terrain is laid out there. It's a shame because I wanted to do a frontflip in my ride, but I don't think I'll have anywhere to do it. I have another very strong trick planned for the lower part of the line...