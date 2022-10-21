Taking a break: The passion that drives breakers on and off the stage

The love of breaking is a complex relationship, delving deeper than just rewards, wins, and performances. Breaking is more than just a source of entertainment. It is a lifestyle for these four dancers.

For B-Boy Ronnie , breaking is a full-time schedule. When speaking to him, he was in the midst of celebrating his 40th birthday in Mexico, before flying to Canada for a competition the following day. Ronnie is a veteran in the breaking industry , playing a pivotal part in the evolution of the sport. With 30 years under his belt, his relationship with breaking has fluctuated, changing over time.

“It wasn't as competitive as it is today. So, as it's about to hit the Olympics, now there's more of a structure to breaking, which there really wasn't back then. You know, during that time, when I started, there weren't really official judges for this competition. Now, there's a point system that's involved. The level is just so high now,” he stated.

B-Boy Ronnie at a Red Bull BC One Workshop in Manila Philippines in 2015 © Nina Sandejas/Red Bull Content Pool

As a member of Super Crew—the season two winner of "America’s Best Dance Crew," a collaborator with the Jabbawockeez , and an overall astounding Red Bull BC One All-Star , he’s garnished the title of "legend" to many viewers and breaking connoisseurs. Contrarily, Ronnie pushes back against the term. To him, the diction of legendary construes a point of finish, and he’s nowhere done on his path as a breaker. Dance is the center of his life.

Even when he’s not dancing, the activities he partakes in, inspire deeper meaning for his career. When discussing chess he said, “I love to play chess on the side, which I feel has helped me a lot as far as just even competing in strategy. You know, like when we're on a TV show, or competing in battles, I feel that there's a certain mindset that if you know how to play chess, you almost are more technical.” Ronnie’s pastime of chess is a source of preparation for any battle; physical and mental. To be able to play chess means considering his opponent's next ten moves— as he has had to do when battling.

The devotion that Ronnie has to break, along with the commitment he’s given to the sport as a career has helped to change the rhetoric around dance as a career.

Dance wasn’t seen as a viable option for many generations. Those aspiring to dance full-time have had to consider the judgments upon the choice. Especially those coming from marginalized backgrounds and families who’ve emigrated to America. Tu DeVera , the operations of Kinjaz , and the director of Elemental Dance Space shared what it was like to choose dance when it wasn’t seen as an option for success.

Tu DeVera smiling for a portrait ©

She said, “I came here when I was 7 months old. My parents immigrated from Vietnam, and we left a, you know, war-stricken country. So, the main focuses are like, go to school, get a job, be successful. And I think, the arts never really kind of entered my family background.” The American Dream for immigrant families meant choosing occupations that promised steady income. Earlier in DeVera’s career, she was involved in dance on a business level as she helped with a studio. When she was asked to teach a class, her adoration for dance grew.

DeVera, having the ability to teach dance and run finances for dance studios has allowed her to cancel the stigma around dance as an occupation. She’s ensuring that her children will be a part of a new generation that sees dance and other art forms as a tangible choice.

Jeyna Ponce , a B-Girl member of the Battle Born Crew in Las Vegas, epitomizes the longevity of dance when it is shown as a viable opportunity. Throughout her life, dance was encouraged on many accounts. “I grew up around the Jabbawockeez and Super Crew because my uncles are in both groups. So like, I've always been involved in the hip-hop community. But I think when I was younger, my mom enrolled me in studio classes, and I also went to a performing arts school. And I was raised as a technical dancer. So I was doing things like ballet, jazz, and contemporary, but also choreography and hip-hop.”

Jeyna Ponce © Frankie Perez

Ponce’s experience undergoing training as a technical dancer, getting educated at a performing arts school, and living amongst close friends and family that danced in breaking crews expanded her mind at an early age. As she just began breaking a year and a half ago, Ponce’s comfortability to begin breaking full-time, up to six days a week was a smooth transition because of how much dance was seen as an outlet in her community.

“I just became really intrigued by the style [breaking] and when I think about it, I think it's because of the way that my family is intertwined with it. Now, we all share a love for it and it’s just blowing up right now in Vegas and in the scene in general,” Ponce said. Breaking has become a form of connection amongst all of these dancers, communities, and their families. As B-Boy Ronnie and Ponce are still competing, DeVera and Lee Razalan, known commonly as LeeJ, hold down the forts of finance and operations for dancers. Nevertheless, dance as a whole has brought them an unfathomable type of love.

Razalan has spent his life around dance since one summer attending a tennis camp. With his experience working the operations behind Beat Freaks, an all-girl crew on "America’s Best Dance Crew," along with Jabbawockeez and his seven-year relationship with Kinjaz, Razalan keeps dance at heart. “I'm the guy that continues to preach this whole idea of like, there's this dance mentality that the world will soon recognize and learn, and be able to adapt to and see. There is this DNA or ideal if you want, that lives in all of us whether you dance or you don't dance, but it is something that exists.”

The Kinjaz performing on stage © vibrvncy

One of Razalan’s major endeavors includes a San Diego CrossFit Gym, named Stay Classy CrossFit. Razalan has pinpointed how his experience and love of dance have fueled similar entrepreneurial goals and ventures. “The reason why I even started the CrossFit gym is literally because of dance. And that's weird to say, or maybe to hear, but for me, it made total rational sense because when I first stepped into a CrossFit gym, not knowing anything about CrossFit other than someone saying, 'you need to try this thing.' It was the first time that I remember stepping into a community dance gathering that wasn't dance-related.”

The experience that Razalan gained from partaking in CrossFit reminded him of the familiar comfortability he’s had with dance. “It was a movement practice that helped you to get out of your mind, if you will, and you could just be in the moment of the practice.” This presented how dance as an umbrella has knitted a safe haven for dancers to access an unrelated practice.

Jeyna Ponce competes at the Red Bull BC One City Cypher in Las Vegas © Joseph Arceo/Red Bull Content Pool

For DeVera and Ponce as well, exercise in strength-training and calisthenics are activities that are prioritized; that embellish the similar feelings as dance and add to their movement qualities. Even when these dancers are physically taking a break, the infatuation they have for the sport doesn’t allow them to completely detach. It shapes their steps, their goals, and their drives.

On and off the stage, breaking has institutionalized a different way of thinking. Ronnie is inspiring new generations of breakers to keep choosing dance just for the simplicity of loving it. As his 30 years of remodeling his craft have led to an undisputable name for himself. DeVera and Razalan are ensuring an equitable path for future dancers as well as emphasizing sustainability in a career in dance.