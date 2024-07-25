Tarik Celik: Top career moments

Red Bull gamer Tarik Celik , widely known by his in-game name "tarik," has carved a legendary path in the world of competitive Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. His journey is a testament to dedication, skill, and resilience. Tarik’s contributions to the Counter-Strike scene have left an indelible mark — and he’s got some helpful advice for those who aspire to follow in his footsteps.

“If you can, try to play with friends who are better than you, because then you can pick up better tendencies through watching and them giving you advice. Overall, just try to have a good time and don't stress yourself out too much,” says Tarik .

Tarik 'tarik' Çelik plugs in © Marv Watson/Red Bull Content Pool

Early career

Tarik’s love for gaming began while growing up in Brooklyn, New York. His early interest in video games quickly turned competitive, with Counter-Strike becoming his game of choice. By 2014, young Tarik’s talent was evident as he kicked off his professional career with NetcodeGuides.com.

In 2015, he joined Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), marking a pivotal moment in Tarik’s career. His performances with CLG — including multiple ESL One tournaments — showcased his aggressive yet strategic gameplay.

Breakthrough moments

Tarik’s career trajectory has been defined by several breakthrough moments. In his second year of participating in tournaments, Tarik won his first six-figure tournament prize of $400,000 at the ELEAGUE Season 2 competition. In the very next 2016 tournament, the Esports Championship Series Season 2 Finals, Tarik’s second-place rank earned him his second six-figure win.

At the ELEAGUE Season 2 finals in 2016, Tarik’s leadership and exceptional play helped his team, OpTic, secure the championship. His triple in the second pistol meant the opposing team, Astralis, had little chance to make a comeback. Astralis was considered one of the best teams in the world at the time.

Tarik "Tarik" Celik at the 2018 ESL Pro League Season Eight in Denmark © Jesper Gronnemark / Red Bull Content Pool

Tarik’s ability to bowl over competitors only continued. His performance at the ELEAGUE Major Boston 2018 further displayed Tarik’s growth. Playing for Cloud9, Tarik delivered an unforgettable performance, leading his team to victory in a thrilling final. He was named MVP after earning the highest rating on his team.

“I think the most important factor was that we were confident, and when we’re confident we play our best,” Tarik told Red Bull after the big win. “It’s still crazy to think about how we won the Major. You know, it feels like a dream, like it never happened, almost. Thinking about the fact that it did happen, and how it happens; in front of an NA crowd, with such a crazy comeback, I think it makes it a lot better. That’s something we’ll live with for the rest of our lives.”

Championship victories, iconic plays, and memorable moments

Tarik’s championship victories highlight his stellar abilities. Tarik was involved in the two best North American events in CS:GO history: ELEAGUE Major Atlanta 2017 and ELEAGUE Major Boston 2018.

The ELEAGUE Major Boston 2018 victory with Cloud9 stands out as a nail-biting series against FaZe Clan. Cloud9 emerged victorious, marking the first time a North American team won a Counter-Strike Major.

Tarik 'tarik' Çelik portrait © Maria Jose Govea/Red Bull Content Pool

Tarik’s role as the in-game leader was instrumental, and his ability to maintain composure under pressure was widely praised. He went on a 3-0 run in the tournament defeating Astralis, Virtus.pro, and Vega Squadron. This victory was crucial not only for Tarik but also for Cloud9 as it established the team as a major contender.

The StarSeries & i-League CS:GO Season 8 further showed how valuable Tarik is to a team. He helped his team, Evil Geniuses, win their first StarSeries i-League title. They were down 9-0 early in Dust II, but they were determined to keep fighting.

Tarik’s team didn’t stop there. They went on to place first at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online - North America. His impressive 1v2 clutch, or bomb plant following a clutch kill, contributed to Evil Geniuses’ defeat of Team Liquid in the Grand Final.

Fans can also watch Tarik break down his most iconic moments for his firsthand account of his most exciting plays.

Recent achievements and current status

Ludwig Ahgren and Tarik Celik at the Tarik x Ludwig Invitational 2 event © Marv Watson / Red Bull Content Pool

In 2019, Tarik took a step back from professional tournaments and pivoted to streaming full-time. He wanted to explore different content opportunities for different games and interact more directly with his fan base. Being known as “The Content King,” it’s no surprise he became one of the largest Twitch creators for FPS talents and record-breaking VALORANT watch parties. Tarik has more than three million Twitch followers and currently streams VALORANT full-time for esports org Sentinels.

Tarik’s remarkable career landed him on Forbes’ 2024 list of 30 Under 30 North American creators. Forbes also notes that Tarik is a top-grossing player who’s earned more than $750,000 in winnings.

With an upbeat and humorous personality, Tarik continues to stick with streaming. He won FPS Streamer of the Year at The 2024 Streamer Awards . He took the chance to show off his sense of humor, roasting top FPS title developers, VALORANT. At the end of his speech after calling it the best game in the world, he clarified, “I’m just kidding, Counter-Strike for life.”

Tarik’s focus remains his gaming life. He spends all his time streaming, engaging with the community, and staying updated on gaming trends, while attending tournaments as a content creator. He often appears in streams or interacts with fans at each tournament.

The journey of a champion

Tarik’s journey through the world of Counter-Strike is a remarkable story of passion, perseverance, and peak performance. From his early days in Brooklyn to becoming a Major champion, Tarik’s career is a source of inspiration for many. His iconic plays, championship victories, and recent achievements reflect his enduring impact on the esports community. As fans look to the future, Tarik’s legacy continues to inspire, reminding them that with dedication and love for the game, greatness is within reach.