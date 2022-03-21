As temperatures climb and sunny days become longer, shake up your summer mocktail recipes. Whether you have the taste for something spicy or something sweet, crack open a cold can of Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot and try out one of these refreshing mocktail recipes curated by mixologist

In a highball glass, add orange juice and sweetened condensed milk. Froth until fluffy and light in color (another option: add these ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake without ice). Fill glass with ice and add Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot. Stir to combine.

In a highball glass, add orange juice and sweetened condensed milk. Froth until fluffy and light in color (another option: add these ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake without ice). Fill glass with ice and add Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot. Stir to combine.

In a highball glass, add orange juice and sweetened condensed milk. Froth until fluffy and light in color (another option: add these ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake without ice). Fill glass with ice and add Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot. Stir to combine.