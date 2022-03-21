© Red Bull
Try a taste of summer with these new mocktail recipes
Keep cool this summer with new mocktail recipes featuring Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot.
As temperatures climb and sunny days become longer, shake up your summer mocktail recipes. Whether you have the taste for something spicy or something sweet, crack open a cold can of Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot and try out one of these refreshing mocktail recipes curated by mixologist @drinksbyevie.
01
The Sunset Float
Ingredients:
- 3 oz freshly squeezed orange juice
- 3/4 oz sweetened condensed milk
- Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot
Directions:
In a highball glass, add orange juice and sweetened condensed milk. Froth until fluffy and light in color (another option: add these ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake without ice). Fill glass with ice and add Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot. Stir to combine.
02
Spicy Citrus Refresher
Ingredients:
- 1 oz lime juice
- 1 oz pineapple juice
- 2 jalapeño slices
- Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot
- Chile powder + salt rim, lime wheel
Directions:
Rim your preferred rocks glass with Chile powder and salt (you can do this by sprinkling equal parts onto a plate or cutting board and mixing it together; run a lime wedge along the rim of your glass and dip the glass into the seasonings). Set aside. In a cocktail shaker, add lime juice, pineapple juice, jalapeño slices, and muddle. Add ice and shake. Strain into your rimmed rocks glass over fresh ice and top with Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot. Garnish with a lime wheel and an optional extra jalapeño slice.