How fighting game player Teiga reached the pro level

Kameron “Teiga” Charles is a Trinidaninan born, Brooklyn based fighting game player and from the story of his first time competing in-person, it’d be very hard for anyone to be convinced that he isn’t committed to fighting games. Within minutes of graduating from high school, he made his way to Next Level, New York’s highest concentration of top players, to compete in Street Fighter. As Teiga tells the story, the decision to go there was at the behest of his friends who knew he was a top ranked player online.

“I was an online warrior up until I started competing offline,” said Teiga. “Went to Next Level, went 0-2 and I was just like, 'Sheesh'.”

His unfamiliarity with being an offline player caused him to lose his second match by DQ. “I lost to Spab Rog in Winners,” he said. “I didn’t know tournaments were double-elim back then. I just went home. I was supposed to fight Glitch, who played Rufus. So I was gonna lose that match regardless.”

Teiga focused on other things after his debut at Next Level, but serious competitors in the New York fighting game scene somehow found a way to cross paths with him again. “I didn’t compete again until 2014 as a Marvel player,” he said. “Hilariously, Coach Steve showed up at my school for what was supposed to be a school tournament and won.”

“That lit the competitive flame back in me.”

Two of the current Red Bull Subway Showdown captains, Coach Steve and Shine, would become valuable sources in helping bring Teiga up to speed on what the New York FGC was all about. As some of the more experienced members within the scene, they gave him the tough love treatment.

They didn’t teach me through explanation. They’d teach me through whooping my ass.

“They were my unofficial teachers in a sense,” said Teiga. “They didn’t teach me through explanation. They’d teach me through whooping my ass. A lot of the experience I’ve accumulated in the early stages of my competitive career are definitely attributed to them.”

The New York scene, especially during the time of Street Fighter IV, gave Teiga plenty of opportunities to perfect his craft, “Glitch, he used to have a place in Queens… I think it was Springfield Gardens… Sanford Kelly used to live there, and everyone, I mean everyone was coming through to train.”

It was an almost two hour trip by public transit for Teiga to get to this particular spot for training, but playing with names like Dieminion, Sanford Kelly and others during that time was enough to make the journey worthwhile.

Tournaments were not in short supply during this time either, “Back at the end of Street Fighter IV, early Street Fighter V, you could pick a borough and find a random tournament,” said Teiga. “I used to go to Harlem for tournaments. I used to go to the Bronx for tournaments. I used to go to Midtown for tournaments, Queens, Brooklyn. If it was a tournament that fell on the weekend, I was probably finding myself there."

Eventually, Teiga would gain his footing in the scene and start taking games off of the people that once taught him. But Next Level would be more than a hub of growth for his fighting game career. It would be the place where he learned valuable lessons about priorities from the Next Level owner himself, Henry Cen. When the workload from his time at college caused conflicts with competing at the venue, it was Cen who advised him to focus on school.

“While everyone was stressing me to come out, Henry was like, ‘Focus on your education. Get your degree. The games will always be here.’ If the person that owns this place that all of y’all are coming to is telling me that, I already know what I have to do.”

Those kinds of interactions show that, beyond just playing together, the level of camaraderie built up in the New York scene is genuine. The wisdom imparted by Cen, who comes from a completely different era of fighting game players, is invaluable to someone like Teiga, especially as he takes on leadership roles in the scene himself. There’s one person that Teiga believes to be a great example of that genuine nature of the New York FGC and his name is Spooky, the longtime pillar of the FGC that has been broadcasting events to streams for years now.

“From my interactions with Spooky, he’s one of the most kind people in the scene,” said Teiga. “Everytime I see Spooky he’s having fun, he’s not stressed out…Even though we compete against each other and we’re looking for blood, it's still a community and I think Spooky is definitely one of the pillars.”

Pillars of the community from the days of Chinatown Fair have the utmost respect from Teiga. It’s a time and place that he acknowledges with a sense of wonder, but also understands that it is a capsule of a different time. While he didn’t compete at Chinatown Fair, it was a starting place for his curiosity about what fighting games had to offer.

“I went to Chinatown Fair in 2010… I was curious to see what the arcade scene was like. I don’t know if it was because puberty didn’t hit, but the arcade seemed so large at the time… Chinatown Fair was charismatic, electric, energetic. Going back now as an adult it’s like, ‘Wow this place felt so much bigger.’”

The years of being the novice who went straight from graduation into the den of best New York players are far behind him. Like last year's Red Bull Subway Showdown, he’ll be tasked with leading a team of players fighting against long time rivals in Shine and Coach Steve. He knows that he reached the level of being able to go against the finest New York has to offer, but tournaments like this puts things in perspective.

“It shows that the work that I’ve done in the past is still paying dividends in the future.”

