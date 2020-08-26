Tekken 7 ranks: What rank are you?

Gaming has evolved throughout the years, but there is one thing that's certain: Fighting games will always be popular. Tekken 7 is just one of the many fighting games available to gamers around the world, and the thrill of leveling up and outranking your opponents is especially appealing. If you're ready to challenge yourself and go up against a group of competitive and dedicated players, check out Tekken 7. But before you do, you need to understand its ranking system.

Possible Ranks in Tekken 7

The number of Tekken 7 ranks will make your head spin, but breaking it up by tier makes it easier to navigate. Here are all the ranks you can achieve, from lowest to highest:

Beginner.

Kyu: First Kyu through Ninth Kyu.

Dan/Silver: First Dan through Third Dan.

Light Blue: Initiate, Mentor, Expert, Grand Master.

Green: Brawler, Marauder, Fighter, Vanguard.

Yellow: Warrior, Vindicator, Juggernaut, Usurper.

Orange: Vanquisher, Destroyer, Savior, Overlord.

Red: Genbu, Byakko, Seiryu, Suzaku.

Violet/Ruler: Mighty Ruler, Revered Ruler, Divine Ruler, Eternal Ruler.

Blue: Fujin, Raijin, Yaksa, Ryujin.

Purple: Emperor, Tekken King.

Gold: Tekken God, True Tekken God.

Tekken God Prime.

The Green tier is when things start to get more competitive. You should make it to the Vanguard rank once you've won 70 matches. Once you've made it to the last rank in the Yellow tier, Usurper, give yourself a big pat on the back. You are now considered to be in the top 50% of all Tekken 7 players. Keep working on defeating your foes to rise to the Violet/Ruler tier and the top 10% of players.

While Blue tier ranks are exceptionally difficult to get into, it's the Purple tier rankings that most people will never even come close to touching, and it only gets better from there. If you're one of the lucky and skilled few to make it to the Tekken God Prime rank, you are literally untouchable. Bask in the glory that is all yours, knowing that you are one of the greatest Tekken 7 players in history.

How Tekken 7 Rank is Determined

Your Tekken 7 rank is how you compare to other players. Defeat your opponents and quickly scale to the top of the ranking system so that you can gloat to your friends and take on challengers who match your skills.

Tekken 7's ranking system is pretty fair. All you have to do is win battles to unlock new tiers and ranks. This may sound simple, and maybe it is if you're naturally skilled, but you'll probably need to work just as hard as everyone else to get to the top tiers. Tekken 7 players are determined to come as close as they can to achieving the Tekken God Prime ranking, so you'll need to continue to play to improve your skills.

If you've played similar games before, like Street Fighter , Soulcalibur , and Mortal Kombat, you may be able to rule over the early ranked matches with ease. However, you'll know when you're within the rank you belong when it's harder to beat your opponents and your ratio of wins to losses is upside-down. This is when consistency pays off — work on your gameplay and get to know how others play, and you'll soon be able to continue your climb to the top.

Learning the basics

How Players Climb Higher in Ranking

Tekken 7 ranks are point-based, so you'll gain or lose points depending on your performance. Your points are all relative too. If you battle against a higher-ranking player and win, you'll earn more points than if you play against a lower-ranking player than yourself.

The same goes for the reverse: Play and lose against a higher-ranking player, and you'll lose fewer points than when you lose against a player that ranks lower than you. You'll need to earn points to advance to the next rank, and the higher in rank you go, the more points you'll need.

Time It takes to Climb to the Top Rank

There isn't a specific amount of time that it takes for players to reach the top rank in Tekken 7. Instead, the time it takes depends on your own gameplay as well as the gameplay of those you're battling against. You'll be rewarded for your time and effort by being able to move up in ranking.

There's a rank bar within the game so that you can easily check out your progress, including how many ranked matches you've won and lost. You'll also be able to see how far away you are from the next ranked match that can catapult you to the next level.

Remember that if you continue to win, you'll eventually enter into a ranking with higher-level players. Some players choose to hold off on rising and, instead, continue to play (and purposefully lose to) lower-ranking players or those on the same level to avoid battling harder, more experienced players. Doing this can then extend the amount of time it takes to climb up the ranks.

Incentives of Higher-Ranking Players

Within Tekken 7, there is an official gallery where you can unlock items with fight money. Some unlockables, like cutscene videos, only require you to play through the main story mode first. As you play as different characters, you'll unlock other videos as well, including character endings and exclusive movies.

Concept art is also available in the gallery, and you can unlock customization options by playing through the different Tekken 7 game modes. For every fight you win, you'll earn fight money that you can use for a character's appearance or different skins. There are also a lot of incentives for playing specific battle matches, such as being able to collect one item per match. So, the more you play and the higher your rank, the more opportunities you'll have for various looks, titles, and more.

Ranking and Competition Eligibility

There are a lot of local competitions and global tournaments for Tekken 7, each with their own requirements for eligibility. Some allow any ranking to at least participate, but most others only allow entries from players who are in the Red tier and above. More competitive tournaments may only accept the top 20 players on the global ranking leaderboard, which can vary in ranking depending on the year and who is playing.

The game's premier competition is the Tekken World Tour , an international tournament series that lasts for eight months and has a tournament system in place where you work your way up to participation in the final world tour.