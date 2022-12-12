BMX flatland star Terry Adams is hyped for Red Bull Circle of Balance
This year’s Red Bull Circle of Balance will be in New Orleans, which is a hometown gig for you. How does that feel, given the personal connection?
It feels amazing. I’m an hour from New Orleans. The whole way I found flatland was with a group of riders there when I was 12. I’ve been connected to those guys my entire career. Back then I just wanted to get as good as I could. Here I am nearly 30 years later still doing it and living the dream, so it means everything to me to have it hosted close to home.
What does it mean to have a world class flatland event like this happen so close to home?
It’s always super important when things like this happen because I have friends, family and fans come out to see me and support the event. I made a couple of phone calls yesterday and I’ve already sold 100-plus tickets just to friends from my town. There’s a real appetite for it. Circle of Balance is the Super Bowl of flatland events, which makes it even more special.
My goal is for them to see flatland in the light that it deserves to be shown in. It’s a very special form of BMX and one that didn’t get the respect it deserves over the years. The fact that this spectacular event is back is so great for the riders, it’s also focused on making sure the spectators have a great time and get to see flatland BMX in the proper form – in the way it needs to be showcased.
You first competed in Red Bull Circle of Balance in 2004 – one of four appearances to date. What’s changed in the sport since then?
Flatland is constantly evolving and changing. When I first started in the mid-90s there were a lot of stop-and-go type tricks. Nowadays, riding looks a lot more fluid. It’s almost like a dance on the bike. It’s a unique form of BMX, it is 100 percent the art side of BMX riding.
One thing that has stayed consistent is that all the pro riders have a completely different style and original trick list. In a contest, you’re truly judging someone’s art because everyone has defined their own style over the years.
How do you feel about the next generation continuing to make a name for themselves in the sport?
It’s inspiring. There are some kids in Japan that are invited this year, including 20-year-old Kio Hayakawa, plus Ryo Katagiri and Yu Shoji. They’re able to do the best tricks under pressure at these big events. As far as the US, there’s Omari Cato who started off coming to Voodoo Jam here in New Orleans years ago. I think riders around the world are going to be watching him pretty closely.
You’ve been riding flatland for 27 years. Is winning still important?
Over the past few years I redefined the way I think about my training and my contest preparation. Of course doing well in the event and even winning would be a dream this year. But I want to represent flatland and put on a good show at the same time. It’s about having that mixture; I want to be extremely happy when I walk off stage and know that I gave it my all.
3 min
Terry Adams Retrospective
Terry Adams recounts his history of growing up in Louisiana and riding Flatland.
Are you still in love with the sport?
In ’04, riding was my life. Nowadays it’s turned into something much more special; it’s my life’s purpose. My goals now are to do everything I can to make sure I can keep riding at this level as long as humanly possible. I’m grateful I’m still able to do it. There are tears in my eyes every time I get on my bike. I’m so happy.
You have a pretty gnarly fitness routine…
In 2018 something went over me and I realized if I’m gonna keep up with the younger generation and just keep riding a bike, I needed to switch things up. I started a strength and conditioning programme every morning at 3.30am. Those workouts include strength work, 30 minutes of pool cardio and a 25-minute meditation.
I got to bed at 8pm latest. I like to have everything done by 7am, that way I can just focus on riding. There’s something motivating to me knowing I’m awake, getting started while everyone else is sleeping. Knowing I can actually see the results when I’m on the bike is special too.
What sort of legacy do you want to leave?
I have a lot of awards and accomplishments from 25-plus years of riding, but I would love to be known as a rider who took the time to help someone coming up. It was done for me with a lot of older kids taking time to keep me motivated or steer me in the right direction. I feel like that’s grown more important to me over the years – to call younger guys or invite them to my house. These guys will be around longer than myself so I would love when everything is over to know that I supported a whole other generation of artists.
Any final thoughts?
To say that I’m excited about this year’s Circle of Balance is an understatement. This would be a legit dream come true if it was anywhere in the US. But the fact that it is coming right here so close to my house… just rolling out on the floor and giving a smile and a wave is going to feel completely unreal.
