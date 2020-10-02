Outdoor Adventure in the Ozarks

The Harvest Moon only happens once a year and as it lit up the Dardanelle, Arkansas landscape , BMX flatlander Terry Adams leveraged the moon’s low-lying position on the horizon for some spectacular photos. Through the images, he reminded people just how good the South has it when it comes to sports and outdoor exploration.

A southerner by birth, the Hammond, Louisiana native is a legend in the sport of flatland BMX, a sport known for its artistic form of cycling similar to breakdancing on a bike. Adams is regarded as a pioneer of flatland and is known for his superior control and balance. He arrived in Arkansas with street rider, Corey Martinez , to capture this once-a-year moment with local landscape photographer, Jeff Rose. Despite being an X Games medalist and NORA Cup recipient, the Ozarks presented a new challenge for Terry as he navigated riding the 16-by-20-foot platform, mimicking the dancing of the leaves around him.

That departure from his comfort zone is why he chose the location. “I love the Ozarks because the landscape is super unique,” says Adams. “It’s so awesome to bring flatland BMX to this area because it’s mixing two worlds you would never see together. Not to mention it gives me a lot of inspiration to ride anywhere that’s beautiful.”

Many fans of mountain culture or action sports may not recognize the Ozarks or Arkansas as an outdoor Mecca, but this slice of America’s south spotlights the outdoor gem that is Northwest Arkansas. It provides an astounding amount of opportunities to explore the waterways, trails and mountains that make this American region so special.

“I had the opportunity to connect with some of the locals here,” Adams shares. “I learned that Northwest Arkansas is a hub for outdoor exploration. It’s been fun taking my sport outside of its traditional setting and experiencing the local activities while I’m at it.”

Terry Adams rides in the Arkansas Ozark mountains © Jeff Rose 01 / 06

Petit Jean State Park

Located close to Dardanelle, Arkansas, Petit Jean Mountain was established as Arkansas’ first State Park and boasts waterfalls, caves, bizarre rock formations, and viewpoints - one of which was used in Terry Adam’s iconic harvest moon photos. Stouts Points is the most famous overlook on the mountain, with views of the Arkansas River Valley.

Proper Pump Track Heritage

In 2018, Red Bull ambassador and wildman cyclist-slash-pump-track-designer Claudio Caluori brought the globally recognized Red Bull Pump Track World Championship to the smooth asphalt of Springdale, Arkansas. Whether on BMX or mountain bikes, the best on the globe have graced this meticulously designed pump track.

Bentonville, Arkansas

While flatland BMX can be practiced anywhere the concrete or asphalt is smooth, mountain biking takes, well, mountains. So, it’s a shame most fat-tire riders don’t even know about Bentonville, a small community with a rapidly growing trail network. Bike Bentonville is an organization that manages a network of more than 140 miles of trails, mostly singletrack and off-road offerings. Known mostly as the corporate headquarters of Walmart, the 50,000-person town is actually home to a network of singletrack built for real riding, and partly financed by the family that owns the chain of megamarkets.

Ozark Mountain Magic

Known for creating and protecting world class mountain bike trails known as “Epics,” the International Mountain Bicycling Association has not one but five such trails in the State of Arkansas.

The Upper Buffalo Headwaters Trail

Features 40 miles of remote singletrack navigating around the highest point in the Ozarks and headwaters of the Buffalo National River. Be ready for tight singletrack interlaced with the most magnificent stretches of machine-cut flow trails.

Ouachita National Recreation Trail

Originally a long-distance hiking trail, this Epic-designated trail also currently holds the title for longest mountain biking trail in the state at 108 miles, weaving through the stunning Ouachita National Forest. This one is proper rugged. Expect hike-a-bike sections but rowdy downhill sections too. The trail also connects with the Womble Trail.

The Womble Trail

One of the original IMBA Epics. Located in Montgomery County, The Womble Trail winds 37 miles of singletrack through the Ouachita National Forest, and features mountaintop views after grind-worthy climbs. This stretch can be ridden alone or strung together with the Ouachita National Recreation Trail if you really, really need a challenge. Consider this one an all-day affair.

Lake Ouachita Vista Trail

Lovingly referred to as the LOViT, this 45-mile trail took 12 years to complete. Made for hikers, ultra-runners and mountain biking trails, the LOViT is located near Mount Ida in—you guessed it—Northwest Arkansas. The region is a gold mine of trails.

The Syllamo Trails

Fifty miles of singletrack in five interconnecting loops? Yes, please. These trails are loved by mountain bikers but also welcoming to hikers.

Terry Adams rides in the full moonlight in the Arkansas Ozark mountains © Jeff Rose 01 / 05

Glory, Glory Gravel Racing

When Russellville, Arkansas gravel rider Chuck Campbell was racing the Tour Divide race, which goes the long way down from Banff, Alberta to Antelope Wells, New Mexico, he realized that his home state had just as much going for it, so he invented his own race. The Arkansas High Country Route goes almost 1,200 miles in a loop through the Ouachita Mountains and the Ozarks. Riders travel in a big old loop along both paved and gravel roads through Little Rock, Hot Springs, Russellville, Fayetteville, and Bentonville.

Leatherwood Gravity Project

More aligned with Canada, Colorado and the Pacific Northwest, the act of shuttling involves catching an easy ride to the top of the trails via a truck or van and riding downhill laps all day long. At Lake Leatherwood near the charismatic town of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, a collection of technical trails—both DH and XC—has been built at Lake Leatherwood Park complete with drop-offs, rock gardens and berms. This is the real deal downhill in the Ozarks. Do not miss it.

Hiking Arkansas

Do you prefer your feet on land? The whole state features great hiking and wild walking areas. Here are four standouts.

The Seven Hollows Trail

On the south side of Petit Jean Mountain, hikers explore a cavernous hollow that showcases a stunning natural stone arch, “Turtle Rocks” that resemble, well, tortoises, and “The Grotto,” which itself features a waterfall. It’s a must-hike destination.

Whitaker Point Trail

Whitaker Point Trail is an iconic spot, leading to the famous viewpoint outcrop of Hawksbill Crag. It’s a short hike with a big payoff. There are even waterfalls along the way. Classic Arkansas, right here.

Indian Rock House Nature Trail

Located at Buffalo Point, a camping destination managed by the National Park Service, this trail travels through time, taking you back via a cave that was home to prehistoric Native Americans. A decommissioned zinc mine dives into the early European settlers’ history. And finally, hikers pass by a rock quarry used by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930’s.

Hemmed-In Hollow Trail