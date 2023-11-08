Texas freestyle scene is ripe ahead of Red Bull Batalla USA National Final

On any given weekend across the Lone Star state, you’ll find a huddle of people in a park or on a bridge. At first glance, it looks like just a group of people hanging out. Then, you hear the vicious lyricism.

You’ll see smiling people transform into calculating MCs dealing out punch lines that land as gut-wrenching blows. Bar after bar, they improvise hard-hitting lines as they engage in a freestyle rap battle.

Venue at Red Bull Batalla in Houston, TX © Karlo Ramos / Red Bull Content Pool

These are Texas’ Spanish rap freestylers. The state is their champion-producing training grounds.

Over the last five years, Texas has become a proving ground in the USA Spanish rap freestyle scene. Now, six of its MCs have risen to the top and are taking their talents to the Red Bull Batalla USA National Final .

On Nov. 11 in Dallas, Texas, Estany, Cuban , Magimbri , White Caracas, Zazo Wan and Micky Ricón will step foot on their home turf to battle against each other and 10 other national finalists for a shot to become the 2023 Red Bull Batalla USA National Final champion.

“With my newfound experience and control paired with my desire and hunger that I have demonstrated in Red Bull Batalla, this year's results will be in my favor,” McAllen-based MC Cuban says. “That’s why I'm sure I'm going to win it. Maybe I won't, but I'm going in with the mentality that I am.”

Cuban competes at Red Bull Batalla USA National Final 2021 in Los Angeles © Aldo Chacon / Red Bull Content Pool

Cuban returns to Red Bull Batalla for his third year. Last year, Cuban proudly took a spot at the podium when he placed third in the 2022 Red Bull Batalla USA National Final. This year he returns with a newfound confidence that he attributes to his consistency and success.

01 Local Leagues

Spanish freestyle rap and battles have long held a sentimental spot in pockets of Texas’ Latin based communities.

The introduction of Texas freestyle leagues in 2018 united and catapulted the both the state and significant figures in the Texas Spanish freestyle rap scene.

“We've grown in quantity and status,” Cuban says. “We used to be small in quantity and quality. Now, it's high in quantity and high in quality.”

Houston-based Liga Masacre created the blueprint for Texas freestyle rap. The well-respected league is considered the foundation of the Texas freestyle community. It was influential in the growth of leagues in Texas’ major cities.

Estany and Magimbri during Red Bull Batalla 2023 in Houston, TX © Karlo Ramos / Red Bull Content Pool

“Liga Masacre and Urban Rapstars have been the ones to make this grow,” Magimbri, winner of the Red Bull Batalla Houston Regional Qualifier, says. “Jordi was the pillar, the first one to do this. After him was a promising generation of freestylers, including myself, who has grown with the Texas scene.”

In Dallas, Urban Rapstars freestyle league has anchored a thriving following that showcases the state’s best rappers monthly including trophied freestyler, Jordi.

Jordi, an Austin-based Mexican freestyler, is synonymous with Texas freestyle rap. Jordi has pioneered the scene as an artist and is considered part of the first generation of freestylers that paved a path to growing one of the country’s strongest freestyle scenes. He has been to all the Red Bull Batalla USA National Final competitions between 2019 to 2022.

“I come from the very first competition in Texas,” Jordi says. “It started as 12 competitors in the state to now being at the bridge with Urban Rapstars with over 30 competitors. It's an enormous change.”

Jordi at the Red Bull Batalla National Finals 2021 in Los Angeles, CA © Aldo Chacon / Red Bull Content Pool

Competitions used to be far and few. Now, they are weekly. In 2018, there were only three Spanish freestyle battle competitions in Texas, Jordi says.

A 2019 Batalla de Maestros Final Regional in Dallas, Texas organized by Liga Masacre provided Cuban and Zazo Wan with their first battle competition ever.

“Battling in person is much different than watching battles on the internet,” Cuban says. “There is a distinct vibe when you go to a battle in a park. At my first battle, I felt comfortable and well received. The scene was small, but it was united.”

The year of 2019 was a transformational year for Texas freestyle rap.

“People don't understand that there is a whole world, in their world, of freestyle,” Magimbri says. “I have gotten to know all the scenes that are within the United States today. All of those scenes have been doing things since 2017 and 2020. It’s impossible to know that they were all active and doing their jobs till now. What united everything was Red Bull in 2019.”

In 2018, local leagues began to get their footing, while individual rappers, like Jordi, traveled to other states to create a name for themselves. The demand for freestyle rap competitions preceded the 2019 debut of the Red Bull Batalla USA National Final, lending to its massive success and an explosion in the scene.

“After that first Red Bull Batalla [USA National Final], that is when the entire world noticed that there was freestyle in the USA,” Jordi says.

Dreams come true

Cuban and Eckonn at Red Bull Batalla National Finals 2021 in Los Angeles © Jeremy Deputat / Red Bull Content Pool

Ask any rapper, chances are their earliest memories of freestyling include watching Red Bull Batalla. For Cuban, it was a video of the 2014 Red Bull Batalla semifinals between Invert and Skone.

“Red Bull has always been the biggest freestyle competition,” Jordi says. “For us freestylers, Red Bull is our World Cup. It's what all of us freestylers want. It's the competition that's the reason why most of us began competing.”

For many, winning isn't the dream. Simply qualifying for Red Bull Batalla is a dream within itself.

Freestylers in Texas see Red Bull Batalla as a launching pad to their biggest dreams.

“It’s important to value opportunity,” Cuban says. “When I have the opportunity to compete in Red Bull Batalla, or represent Texas outside of Texas, I try to give the best of me.”

The 2023 USA National Final will be Magimbri, Estany, Zazo Wan and Micky Ricón’s first time stepping onto the Red Bull Batalla USA National stage. It will be their opportunity at national and international acclaim.

The six Texas-based National contenders are not only coming into the competition starry eyed, they have home advantage.

02 Texas Style

Texas is prime training grounds for both national and international competitions.

“There is a unique style here because of all the different nationalities here,” Jordi says. “There is a mixture of styles and slang that is very beautiful. Here there is international representation at every competition you go to. It's what I love most about competing in Texas.”

The national contenders from Texas will go into the National Final representing various nationalities including Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico and Argentina.

Cuban & Reverse at Red Bull Batalla National Finals 2021 in Los Angeles © Jeremy Deputat / Red Bull Content Pool

“Texas has formed the style that I have now and Texas has formed who I am as a freestyle battler,” Cuban says. “If I would have been in a different state, I would have had a totally different style and different personality. Texas has had a big part in constructing who I am as a freestyler.”

Cuban utilizes all resources available during battles, including engaging the audience.

“The crowd response is what invigorates me,” Magimbri says. “It's an infusion of energy.”

Purpose

Freestyle is more than a hobby. For these rappers, it is a lifestyle and purpose.

“Freestyle helped me find purpose and to feel like somebody,” Jordi says. “More than anything, freestyle helped find significance and purpose within me. In today’s world, that’s very important.”

Freestyling is a commitment. It is an investment of time, money and energy. Many USA freestylers live normal day-to-day lives. They work, have families and go to school. On the weekends, they travel from city to city competing.

White Caracas performs during Red Bull Batalla 2023 in Houston, Texas © Karlo Ramos

Houston-based Hondurean freestyler Lies competed in the Red Bull Batalla Houston Regional Qualifer. He placed second to Magimbri. Lies has grown in the Texas freestyle circuit alongside Cuban, Magimbri, Zazo Wan and other Red Bull Batalla competitiors. Freestyle adds vibrancy to their lives, he says.

“We could quit one day and forget about freestyle and have a normal life, but I think everyone falls in love with freestyle because this is an escape from reality,” says Lies. “This is something that takes you out of your routine and into another world that you’re passionate about.”

That passion is tangible.

“If you want to understand what freestyle means to us, go to a battle,” Lies says. “Take the time to go one day and I assure you that you will fall in love with what we do and how we do it and how we live that experience. It's more than just showing up, competing and winning. What we really love is the time we spend together and you can feel that when you're present.”

Family

Despite their cut-throat lyricism, the Texas-based freestyle battle scene is united.

“We are a family,” Lies says. “We have all seen the birth of each other as rappers. We all grew as rappers together.”

Since its inception, the Texas rap battle scene has grown in numbers, quality and unification.

Many of these rappers witnessed each other's first battle. They have met each other at the mic time and time again. This time, they’ll do it on their biggest stage yet.

“The Texas freestyle scene has a good vibe that we enjoy and we want the state to be represented well,” Cuban says. “We are all rooting for each other and want to win as a team.”