Everything you need to know about the Texas freestyle scene

Cowboys, open farmland, grazing cattle, and wild horses are just a few of the qualities that define Texas and its contribution to the idyllic view of rural America. Throw in some home-cooked barbecue, country line dancing, and some good ole southern hospitality, and you begin to see why the Lone Star State has grown into such an appealing destination for young people searching for a new, hip place to reside. Amidst these decidedly American ideals, the impact of Latino culture in Texas cannot be understated. From its bold cuisine to the unique and vibrant musical DNA that makes its major cities fertile, Texas has bred a new generation of talented Spanish-speaking MCs.

Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston have all cultivated scenes where MCs are firing up their microphones anytime, anywhere. Elevated by emerging platforms like 360 Battles, Liga Masacre, and Urban Rapstars, this new generation of Latino MCs will transform the future of Spanish-language rap and pay respects to the rich legacy of high-spirited rappers and MCs that came before them.

This summer, Red Bull Batalla will host its first Regional Qualifier event in Dallas on July 16th , inviting the best freestyle rappers in the Texas region and beyond to take part in the world’s most preeminent Spanish-speaking freestyle battle in the world—all culminating in a USA National Final event on October 8th .

01 Austin/San Antonio Scene

Moises Sarmiento © Moises Sarmiento

The state’s capital, Austin and cities nearby like San Antonio are rapidly increasing communities when it comes to rap talents. 360 Battles is a traveling freestyle battle platform for MCs who are based in the region that is taking advantage of this influx of newcomers. The host of these rap battles, Moises Sarmiento aka Azul, grew up on Mexican rap groups — Akwid and Cartel de Santa, who really harnesses the grittiness of Spanish-language rap that he loves. “We have Magimbri in San Antonio and Iffrit who are all really talented young MCs from the area,” founder and host of 360 Battles, Azul proudly asserts.

The venues for 1-v-1 rap battles vary monthly. Being one of the newest scenes for Spanish-speaking MCs, 360 Battles was a discovery Azul made after learning of the popular MCs in Dallas and Houston. The scene is bursting with Latinos who are not only from Mexico but Colombia as well. Social media is the most useful tool for 360 Battles to share battle information.Azul will even go to public events and organize pop-up freestyle performances, so he makes sure spectators leave the events as a newly formed fans.

“We will give out flyers,” Azul recites his marketing game plan. “We rap with people, freestyle, and try to win. In Austin, San Antonio, Texas in general, you don't really have a lot of Spanish MC fans anymore, but you do have Spanish speakers. So, what we need to do is turn those Spanish speakers into fans.”

Azul has dreamt of being a rapper since he was a teenager but that quickly turned into his desire of wanting to become the “master of ceremonies.” In actual terms, the host between freestylers who lights up the crowd and makes sure the MCs perform at their best. If his passion is an inclination of the talents of the scenes in San Antonio and Austin, then there is a promising future ahead.

Mueller Lake Park:

Mueller Lake Park is a large community entertainment center located in Austin. A few miles away from downtown Austin, the park has picnic tables, electrical outlets, acreage, and an amphitheater. The roof at the rec center allows for protection against a poor day of weather and the outlets are functional for sound systems and screening. Many residents walk along this path and leave impressed by 360 Battles freestyle showdowns.

Zilker Metropolitan Park:

This downtown Austin park has fields of grass that stretch over 300 acres. Perfect for leisure activities and bringing in crowds for performances, the public space offers endless opportunities for celebrations and entertainment. The Colorado River and Barton Creek are free flowing and a stone’s throw away.

02 Dallas Scene

Johan Bustos © Johan Bustos

Dallas-originated freestyle community, Urban Rapstars, is a league of MCs and freestylers that developed Texas’s early impact on the emerging population of Spanish-speaking MCs in the US. Roberto Torres aka Muso, judge and originator of Urban Rapstars has shaped one of the largest platforms for Spanish-speaking MCs in Dallas. “We’re about to hit four years in November,” Muso joyfully recalls; playing back the journey of his dream freestyle rap league based in Texas.

“We are becoming more and more recognized. Rappers like Jordi who has competed in Red Bull Batalla for three years in a row now.” Their monthly freestyle competitions are held at Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and they draw in many MC newcomers and craft success stories for established rappers. Multiple of Urban Rapstars most loyal MCs have toured across the globe, spitting bars in international Spanish-speaking countries like Mexico and Peru.

“They take our competition very seriously,” Muso firmly states. “Urban Rapstars is a push for artist’s careers. People are going to hear of who they are across the nation.” One of the founding fathers of Urban Rapstars, Muso professionally curates the organization’s events and music programming for them to be perceived legitimately by other musicians. Oftentimes, interested Spanish-speaking lyricists drive from states away to feel a piece of the gleam that Urban Rapstar’s reputation possesses in the community.

Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge:

Next to downtown Dallas, Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge is the meeting point for Urban Rapstars’ many talents. The bridge intersects the city of Dallas, making travel to the large park much more accessible. The steel arch that reaches a height of 400 ft has become a marker for commuters arriving in the tree-lined city. It’s a stretching monument where residents can converge and feel inspired.

03 Houston Scene

Ricardo Melendez © Ricardo Melendez

The city of Houston has birthed popular new-age rappers like Megan Thee Stallion and a slew of other Spanish-speaking MCs. Leader of Liga Masacre, Marcos Melendez, met and befriended Casper, one of the first MCs to come out of Houston. The Peru-born and retired MC and another freestyler, Gio, introduced Marcos to the world of Spanish-language freestyling and its trending culture in Texas. Together, they would go outside of the United States to Mexico to experience global iterations of Spanish-language freestyling.

A wishful idea of Marcos’s in 2008 would launch the Liga Masacre in 2018, forging the future of Liga Masacre and their roster of forceful wordsmiths. Now, Liga Masacre has taken over local music venues like Houston’s AvantGarden for their Gold Battles National Finals 2021 MC qualifiers. Drawing in thousands of visitors, Liga Masacre began to rise in attention quickly, making Houston the hotspot for dreamers and MCs with attitude.

With Venezuelan rappers and other Spanish-speaking nationals, Liga Masacre is making way with their top rappers. Gio, Zar, and Lies are highly-ranked artists who are using their breath and willpower to out battle skilled freestylers across the nation. Younger disciplinaries in the artform of freestyle rap are attaining acclaim in their respective Latino communities.

Bear Creek Pioneers Park:

More informally known as Bear Creek Park, the 2,000 plus acre park is a vast Houston plaza that spans over fields of land. The grounds have become the stomping yard for Liga Masacre who throw battles here. The park includes a playground, petting zoo, a pond, and more. At 3535 War Memorial Drive, the epicenter Liga Masacre is an immersive space for visitors to recharge, create, and rap.