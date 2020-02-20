Dancers Share Their Personal Experiences With Teyana Taylor

"Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia" takes viewers through a glorious, and sometimes stressful, journey from planning to performance as we follow Teyana’s first House of Petunia show. As we watch the ups and downs of an artist looking to make a historic performance come to life — the people who were there for the whole journey were her army of dancers.

Through weeks of rigorous auditions and rehearsals, they got to know the woman behind the superstar — and shared in her pain and glory. We sat down with dancers Barbie Carty, Susan Olayungbo, Kleionne McDavid, Maggy van den Heuvel and Shoniah Torres about their behind-the-scenes experience with Teyana, and how they would describe the documentary in this testimonial.

RedBull.com: How did you and Teyana connect?

Barbie Carty © Barbie Carty

Barbie Carty : I connected with Teyana at the audition [for the show]. I remember she and [her assistant Davon Latrell] asked what my name was and I told them “Barbie.” I believe it made me stand out to them.

Maggy van den Heuvel © Maggy van den Heuvel

Maggy van den Heuvel : I feel like Teyana is very real and you know that what you see is what you are going to get. That is something that I noticed from the beginning of the audition and I feel like that is how we [connected]. She is also very passionate about everything that she does and as a dancer I am very passionate about my craft as well.

Susan Olayungbo © Susan Olayungbo

Susan Olayungbo : Teyana always approached me with kindness and made me feel like a part of the team. She showed me continuously, as a dancer, that I was appreciated; and she was always determined to learn each move or step from the afrobeats.

Explain Teyana Taylor in three words.

Barbie : Sexy. Flamboyant. Strong-willed.

Kleionne McDavid © Kleionne McDavid

Kleionne McDavid: Fair. Passionate. Gifted.

Shoniah Torres © Shoniah Torres

Shoniah Torres : Teyana is indefatigable. Loving. A creative genius.

What was a stand out moment during filming and working with Teyana?

Kleionne : Teyana hustled and never made me feel like the team wasn’t good enough — she only motivated us to work harder. Therefore, I kept pushing because I knew how much the show meant to her and the team. I genuinely love that she was always in rehearsal. Anything can happen on show day because we are all human, but how you finish is truly the highlight. Personally, we made it through the storm and finished strong. Most importantly it was great that my mom was able to witness the hard work I’ve been putting in for this moment.

Maggy : I remember showing up to the audition and she gave everybody a chance to dance her choreography. [Teyana] took her time to see everybody and was so supportive as we continued the audition process. I have a lot of respect for [her] because [the day] before the show took place she sadly lost her grandmother but she had to push through and make this performance happen. She fights through no matter what!

Susan : The joy that was passed around as a whole. The fact that everyone was so connected in such a family manner.

Describe Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia in three words.

Susan : Magnificent. Appalling. Astonishing.

Barbie : Entertaining. Informative. Funny.