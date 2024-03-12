Delve into the history of Red Bull Kumite

Red Bull Kumite 2024 is upon us with 16 of the world’s biggest names in the fight game community throwing fists, feet and fireballs inside the iconic cage.

The time has arrived for 16 heroes from all over the world to gather in New York City to discover the best Street Fighter 6 player on the planet. To get you hyped for its return, we take a look back at every past edition of Red Bull Kumite and assess some of the greatest moments.

01 Red Bull Kumite 2015

Bonchan took the inaugural Red Bull Kumite trophy © Katya Mokolo/Red Bull Content Pool

Game: Ultra Street Fighter IV

Winner: Masato ‘Bonchan’ Takahashi

No one quite knew what to expect from the first-ever Red Bull Kumite. With its grandiose setting – a 400-year-old theatre – and an invitational format, it was a world away from the airport hotel ballrooms most fighting game competitors were used to.

The cage in which the world’s best players faced off was a statement: this was serious. Along with the attending OG legends of Street Fighter – Evo winners Daigo ‘The Beast’ Umehara and British veteran Ryan Hart – were a new generation of stars, players who hadn’t cut their teeth on Street Fighter II in dingy arcades but on Street Fighter IV, sometimes even on (gasp) console.

It was they who ultimately made an impact. Though a strong French contingent including Olivier ‘Luffy’ Hay left their mark, the Top 4 proved to be an all-Asian affair with Japan’s Naoki ‘Nemo’ Nemoto and South Korea’s Seon-woo ‘Infiltration’ Lee placing third and fourth.

Meanwhile, the thrilling grand final was settled by a boss vs boss match-up as friends and training partners Hajime ‘Tokido’ Taniguchi’s Akuma faced off against Bonchan’s Sagat. Fittingly, and against the odds, Bonchan rose through the losers’ bracket to beat out Tokido to reset the bracket and beat him again, lifting the inaugural Red Bull Kumite trophy (well, gong).

02 Red Bull Kumite 2016

Infiltration took the 2016 trophy © William K/Red Bull Content Pool

Game: Street Fighter V

Winner: Seon-woo ‘Infiltration’ Lee

With a brand new game in the series launched just two months beforehand, Red Bull Kumite 2016 marked something of a transition year, as players old and new got used to the ins and outs of Street Fighter V.

For returning champion Bonchan, the absence of his go-to character, Sagat, in the base game meant he was unable to repeat his remarkable lower bracket run of the year before, ultimately placing fourth. This time it was Infiltration (who, a few months later would become the first ever Street Fighter V Evo champion) who clinched the championship, with his Nash eliminating Tokido – ever the bridesmaid – in the grand finals after also bumping him into the losers’ finals just hours earlier.

Though the tournament was notable for the return of the legendary Justin Wong, the big story of Red Bull Kumite was the open qualifier, the wildcards. The final two spots in the 16-player tournament went to 18-year-old UAE fighter Adel ‘Big Bird’ Anouche and Frenchman Valentin ‘Valmaster’ Petit, who battled through a 256 last-chance qualifier bracket a day earlier. While the latter had the home crowd behind him, it was underdog Big Bird who made the biggest impact, eliminating heavyweights Kun Xian Ho and Bruce ‘GamerBee’ Hsiang before being knocked out by Bonchan, and finishing a remarkable Top 6.

03 Red Bull Kumite 2017

Nemo found glory in 2017 © Teddy Morellec/Red Bull Content Pool

Game: Street Fighter V

Winner: Naoki ‘Nemo’ Nemoto

After Nemo missed Red Bull Kumite 2016 entirely, the Urien main returned in 2017 and jumped straight from the bottom step of the podium to the top, emphatically dispatching Japanese rival Tsunehiro ‘Gachikun’ Kanamori six games in a row in the grand final.

His win was by no means pre-ordained, however; in fact, the final served as a form of revenge after Gachikun pummeled Nemo into the lower bracket early on in the tournament. Throughout the day, Gachikun appeared to be the man to beat, piloting an impressive Rashid past all-comers, but what are losers’ brackets for if not mounting amazing comebacks?

Red Bull Kumite 2017 was also remarkable for Daigo’s incredible run to fourth place after ditching Ryu for Guile, eliminating Tokido and team-mate Bonchan along the way, as well as the arrival of Brit DC ‘Infexious’ Coleman, seldom seen at foreign tournaments, but capable of cooly dispatching last year’s winner Infiltration nonetheless with a fearsome Karin.

04 Red Bull Kumite 2018

Fujimura is the reigning Red Bull Kumite champion © Stephanie Lindgren/Red Bull Content Pool

Game: Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Winner: Atsushi ‘Fujimura’ Fujimura

With an update to the core game came a shift for Red Bull Kumite 2018 in the calendar, moving to November, just weeks before the Capcom Cup season closer. Storylines collided at the Salle Wagram, with Fujimura eventually winning out over rising star and Evo 2018 champ Benjamin ‘Problem X’ Simon in the grand finals, showcasing a mastery of Ibuki and proving too much for the Brit’s M. Bison and Abigail.

Home fans meanwhile got behind Luffy to cheer him to his strongest showing yet in the cage, placing fifth overall. And Gachikun? Well, he made it back to the Red Bull Kumite but only through the melee of last-chance qualifiers on the Saturday.

But perhaps the most incredible showing came from the perennial Beast himself. Daigo, ever the veteran, stepped up yet again to finish third overall, continuing to reap the benefits of a character switch and showing that just like framerates, age is just a number.

05 Red Bull Kumite 2019

Game: Street Fighter V

Fujimura emerged victorious again © Suguru Saito/Red Bull Content Pool

Winner: Atsushi 'Fujimura' Fujimura

In 2019, Red Bull Kumite was held in the heart of gaming itself – Tokyo, Japan. Just as the previous year, the tournament was played on Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition in a double elimination tournament, and just as the previous year, Atsushi 'Fujimura' Fujimura came to win. The UK's Problem X couldn't take a round from Fujimura in the semifinals, whereas another Brit, DC 'Infexious' Coleman, fared only slightly better in the winner's finals, with the series finishing 3-1. Infexious fared better when the pair met again in the grand final, but was no match for Fujimura's Ibuki plays.

06 Red Bull Kumite 2021 (London)

Game: Street Fighter V

Mister Crimson raised the trophy in London © Joe Brady/Red Bull Content Pool

Winner: Nathan 'Mister Crimson' Massol

The first of 2021's two tournaments was held in London and saw France's Nathan 'Mister Crimson' Massol reign supreme in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition.

Rising USA star Derek 'iDom' Ruffin defeated Masato 'Bonchan' Takahashi in the semi-finals, while, Nathan 'Mister Crimson' Massol took down fellow Frenchman Olivier 'Luffy' Hay in an intense 4-3 series. Mister Crimson and iDom met for an intense duel in the grand finals, which went to nine rounds. Mister Crimson was able to clinch the win using Dhalsim.

07 Red Bull Kumite 2021 (Las Vegas)

Red Bull Kumite 2021 headed to Las Vegas © Marv Watson/Red Bull Content Pool

Game: Tekken 7

Winner: Genki 'Gen' Kumisaka

The Las Vegas edition of Red Bull Kumite 2021, saw tournaments played across three games, the first being Bandai Namco's Tekken 7. In this single-elimination competition, Japanese player Genki 'Gen' Kumisaka defeated France's Vincent 'Super Akouma' Homan in the semi-finals, before taking on Bae 'Knee' Jae-Min. The South Korean was defeated in the grand finals, as Gen secured the top spot.

Game: Guilty Gear -Strive-

Winner: Masaya 'GOBOU' Shiratori

The anime-inspired fighter Guilty Gear -Strive- also made an appearance at Red Bull Kumite 2021. The title went to Japan's Masaya 'GOBOU' Shiratori, who took down the USA's Tyler 'Diaphone' Kusich in a dominant 5-2 bout.

Game: Street Fighter V

Winner: Benjamin 'Problem X' Simon

2021's Street Fighter V competition saw some familiar faces return in the forms of Sim 'NL' Gun, iDom, and Problem X, who were joined in the top four by Christopher 'ChrisCCH' Hancock (USA). NL defeated the American in the semi-finals, while Problem X dispatched iDom. After failing to make the finals in 2019, 2021 would finally be the Brit's year, as he took down NL with some stunning plays as the hulking M. Bison.

Red Bull Kumite 2024 takes place from March 17-18, and will be held in New York City.