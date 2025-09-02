© Koery Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool
Music
The Lox reacts to Method Man, Redman & Raekwon
The legendary rap trio, The Lox reacts to hip-hop icons Method Man, Redman & Raekwon freestyle flow.
Red Bull Spiral brings 3-4 of America's top artists together in Red Bull's state-of-the-art recording studio to deliver a flawless freestyle cypher in a single take. Watch The Lox react to Method Man, Redman & Raekwon cypher.
Check out Method Man, Redman & Raekwon Red Bull Spiral episode below and their full lyrics here.
