Cliff Diving

What happens when a cliff diver hits the water at 52mph? Here are 7 things

The world's best cliff divers are back for 2023 at seven Red Bull Cliff Diving events around the world, but their bodies aren't built to hit the water from 88ft up. So how do they survive the dive?
By Josh Sampiero and Alex Maxifahrer
3 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Divers execute incredible acrobatics from heights of more than 20m in the ultimate display of focus and skill.

74 Tour Stops

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

The Eiffel Tower provides the backdrop as Paris hosts stop two of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2023.

France

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

The city’s 16th-century bridge, Stari Mosti, will once again host the elite cliff divers as they demonstrate ultimate courage, control and some insane athleticism over the water of the Neretva River.

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns to Boston’s waterfront, an iconic backdrop to 2023's first stop.

United States

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

NEW LOCATION ALERT: A new location for 2023, Takachiho will add a fresh dimension to the fight for the King Kahekili trophies.

Japan

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

At the fifth stop, Sweden's capital Stockholm makes its debut during the weekend of the Stockholm Culture Festival. Expect to see majestic aerial performances against a backdrop of the royal palace.

Sweden

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

The action wraps with an urban twist, at a brand new waterfront location – Auckland, the City of Sails.

New Zealand

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Soak up Puglia's epic coastal scenery when the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns for its 10th year.

Italy

Orlando Duque

Colombian cliff diving star Orlando Duque is a champion many times over and a genuine legend of his sport.

ColombiaColombia

Rhiannan Iffland

One of the world’s best cliff divers and a serial winner on the World Series, Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland is a dominant force from the 21m platform.

AustraliaAustralia

Jonathan Paredes

Known as 'the stylemaster', Mexico's Jonathan Paredes is the 2017 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series champion and the man with the biggest smile on tour.

MexicoMexico

Summary

  1. 1
    The drop takes three seconds and the diver reaches 52mph
  2. 2
    They hit the water with two to three times the force of gravity
  3. 3
    They have to co-ordinate engaging their extensor muscles in legs, groin, …
  4. 4
    They're basically like a bomb on impact
  5. 5
    It's friction that slows them down
  6. 6
    Spreading their arms slows their descent underwater
  7. 7
    They have to adjust to the changing conditions
The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns for 2023, with old favorites in the mix and brand-new stops this year in Auckland, New Zealand and Takachiho in Japan. The action starts in Boston on June 3.
But what about the science of the dive? Maybe you thought being a Red Bull Cliff Diver was as simple as jumping off a cliff? Think again. It's an exercise in mental mindset, bodily control, and, oh yeah – maths. Leaping from a 88ft-high platform is quite literally a calculated risk.
Hear diver Orlando Duque and Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition director Hassan Mouti thoughts on the sport in the podcast below:
We've seen the mid-air flips and twists countless times. Today – with some incredible shots from underwater – it's time to take a look at the landing and soak up the following facts faster than a cliff diver's sleek swimwear in a fizzing maelstrom.
01

The drop takes three seconds and the diver reaches 52mph

Orlando Duque enters the water during Red Bull Cliff Diving.

Orlando Duque hits the water, hard

© Tomislav Moze/Red Bull Content Pool

The divers accelerate off the platform at 32ft – that's almost as fast as a Bugatti Veyron supercar accelerates from 0–60mph or to 100kph. Did we mention they're flipping and twisting, while spotting their landing? Because they are. Steven LoBue manages five forward rotations.
02

They hit the water with two to three times the force of gravity

A cliff diver enters the water at high speed following a dive from 27m.

The diver's hands turn the water into a jetstream

© Alex Voyer

The impact isn't easy. The divers go from 52mph to zero in less than a second.
03

They have to co-ordinate engaging their extensor muscles in legs, groin, core and abs

Steven LoBue flexes his muscles as he enters the water in Red Bull Cliff Diving.

Apparently no one looks happy when landing

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Cliff Diving

This is one time it's OK to flex. By tensing muscles before impact, the divers protect themselves from injury (although injuries can still occur).
Anything that's not straight up and down is really going to hurt
Orlando Duque
04

They're basically like a bomb on impact

The underwater 'bombhole' left by a high diver as they hit the water.

That's the bombhole left behind by a cliff diver

© Alex Voyer

The divers hit the water so fast that they actually create a 'bombhole' where they entered, as beautifully illustrated in Alex Voyer's photo above.
05

It's friction that slows them down

A cliff diver enters the water at high speed during a training dive.

There's plenty of whitewater

© Alex Voyer

As the divers enter the water, friction slows them down incredibly fast. The water jetstreams around the leading edge of the diver's feet or hands. The shot above is a precise moment after impact.
06

Spreading their arms slows their descent underwater

A high-diver slows down quickly underwater using their arms.

Spread the arms to slow down

© Alex Voyer

As soon as the diver enters the water, friction hits the brakes for them, but they also spread their arms towards the end of the dive to decrease the depth they'd otherwise sink to.
07

They have to adjust to the changing conditions

Orlando Duque of Colombia dives from the 27 metre platform at Barselkilen during the second stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Grimstad, Norway on July 7th 2012.

The weather can be far from ideal at times

© Ray Demski/Red Bull Content Pool

It's not a swimming pool on a Tuesday morning with one old guy doing lengths at the opposite end. This is a dive off real cliffs into the boiling Atlantic (see the GIF above from the Azores event) or next to a raging waterfall. What happens if they mess up on the landing? "Anything that's not straight up and down is really going to hurt," says Orlando Duque. And what if they do a 'belly flop'? Thankfully, that doesn't happen
Cliff Diving
High Diving