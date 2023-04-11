The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns for 2023, with old favorites in the mix and brand-new stops this year in Auckland, New Zealand and Takachiho in Japan. The action starts in Boston on June 3 .

But what about the science of the dive? Maybe you thought being a Red Bull Cliff Diver was as simple as jumping off a cliff? Think again. It's an exercise in mental mindset, bodily control, and, oh yeah – maths. Leaping from a 88ft-high platform is quite literally a calculated risk.

Hear diver Orlando Duque and Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition director Hassan Mouti thoughts on the sport in the podcast below:

We've seen the mid-air flips and twists countless times. Today – with some incredible shots from underwater – it's time to take a look at the landing and soak up the following facts faster than a cliff diver's sleek swimwear in a fizzing maelstrom.

01 The drop takes three seconds and the diver reaches 52mph

Orlando Duque hits the water, hard © Tomislav Moze/Red Bull Content Pool

The divers accelerate off the platform at 32ft – that's almost as fast as a Bugatti Veyron supercar accelerates from 0–60mph or to 100kph. Did we mention they're flipping and twisting, while spotting their landing? Because they are. Steven LoBue manages five forward rotations.

02 They hit the water with two to three times the force of gravity

The diver's hands turn the water into a jetstream © Alex Voyer

The impact isn't easy. The divers go from 52mph to zero in less than a second.

03 They have to co-ordinate engaging their extensor muscles in legs, groin, core and abs

Apparently no one looks happy when landing © Romina Amato/Red Bull Cliff Diving

This is one time it's OK to flex. By tensing muscles before impact, the divers protect themselves from injury (although injuries can still occur).

Anything that's not straight up and down is really going to hurt Orlando Duque

04 They're basically like a bomb on impact

That's the bombhole left behind by a cliff diver © Alex Voyer

The divers hit the water so fast that they actually create a 'bombhole' where they entered, as beautifully illustrated in Alex Voyer's photo above.

05 It's friction that slows them down

There's plenty of whitewater © Alex Voyer

As the divers enter the water, friction slows them down incredibly fast. The water jetstreams around the leading edge of the diver's feet or hands. The shot above is a precise moment after impact.

06 Spreading their arms slows their descent underwater

Spread the arms to slow down © Alex Voyer

As soon as the diver enters the water, friction hits the brakes for them, but they also spread their arms towards the end of the dive to decrease the depth they'd otherwise sink to.

07 They have to adjust to the changing conditions

The weather can be far from ideal at times © Ray Demski/Red Bull Content Pool

It's not a swimming pool on a Tuesday morning with one old guy doing lengths at the opposite end. This is a dive off real cliffs into the boiling Atlantic (see the GIF above from the Azores event) or next to a raging waterfall. What happens if they mess up on the landing? "Anything that's not straight up and down is really going to hurt," says Orlando Duque . And what if they do a 'belly flop'? Thankfully, that doesn't happen …

