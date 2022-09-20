Lethal Shooter's winning philosophy for basketball, study and life

Lethal Shooter aka Chris Matthews works with top NBA and WNBA athletes to perfect their shooting and earned his nickname for the countless records he set through a career which took him to Canada, Russia and China.

Lethal Shooter’s philosophy for shooting, for basketball and for life offers a model for how we can approach study, exams and pressure.

“I wasn’t always who I am now,” said Lethal Shooter, who grew up in the Washington D.C. area.

“It took years and years of development and consistency and muscle memory, of every day seeing my vision, keeping my mind clear, keeping the right friends around me, staying away from negative people… and staying away from drugs and alcohol.”

His motto of “staying locked in”, staying absolutely focused and resolute comes from his own personal experience.

“When you play a sport, especially a sport like basketball, because it takes so much consistency, what you put out is what you get.”

How much effort we give out not only builds our skills – it gives us consistency. An exam, like a basketball quarter is short – but it’s the opportunity we are given to show what we can do. If we are consistent, we can be confident and limit the pressure we heap on ourselves.

“The good thing about anything in life is that when you are consistent at it, you start to become great,” he said.

It's all about "staying locked in"

Keeping distractions at bay is also key – for performing on a basketball court or studying in the library.

The 35-year-old sees the major difference for youngsters today as being “the pressures of social media, instant gratification, the pressure of being perfect, the pressure of having others view you a certain way just to be cool.”

Failure is part of your greatness Lethal Shooter

He urges people to surround themselves with positive people, people who will believe in them.

“I feel like now the kids, the level of depression is higher, the level of trying to be perfect is higher and that just leads to a lot of kids fearing failure, but you have to realise that failure is part of your greatness. There is nobody in the world that just became great. There is nobody that just woke up and they were just amazing. They have to work at it, they have to work at their craft.”

“Usually in life when failure does kick in, the success is right behind it if you don’t quit.”

Lethal Shooter was determined to get into coaching because he wanted to pass on the energy and motivation his mentors had given him, when he was a growing up in a neighbourhood. where drugs and violence and gun crime were rife.

“As they were coaching me, they motivated me to be a better person. So I was like, ‘I would love to be coach, because there is nothing better than to help others master a craft and stay motivated in what they do in life’.”

“Basketball has helped me to understand what life is about.”