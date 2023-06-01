Train like a Pro: Ellie Smart

For Ellie Smart, it was love at first leap. In 2016, a friend invited her to go cliff jumping at McCloud Falls in Northern California. Smart had just finished a fashion internship in Barcelona and hiking to a waterfall wasn’t appealing. “I was in girly-girl mode and I was like, this is so stupid,” she laughs.

Thankfully, she changed her mind. An accomplished 10-meter platform diver, Smart began competing at age 12 and dreamed of the Olympics. But after two years diving at UC Berkeley, she felt like she was done. “When I jumped off my first cliff, I felt like this was what I was supposed to be doing my entire life,” she says.

Now 27, Smart made her Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series debut in 2017. In 2019 she joined the series full-time and finished second at Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina. And 2022 was her best year yet, as she nabbed second place overall in the series. Away from the podium she founded the International High Diving Institute, which partnered with Utah’s Olympic Park to build North America’s first- ever high-dive platform in 2021.

No doubt, that first leap changed her life. “As a younger athlete I wanted to go to the Olympics and be the best,” Smart says. “But I didn’t get joy from beating other people. I’ve defined ‘winning’ in a very different way now.”

01 MENTAL TRAINING

“I really focus on visualization”

“The hour before practice, I try to just zone out—to get my body and mind as calm as possible before I start out. I’ll listen to classical music. I try to meditate before each practice for five minutes; I’ll lie there and get my body calmed down, so I can have the most productive practice possible. Before I do a dive, I think about it in my head. Understanding how I’m going to do a dive is important. I focus on the specific things that I need to do to do a great dive. High diving needs power, but it also needs control.”

02 CORE CONTROL

“I don’t do a lot of stretching”

“I’m known for being the queen of just showing up and diving. I find that if I stretch too much before diving, I get injured more. So, I don’t do a lot of stretching. My dives are focused around twisting rather than flipping, so I need to have core control and keep a body line throughout my whole dive. I try to warm up the main muscle groups and do a lot of hollow body holds, side planks and planks. In addition to training in the pool, I train on the trampoline and use a foam pit. I really focus on quality over quantity. I’m not doing a million reps of each dive. I’m doing a couple reps really well.”

“I do a lot of cardio for endurance," says Smart. © ROB SNOW/RED BULL CONTENT POOL Four or five days a week I do cardio and often use a stair-stepper. When people think of diving, they think of fast, explosive, quick movements. But we go to these crazy cliffside locations and have to hike to the top. Often that’s the most exhausting part. The divers who don’t prepare endurance-wise really end up struggling. Sometimes, we’re in harnesses, literally climbing cliffs. So I do the stair-stepper. Work the booty! Eleanor Smart

03 STRENGTH TRAINING

“I train lighter and quicker”

“Because I’m a twister, I focus on glutes and core. I don’t train heavy; I train lighter and quicker. The kind of power I need is more directional and dynamic. I do a lot of front and back squats with lighter weights. I do glute holds where I’ll put a 45-pound plate on my core and for five minutes, hold the position. Because I do an armstand dive, I need lots of upper-body strength. So I do traditional lifting with dumbbells, or put a 45-pound weight above my head and do shoulder shrugs. And I do handstands and handstand push-ups against the wall.”

TECHNICAL PREP

“I train my dives in two parts”

“Olympic 10-meter platform divers do their competition dives once or twice a week in the off-season. Many cliff divers never do a high dive during the off-season. With women’s high diving, we dive from heights between 20 and 23 meters, but all the main pools around the world only have 10-meter platforms. So I have to train my dives in two parts. I’ll do a back two-and-a-half twist into a 10-meter height—then go right back up and do a second dive. When I show up at a competition to dive from 20 meters, I have to put those two pieces together.”