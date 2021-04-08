The past year has doled out a lot of harsh and unexpected adversity and demanded adaptions that no one could have imagined before the world turned upside down. Take the problem of hunger. Already a sweeping systemic issue in the U.S., things got tougher when the pandemic brought a steep rise in unemployment and triggered an increase in demand for food assistance. Feeding America® has projected that more than 50 million people, including 17 million children, could be food insecure due to the ongoing economic fallout from COVID-19.

There are no easy solutions to a problem of that enormity, but 7-Eleven is stepping up with a new campaign, a collaboration between the convenience-store giant and Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country, that at once draws attention to the issue and promises to make a positive impact. Through an inventive program that will run from February 24 through April 27, 7-Eleven—the company that invented to-go coffee and self-service soda fountains—expects to help provide an estimated 20 million meals ($1 equals at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of member food banks) to the Feeding America network of food banks.

“I’m a big believer that brands can simultaneously be a force for growth and for good,” says Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s Chief Marketing Officer. Noting that 7-Eleven has roughly 10,000 stores in the U.S., while Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 food banks, Jarratt sees an obvious synergy between the two community-based organizations. “7-Eleven franchisees are small business owners who really care about their communities and have a daily relationship with customers that’s deeper than just transactions, so this is a great chance to make a difference.”

Here’s how the program will work. With every purchase at participating stores and via the company’s 7NOW delivery app , 7-Eleven customers will be able to round-up to contribute to the program—and thanks to zip code analysis, all the proceeds will be digitally routed to the nearest Feeding America member food bank. 7-Eleven will separately be making its own donations—last year the company helped to provide 1 million meals and donated more than $1 million in organic juices to 21 food banks in 13 states.

In order to drive engagement, 7-Eleven will be running a number of customer activations during the two-month program. Some will be exclusive to members of the company’s 7Rewards loyalty program, but others are open to all. Every Friday, for instance, the company will help provide one meal to Feeding America with the purchase of any large fountain, coffee or Slurpee drink.

Jarratt is excited how a few of 7-Eleven’s key partners have stepped up with creative prizes—what she calls “prizes that money can’t buy”—like a one-on-one virtual date with NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. Or an all-expenses-paid trip to Iceland (“when travel is back, of course,” says Jarratt) to see the Northern Lights. Anyone who rounds-up their change and scans their 7-Eleven app upon checkout in-store, or orders a delivery order through 7NOW and opts-in to round-up is eligible for these and other sweet prizes.